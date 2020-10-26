Winaero heeft versie 0.18 van zijn Tweaker-programma uitgebracht. Dit programma bevat een verzameling van 'tweaks' die de functionaliteit en het uiterlijk van bepaalde functies van Windows aan kunnen passen, zoals bijvoorbeeld het aantal rijen en kolommen in de Alt+Tab switcher, het aanpassen van het context-menu of wat de extra functietoetsen op het keyboard doen. Het changelog voor versie 0.18 ziet er als volgt uit:

Winaero Tweaker now supports Windows 10 version 20b properly. (I hope) It is now able to differentiate version 2004, and version 20b.

Following the recent changes made by Microsoft, I have updated the appropriate option in Winaero Tweaker. Now you can use it to disable web results in Windows Search.

You can now change the number of icon rows and columns displayed by the classic Alt+Tab dialog when you enable it. This feature works in all supported Windows versions by Tweaker, including Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10.

One more new feature available for all the supported Windows versions - the ability to change the action for extra buttons available on many modern keyboards, such as Calculator, Computer, Browser, Mail, and so on. Microsoft Natural keyboards, for example, have plenty of them. Here you can reconfigure the buttons. The list of available keys is limited to 'known' buttons that Windows usually recognizes without extra drivers.

This new feature adds the "Default apps" page of Settings to the context menu (details can be found here). This can be useful for checking your default app associations quickly.

Winaero Tweaker now allows removing the Share with Skype context menu entry. The option can be found under Context Menu \ Remove Default Menu Entries.

There is a new shortcut tool in version 0.18 that allows saving your precious time by creating a shortcut that will directly launch a PS1 file. The shortcut target will run the PS interpreter with -NoExit and -ExecutionPolicy Bypass options, so use it carefully.

Surprisingly, plenty of users were not happy with the former app behavior, when it returned to the "Information" page in the tweak list once you click on the Help > About menu item. After receiving a ton of complaints, I decided to add an extra dialog to the app.

There is also a number of various issues resolved in this release. Most notable are.