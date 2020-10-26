Software-update: NordVPN 6.32

NordVPN logo (79 pix) Versie 6.32 van NordVPN is uitgekomen. NordVPN is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Daarnaast is er een browserextensie voor Chrome en Firefox. NordVPN heeft ruim 5400 servers in 59 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 3,11 en 10,64 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

NordVPN 6.32
  • Just in time for the back-to-school vibes, our app picked up a new skill: Bonjour! Hallo! ¡Hola! Yes, it’s going multilingual. Look for a Language switch in Settings to change to French, German, or Spanish.
  • From now on, updating the app doesn’t have to stop you from what you’re doing. We’ll let you know when a new version is ready, and it will be installed in the background while NordVPN is running. Restart the app and enjoy!
  • You’ll see a new icon in the header bar that looks like a bell. That’s home for notifications, which will inform you about important stuff – for example, if there’s an update ready.
  • We implemented some cool stuff under the hood to improve the app stability and overall performance. Also, a few design updates above the hood to give the app a fresher look.
  • A few bugs causing connection issues were minimized to the level of non-existence.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the update from running smoothly.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes logged users out after completing the update.
  • A security patch is in place.

NordVPN

Versienummer 6.32.23.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website NordVPN
Download https://nordvpn.com/nl/download/
Bestandsgrootte 19,38MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: NordVPN

Update-historie

10-'20 NordVPN 6.32 0
07-'20 NordVPN 6.31 25

NordVPN

geen prijs bekend

