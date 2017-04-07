TightVNC 2.8.8

Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 7 april 2017 14:41, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: TightVNC

Er zijn verschillende programma's om computers op afstand te besturen. TightVNC is zo'n programma en, zoals de naam al aangeeft, maakt het gebruik van VNC. 'Tight' slaat op het gebruik van compressie, waardoor het programma ook goed presteert over trage verbindingen. Sinds versie 2.0 is TightVNC alleen voor Windows 2000 en hoger geschikt, Windows 9x/NT- en Linux-gebruikers moeten versie 1.3.10 blijven gebruiken. Sinds versie 2.7.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: