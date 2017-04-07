Versie 3.3.12 van qBittorrent is uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds maart 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:
New feature:
Bugfix:
- Indicate bitness in stackstrace and about dialog. Closes #6172. (sledgehammer999)
WEbUI:
- Fix incomplete type compile error with Qt4 (Chocobo1)
- Fix compile error: ‘escape’ is not a member of ‘Qt’ (Chocobo1)
- Use system locale to format dates/time/etc (sledgehammer999)
- Follow http user-agent format (Chocobo1)
- Fix cancel "Set location" causes files move to installation dir. (Chocobo1)
Windows:
- Improve performance of updating 'progress' column (buinsky)
- Implement statistics window in web UI (FranciscoPombal)
- fixed "remaining" column in WebUI (FranciscoPombal)
- Set HttpOnly attribute to SID cookie (Chocobo1)
- Fire up the timer to clean inactive sessions (Chocobo1)
- Set cookie SID value to empty on logout (Chocobo1)
Linux:
- Make the installer DPI aware (regs01)
- Set exit code to 0 on install/uninstall success. Fixes problem with silent installations. (Chocobo1)
- The 64-bit installer refuses to install on 32-bit systems. (sledgehammer999)
- The 64-bit installer uses the correct "Program Files" now. Detection will not work if you install on top of previous installer. (sledgehammer999)
- Fix running the uninstaller if the user chose a different path in the installer. Closes #6080. (sledgehammer999)
Other:
- Add keywords to the .desktop file. (sledgehammer999)
- Update stuff in appdata.xml and run 'appstream-utl upgrade' on it. (sledgehammer999)
- Replace rand() by a true uniform distribution generator (Chocobo1)
- Change our user-agent format as indicated earlier in the news section (Chocobo1)
- cmake: fix OSX bundle creation (evsh)