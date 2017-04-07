Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 381.65 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers voegen onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de Creators Update van Windows 10, de nieuwe Titan Xp-videokaart en de geloten bèta van Quake Champions. De changelog laat verder natuurlijk diverse bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Quake Champions Closed Beta.
New Product Support
Added support for the NVIDIA TITAN Xp.
New Features
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Added support for Windows 10 Creators Update.
- Added DTS X and Dolby Atmos support for 5.1.2 speaker configuration.
- Added Dolby Vision support for games.
- Added NVIDIA® AnselTM support for Snake Pass and Kona.
- NVIDIA Control Panel
- Display page: Added the option to override the Windows 10 control of desktop color settings.
- Manage 3D Settings page: Added option to disable self-refresh power-saving feature for G-Sync.
Applies to self-refresh capable notebooks using Pascal-based GPUs with G-Sync enabled.
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 381.65
- Descent: Underground - updated
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [XSplit][DirectX 12 games such as Rise of the Tomb Raider]: Games experience poor performance.[1882697]
- [GeForce GTX TITAN X][SLI][Battlefield 1- XP1 Update]: Shimmering occurs on grass and trees with SLI and in-game TAA enabled. [200289721]
- [GeForce GTX 1070][Serious Sam HD]: Heavy flickering occurs in the game with Vsync enabled. [1881405]
- [GeForce GTX 980 Ti]: The GPU occasionally gets stuck in a low power state after pressing Alt-Tab while playing a game.[1832415]
Windows 8.1/Windows 8 Open Issues
- [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]
- [GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wild lands]: With FXAA enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194]
- Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
- [Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
- [GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading may hang in Gears of War 4. [1826307]
- [367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]
- [SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for a reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54. [200231806]
- [GM204] Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode. [1804910]
- Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode is set to portrait. [200201040]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). [200153736]
- [347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS. [1591053]
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]
- [Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10. [999485]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]