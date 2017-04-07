Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 5 reacties
Bron: qBittorrent

qBittorrent logo (75 pix) Versie 3.3.12 van qBittorrent is uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds maart 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:

New feature:
  • Indicate bitness in stackstrace and about dialog. Closes #6172. (sledgehammer999)
Bugfix:
  • Fix incomplete type compile error with Qt4 (Chocobo1)
  • Fix compile error: ‘escape’ is not a member of ‘Qt’ (Chocobo1)
  • Use system locale to format dates/time/etc (sledgehammer999)
  • Follow http user-agent format (Chocobo1)
  • Fix cancel "Set location" causes files move to installation dir. (Chocobo1)
WEbUI:
  • Improve performance of updating 'progress' column (buinsky)
  • Implement statistics window in web UI (FranciscoPombal)
  • fixed "remaining" column in WebUI (FranciscoPombal)
  • Set HttpOnly attribute to SID cookie (Chocobo1)
  • Fire up the timer to clean inactive sessions (Chocobo1)
  • Set cookie SID value to empty on logout (Chocobo1)
Windows:
  • Make the installer DPI aware (regs01)
  • Set exit code to 0 on install/uninstall success. Fixes problem with silent installations. (Chocobo1)
  • The 64-bit installer refuses to install on 32-bit systems. (sledgehammer999)
  • The 64-bit installer uses the correct "Program Files" now. Detection will not work if you install on top of previous installer. (sledgehammer999)
  • Fix running the uninstaller if the user chose a different path in the installer. Closes #6080. (sledgehammer999)
Linux:
  • Add keywords to the .desktop file. (sledgehammer999)
  • Update stuff in appdata.xml and run 'appstream-utl upgrade' on it. (sledgehammer999)
Other:
  • Replace rand() by a true uniform distribution generator (Chocobo1)
  • Change our user-agent format as indicated earlier in the news section (Chocobo1)
  • cmake: fix OSX bundle creation (evsh)

qBittorrent screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.3.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 16,07MB
Licentietype GPL
+2 Luuk.vanRiel
7 april 2017 09:29
Beste torrent client die ik tot nu toe heb kunnen vinden. De interface zou iets strakker mogen maar als functionaliteit die je maar wil zit er in en werkt efficiënt en snel zonder ads of malware.
+1 Fleximex
@Luuk.vanRiel7 april 2017 10:09
Zeker. Ideaal programma voor iemand die van uTorrent af komt en zich ergert aan alle advertenties of geforceerde features zoals streaming video.

En ook zoiets simpels als dat nieuwere versies van qBittorrent sneller op de Whitelist van BakaBT komen (versie 3.3.7 uit september 2016, terwijl dit bij uTorrent versie 3.3.1 uit juli 2013 is).

En qBittorrent is ook lekker lightweight, zoals de eerste uTorrent 2 versies waren in i.t.t versie 2.3 of hoger van uTorrent.

Jammer dat ze er inderdaad geen skin feature in hebben zitten. De enige mogelijkheid is nu om zelf de open source code aan te gaan passen en je eigen qBittorrent te compilen. Nog al veel werk voor zoiets basaals.
+1 sugarlee89
7 april 2017 09:55
En dat alweer ruim 10 jaar toen utorrent crapware werd.
0 keitje
7 april 2017 10:17
En de webinterface is super simpel. Had wat fancy-er gemogen maar het werkt top. Voor mij is dit op alle devices het torrent programma.
0 dialmformark
7 april 2017 10:45
Prima client, heb er zelf ruim 2000 torrents in staan (allen Linux distro's natuurlijk) en gebruikt weinig resources en crashed nooit!
