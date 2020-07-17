Versie 6.31 van NordVPN is uitgekomen. NordVPN is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Daarnaast is er een browserextensie voor Chrome en Firefox. NordVPN heeft ruim 5200 servers in 59 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 3,11 en 10,64 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. De changelog voor de afgelopen twee versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

NordVPN 6.31 Spotted a bug? Report it to us by using a form within the app, and we’ll bring our bug spray.

Seamless protection with auto-connect: if you enable it on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, NordVPN will connect automatically when you join one and stay connected as long as you’re on it – unless you disable auto-connect or trust this Wi-Fi network.

Bye Favorites: As servers in Favorites and Recents often overlap, we’re eliminating the Favorites section from the app but doubling the items shown in Recents to 10 instead. Your current favorite servers will now move to Recents. If you’d like to save a list of your current favorite servers, we added an easy way to do it.

A few tweaks to make your NordVPN experience better, including the one that adds extra precision to Quick Connect when picking the best server for you. NordVPN 6.30

6.30 might be something you’re not happy to see on your phone’s screen when the alarm goes on Monday morning. Our version of 6.30 is a totally different thing. Here’s what’s new and exciting about it: Enable auto-connect on all Wi-Fi networks to enjoy effortless security. You can trust specific Wi-Fi networks if you don’t need VPN protection on them.

Showing more detailed ‘Recents’: if you were connected to a specialty server, we’ll display both its category and country.

Improved stability and performance.

Smoother app experience after getting rid of bugs of various species. Those include the mysterious one with disappearing ‘Recents’ after a VPN protocol change or connection pause, the rare one where NordVPN and drivers of certain headphones just couldn’t go along, and a few others.

A few performance fixes, as we did some tinkering under the hood to make the app run smoother.