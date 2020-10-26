Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.5

GlaMusicBrainz Picard ssWire logo (75 pix) Versie 2.5 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Bugfixes
  • Picard-214 - Take case insensitive file systems into account when renaming files
  • Picard-1972 - Times missing in bottom panel
  • Picard-1973 - Multi-value tags getting flattened when files get matched to tracks
  • Picard-1974 - Picard crashes when using the same tag name more than once in "Tags from File Names..."
  • Picard-1975 - Tags from file names does not properly set hidden tags
  • Picard-1976 - Cover art providers do not handle URLs with query arguments correctly
  • Picard-1979 - Comment tag in MP4 not saved correctly
  • Picard-1982 - Cover art not saving properly
Improvements
  • Picard-1978 - Add keyboard shortcut for Tags From Filenames and allow to place it in toolbar

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.5
Bestandsgrootte 42,90MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-10-2020 18:129

26-10-2020 • 18:12

9 Linkedin

Bron: MusicBrainz

Update-historie

24-05 MusicBrainz Picard 2.8 4
13-01 MusicBrainz Picard 2.7.3 0
22-12 MusicBrainz Picard 2.7.1 0
17-12 MusicBrainz Picard 2.7 2
06-10 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.4 7
06-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.3 4
04-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.2 0
04-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6.1 10
03-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.6 1
01-'21 MusicBrainz Picard 2.5.6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

MusicBrainz Picard

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+19+23+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1mark_vs
26 oktober 2020 22:30
Ik snap "Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen." niet. Hoezo 'officieel'? Wie beslist dat?
+1m2011
@mark_vs26 oktober 2020 22:42
Dat beslist de club achter MusicBrainz, waar Picard tegenaan praat.
+2debroervanhenk
@m201127 oktober 2020 09:04
Daarbij aansluitend, er zijn ook andere taggers die de database van MusicBrainz gebruiken: https://beta.musicbrainz....ainz_Enabled_Applications
+1JT
26 oktober 2020 20:16
Begrijp ik goed dat dit programma automatisch mp3 tags als titel, artiest en album invult in mp3tjes?
+1I_IBlackI_I
@JT26 oktober 2020 20:22
Juist, mits het nummer / album in zijn database staat. Wat helaas lang niet altijd het geval is.
+1TonnyTonny
@I_IBlackI_I27 oktober 2020 01:19
En zijn database is ook niet altijd correct.
Heb al meerdere keren gehad dat hij het nummer op zich correct indentificeerde op basis van de signature, maar dan de verkeerde track van het album aan de mp3 koppelde.
Het nummer was track 3 van het album maar hij gaf het dan de naam en metadata van track 2 of track 4.
Komt waarschijnlijk doordat er meerdere versies (re-releases, re-masters, special editions e.d.) van het album bestaan met een iets andere track-volgorde. Als er dan meerder versies in de database zitten kan het gebeuren dat hij de signature blijkbaar vindt bij album versie 1 en weet dan het track 3 van album X is.
Maar dan haalt hij de metadata van track 3, album X uit de database, maar die lookup van de metadata komt dan uit bij versie 2 van album X.

Hij heeft ook moeite met covers correct identificeren. Soms worden die voor origineel aangezien of denkt hij bij het origineel dat het een cover is.
+2hiccup
@TonnyTonny27 oktober 2020 08:16
En zijn database is ook niet altijd correct.
Heb al meerdere keren gehad dat hij het nummer op zich correct indentificeerde op basis van de signature, maar dan de verkeerde track van het album aan de mp3 koppelde.
Dat heeft niets met 'een incorrecte database' te maken.
Als je een los nummer probeert te matchen kan een database niet weten van welk allbum 'jouw' versie precies komt.
Hij heeft ook moeite met covers correct identificeren. Soms worden die voor origineel aangezien of denkt hij bij het origineel dat het een cover is.
Als je de 'lookup' functie gebruikt, en je artiest/nummer tags kloppen gebeurt dit niet.

In alle gevallen, het is heel simpel om te zien welk nummer/album Picard wil gaan schrijven voor dat je op 'save' klikt.

Het is wel een programma waar je serieus even voor door een leerproces moet als je het echt goed wil snappen en beheersen.
Maar dan is het ook wel de ultieme tagger zonder concurrentie.
+2ronaldvr
@TonnyTonny27 oktober 2020 12:10
Ik had daar ook problemen mee maar het blijkt dat je moet goed opletten: MusicBrainz werkt met met 'recordings' en 'releases' en 1 recording kan op meerdere releases voorkomen. Je moet dan met je rechter muisknop de goede version kiezen in Picard:

https://imgur.com/a/a2nFzQa
+1remy007
@JT26 oktober 2020 20:24
Klopt als deze zich in de database bevinden.
Staan ze niet in de database en heb je zelf de originele CD, dan kun je zelf de nummers toevoegen, samen met alle benodigde gegevens en Disk ID door middel van meegeleverde plugins.

* Vermeld wel altijd de bronnen bij het toevoegen/wijzigen van informatie. Deze wegen namelijk mee aan de acceptatie van wijzigingen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee