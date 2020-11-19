Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TightVNC 2.8.53

TightVNC logo (75 pix) Er zijn verschillende programma's om computers op afstand te besturen. TightVNC is zo'n programma en, zoals de naam al aangeeft, maakt het gebruik van VNC. 'Tight' slaat op het gebruik van compressie, waardoor het programma ook goed presteert over trage verbindingen. TightVNC is geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger. Oudere Windows-edities en Linux-gebruikers kunnen versie 1.3.10 gebruiken. In versie 2.8.53 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Server and Viewer for Windows:
  • Added support for Unicode clipboard transfers (UTF-8). The latest public version of the standard RFB protocol (3.8) does not support Unicode text, so we implemented this via a new TightVNC protocol extension. This feature will work when supported at both ends of the connection.
Server for Windows:
  • Added support for Echo messages to let viewer software check responsiveness of a server. This may be used for detecting network failures faster when there is no other traffic between Server and Viewer, and will work only with viewers that support and use this new protocol extension. Echo messages will be supported in our latest SDKs but normal TightVNC Viewer does not use them yet.
  • Protection against brute-force attacks has been improved. Previously, the server allowed no more than 10 authentication failures per 30 seconds from the same IP address. Now the algorithm is more complicated: 1-second timeouts after 2 attempts, 1-minute timeouts after 8 attempts, and 1-hour timeouts after 14 attempts. In other words, it would allow no more than 38 authentication attempts within 24 hours per one IP address.
  • Now it's possible to connect to an active RDP session.
  • Performance has been improved in modern Windows systems (starting with Windows 8). Dragging windows over the desktop should render many times faster, due to the added support of CopyRect encoding with Direct3D and Desktop Duplication APIs.
  • Performance of file transfers has been improved. In particular, listing contents of large folders should become much faster.
  • Fixed a crash in server running in application mode that could happen when Windows shows UAC (User Account Control) pop-up prompts. This problem is specific to reverse server-to-client connections (sf bug #1507).
  • Fixed clipboard transfers. In certain cases, the server did not send clipboard contents to viewers since it wrongly decided there were no clipboard updates for those particular viewers (sf bug #1403).
  • Fixed crash for large displays, with total resolution over 134 millions of pixels, e.g. 16384 х 8192 and more.
  • Potentially fixed incorrect handling of mouse cursors on certain Matrox video cards.
  • Fixed a memory leak (rather a potential one which would not show up during normal operation).
Installer for Windows:
  • New "ServiceOnly" configuration option has been added, to prevent TightVNC Server from starting in application mode.
Viewer for Windows:
  • Fixed AltGr handling for Korean keyboard layout.

TightVNC

Versienummer 2.8.53
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website TightVNC
Download https://www.tightvnc.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 2,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-11-2020 17:16

19-11-2020 • 17:16

Bron: TightVNC

Reacties (6)

+1sourcecode
19 november 2020 17:28
Zou mooi zijn als ze dit eens zo gaan maken dat je dus op heel je server park deze host installeert, en dat de hosts dan benaderbaar via internet. met een soort moeder control scherm ofzoiets :)

ja en ik weet dat het kan via portforwarding. maar poort 80 moet toch kunnen ?
iemand ooit getest ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door sourcecode op 19 november 2020 17:32]

+2powerboat
@sourcecode19 november 2020 17:44
Dat kan met meshcentral of remotely of als je tightvnc wilt gebruiken kan dat ook met guacamole. ;)
0QaZ.
@powerboat19 november 2020 20:53
Heel handig om een programma "remotely" te noemen, echt je vind het meteen terug met google 8)7
Meshcentral ziet er echt veelbelovend uit! _/-\o_
0tvtech
@powerboat20 november 2020 07:27
Realvnc, gratis tot en met 5 computers
+2Fairy
@sourcecode20 november 2020 09:46
Dat kan ik je van harte afraden. Leuk voor intern of over een VPN, maar doe VNC alsjeblieft niet met de blote billen op het internet.
+1Zer0
@sourcecode19 november 2020 20:28
Dat kan, maar de vraag is of je dat wil... over poort 80 onbeveiligd je servers beheren?
Je bent beter af met een jump-host/bastion-server waar je veilig naar verbind, en van daar je servers beheert.
Maar deze doet wat je wil: https://github.com/jimmy201602/webterminal

