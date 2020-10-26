Software-update: Winaero Tweaker 0.18

Winaero Tweaker logo Winaero heeft versie 0.18 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals bijvoorbeeld het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. Het changelog voor versie 0.18 ziet er als volgt uit:

Windows 10 version 20b support

Winaero Tweaker now supports Windows 10 version 20b properly. (I hope) It is now able to differentiate version 2004, and version 20b.

Disable Web Search in Windows 10 Taskbar in version 2004/20b

Following the recent changes made by Microsoft, I have updated the appropriate option in Winaero Tweaker. Now you can use it to disable web results in Windows Search.

Customize rows and columns in the classic Alt+Tab switcher

You can now change the number of icon rows and columns displayed by the classic Alt+Tab dialog when you enable it. This feature works in all supported Windows versions by Tweaker, including Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10.

Change what App Keys do for the keyboard

One more new feature available for all the supported Windows versions - the ability to change the action for extra buttons available on many modern keyboards, such as Calculator, Computer, Browser, Mail, and so on. Microsoft Natural keyboards, for example, have plenty of them. Here you can reconfigure the buttons. The list of available keys is limited to 'known' buttons that Windows usually recognizes without extra drivers.

Default apps context menu

This new feature adds the "Default apps" page of Settings to the context menu (details can be found here). This can be useful for checking your default app associations quickly.

Remove Share with Skype

Winaero Tweaker now allows removing the Share with Skype context menu entry. The option can be found under Context Menu \ Remove Default Menu Entries.

Create shortcut to a PS1 file that runs it directly

There is a new shortcut tool in version 0.18 that allows saving your precious time by creating a shortcut that will directly launch a PS1 file. The shortcut target will run the PS interpreter with -NoExit and -ExecutionPolicy Bypass options, so use it carefully.

About box

Surprisingly, plenty of users were not happy with the former app behavior, when it returned to the "Information" page in the tweak list once you click on the Help > About menu item. After receiving a ton of complaints, I decided to add an extra dialog to the app.

Fixes

There is also a number of various issues resolved in this release. Most notable are.

  • Fixed the broken update check. No idea when it started to happen, but it was caused by a combination of my legacy code and recent web site changes. I've refreshed the update check routine.
  • Fixed wrong links for "how this tweak works" for a number of Tweaker options.

Versienummer 0.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Winaero
Download https://winaero.com/downloads/winaerotweaker.zip
Bestandsgrootte 2,38MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+13+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1cruysen
26 oktober 2020 19:19
Een eenvoudig en overzichtelijk programma. Gebruik dit tweak programma al jaren. (Ook al een paar keer aangegeven in de meuktracker)

Een voordeel is dat bij elke tweak staat hoe die werkt. (Link op de pagina: 'See detail hoe tweak works')

Edit: Oja, je hoeft het niet te installeren. In de setup is ook een keuze om deze als portable te starten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 26 oktober 2020 19:29]

+11DMKIIN

@cruysen26 oktober 2020 20:04
Al was het alleen* al maar om in een wip de bureaubladpicto's van snelkoppelingspijltjes te ontdoen ;)

* Als in: zwaar understatement van de mogelijkheden van dit toptooltje! De zoekfunctie binnen de mogelijke tweaks is dan ook meegenomen :)

Edit: @cruysen ff linkfixen .. ;)

De nieuwigheden van deze versie 0.18 in beeld.

Directe link naar een compleet overzicht van de tweakvensters binnen Winaero Tweaker (Protip: plaats desgewenst op voorhand wat popcorn binnen handbereik ;) )

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 26 oktober 2020 20:35]

+1LeoGraper
26 oktober 2020 21:11
De link hier geeft al eventjes een 403, je kunt hem ook hier https://winaerotweaker.com/download/ halen...
0yeoman
27 oktober 2020 10:00
Norton geeft een waarschuwing en verwijderd het setup-bestand ?
Vreemd want heb voorgaande versie zonder problemen op zelfde laptop geinstalleerd.

