Er zijn verschillende programma's om computers op afstand te besturen. TightVNC is zo'n programma en, zoals de naam al aangeeft, maakt het gebruik van VNC. 'Tight' slaat op het gebruik van compressie, waardoor het programma ook goed presteert over trage verbindingen. TightVNC is geschikt voor Windows 2000 en hoger, Windows 9x/NT- en Linux-gebruikers kunnen versie 1.3.10 gebruiken. In versie 2.8.27 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Server for Windows: Fixed server crash on changing window size when sharing one particular window with -sharewindow option (sf bug #1475).

Fixed problems with generating incorrect symbols with certain national keyboard layouts, e.g. when pressing "3" in Turkish layout and "6" in Portugese Brazilian ABNT2 layout (sf bugs #1482, #1458).

Fixed problem with sending black screen when a viewer requests 16-bit or 8-bit colors with big-endian byte order (sf bug #1473).

Fixed an issue with mouse cursor jumping to the top left corner of the screen on requesting full screen update. Viewer for Windows: Added support of Romanian diacritical marks.

Fixed a problem of adding extra null character when transferring text data from clipboard (sf bug #1485).

Fixed incorrect handling of the -mousecursor command-line option (sf bug #1457).