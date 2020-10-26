Versie 2.5 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen. MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is open source en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Bugfixes Picard-214 - Take case insensitive file systems into account when renaming files

Picard-1972 - Times missing in bottom panel

Picard-1973 - Multi-value tags getting flattened when files get matched to tracks

Picard-1974 - Picard crashes when using the same tag name more than once in "Tags from File Names..."

Picard-1975 - Tags from file names does not properly set hidden tags

Picard-1976 - Cover art providers do not handle URLs with query arguments correctly

Picard-1979 - Comment tag in MP4 not saved correctly

Picard-1982 - Cover art not saving properly Improvements Picard-1978 - Add keyboard shortcut for Tags From Filenames and allow to place it in toolbar