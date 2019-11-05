Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: TightVNC 2.8.27

TightVNC logo (75 pix) Er zijn verschillende programma's om computers op afstand te besturen. TightVNC is zo'n programma en, zoals de naam al aangeeft, maakt het gebruik van VNC. 'Tight' slaat op het gebruik van compressie, waardoor het programma ook goed presteert over trage verbindingen. TightVNC is geschikt voor Windows 2000 en hoger, Windows 9x/NT- en Linux-gebruikers kunnen versie 1.3.10 gebruiken. In versie 2.8.27 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Server for Windows:
  • Fixed server crash on changing window size when sharing one particular window with -sharewindow option (sf bug #1475).
  • Fixed problems with generating incorrect symbols with certain national keyboard layouts, e.g. when pressing "3" in Turkish layout and "6" in Portugese Brazilian ABNT2 layout (sf bugs #1482, #1458).
  • Fixed problem with sending black screen when a viewer requests 16-bit or 8-bit colors with big-endian byte order (sf bug #1473).
  • Fixed an issue with mouse cursor jumping to the top left corner of the screen on requesting full screen update.
Viewer for Windows:
  • Added support of Romanian diacritical marks.
  • Fixed a problem of adding extra null character when transferring text data from clipboard (sf bug #1485).
  • Fixed incorrect handling of the -mousecursor command-line option (sf bug #1457).

Versienummer 2.8.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website TightVNC
Download https://www.tightvnc.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 2,13MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-11-2019 12:360

05-11-2019 • 12:36

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: TightVNC

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

TightVNC

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrische voertuigen

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True