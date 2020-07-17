Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: NordVPN 6.31

NordVPN logo (79 pix) Versie 6.31 van NordVPN is uitgekomen. NordVPN is een betaalde vpn-dienst met clients voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. Daarnaast is er een browserextensie voor Chrome en Firefox. NordVPN heeft ruim 5200 servers in 59 landen, waaronder in Nederland. Afhankelijk van het gekozen abonnement kost de dienst tussen de 3,11 en 10,64 euro per maand en voor aanschaf kan het dertig dagen gratis worden getest. De changelog voor de afgelopen twee versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

NordVPN 6.31
  • Spotted a bug? Report it to us by using a form within the app, and we’ll bring our bug spray.
  • Seamless protection with auto-connect: if you enable it on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, NordVPN will connect automatically when you join one and stay connected as long as you’re on it – unless you disable auto-connect or trust this Wi-Fi network.
  • Bye Favorites: As servers in Favorites and Recents often overlap, we’re eliminating the Favorites section from the app but doubling the items shown in Recents to 10 instead. Your current favorite servers will now move to Recents. If you’d like to save a list of your current favorite servers, we added an easy way to do it.
  • A few tweaks to make your NordVPN experience better, including the one that adds extra precision to Quick Connect when picking the best server for you.
NordVPN 6.30
6.30 might be something you’re not happy to see on your phone’s screen when the alarm goes on Monday morning. Our version of 6.30 is a totally different thing. Here’s what’s new and exciting about it:
  • Enable auto-connect on all Wi-Fi networks to enjoy effortless security. You can trust specific Wi-Fi networks if you don’t need VPN protection on them.
  • Showing more detailed ‘Recents’: if you were connected to a specialty server, we’ll display both its category and country.
  • Improved stability and performance.
  • Smoother app experience after getting rid of bugs of various species. Those include the mysterious one with disappearing ‘Recents’ after a VPN protocol change or connection pause, the rare one where NordVPN and drivers of certain headphones just couldn’t go along, and a few others.
  • A few performance fixes, as we did some tinkering under the hood to make the app run smoother.

Versienummer 6.31.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website NordVPN
Download https://nordvpn.com/nl/download/
Licentietype Betaald

17-07-2020 13:09
submitter: DePen

17-07-2020 • 13:09

Submitter: DePen

Bron: NordVPN

17 juli 2020 13:30
Nordvpn een tijdje geprobeerd voor netflix en dergelijke streaming diensten maar jammer genoeg wist Netflix direct dat ik een VPN gebruikte.
Weet iemand een tool voor een non-root android waarmee ik kan verbergen dat ik een vpn gebruik? Ik ga er van uit dat netflix gewoon controleerde of er een vpn op me telefoon draaiende was.
+1JSDJ
@WHAT!?17 juli 2020 13:37
NordVPN (en vast ook de meeste andere betaalde VPN diensten) heeft een optie voor wat zij noemen obfuscated IP - wat er voor zorgt dat men het niet doorheeft dat je met een VPN-IP het internet op gaat.

Eind vorig jaar op vakantie in een land waar Wikipedia gecensureerd werd, was verbinden met een 'gewone' NordVPN server niet voldoende (toen werd ik nog steeds geblocked), maar zo'n obfuscated server gaf me wel toegang tot Wikipedia. Ik ga er van uit dat dit voor andere diensten ook zo zou werken.
+1BartDG
@JSDJ17 juli 2020 21:16
Heeft Mullvad dat ook? Ik ben al een paar jaar klant bij ze (en heel tevreden van) , maar Netflix wil niet meer werken als ik de vpn enabled heb. Ik heb dit nog niet kunnen oplossen.
+1JSDJ
@BartDG17 juli 2020 22:23
Pfoe, dat kan ik niet zo 1-2-3 zeggen; ik heb zelf nog nooit Mullvad gebruikt.

Na een korte zoektocht kom ik via deze Reddit post op deze link uit.

Het ziet er naar uit dat zij dus misschien wel geen ondersteuning voor een 'obfuscated' VPN hebben, maar wel een verstopte proxy-server; dat zal voor Netflix voldoende moeten zijn, denk ik.

Even off-topic; ik kan het zo snel niet vinden op de website: weet iemand hoe ik een link maak waar ik mijn eigen tekst laat linken naar de url?

@BartDG Thanks voor de tip!

[Reactie gewijzigd door JSDJ op 18 juli 2020 08:52]

+1BartDG
@JSDJ17 juli 2020 22:35
Bedankt, ik ga dat eens bekijken. Wel jammer dat het niet zo direct mogelijk isrt een setting. Zal wel geen prioriteit zijn voor Mullvad, maar aan de andere kant wel jammer.
Even off-topic; ik kan het zo snel niet vinden op de website: weet iemand hoe ik een link maak waar ik mijn eigen tekst laat linken naar de url?
Voor zover ik weer op dezelfde manier als op bboards : gewoon de code
[ URL=HTTPS://www.jouw URL hier]jouw tekst hier [/URL] (verwijder wel de spatie na het eerste vierkante haakje ; dat heb ik er opzettelijk ingezet om de code niet te laten werken)

[Reactie gewijzigd door BartDG op 17 juli 2020 22:37]

+1Kayl
@WHAT!?17 juli 2020 13:39
Ze kijken naar je IP adres, niet naar je device. Op je PC zal je tegen het zelfde probleem aanlopen. Sommige VPN providers bieden een dedicated IP aan vanuit een resident area, die worden vaak niet geblokkeerd. Of je gebruikt bijv. Windscribe die aparte servers heeft speciaal voor Netflix.
+1harrytasker
@Kayl17 juli 2020 14:18
Dat kan je NordVPN ook instellen in je settings volgens mij.
+1Mr_Viking
@WHAT!?17 juli 2020 13:37
Mijn vrouw kijkt wel eens vanuit het “buitenland” op haar iPhone (middels VPN). Misschien doet de Netflix app dat wel, maar aannemelijker is dat ze het IP van je VPN server kennen. Veel Chinese websites kun je niet bezoeken met VPN aan bijv. 😉
+1bursche
@WHAT!?17 juli 2020 13:39
Nordvpn houdt een lijst bij met servers die Netflix niet blokkeert. Het is een kat en muis spel dat steeds weer veranderd. Je zult dus wel vaker weer een nieuwe server moeten proberen omdat Netflix zich ook weer aanpast.
+1Jacco011
@WHAT!?17 juli 2020 13:50
Dat heb ik zelf ook ondervonden voor een andere Streamingdienst. VPN op m'n Android werkt niet, maar op m'n iPad werkt het dan weer wel.
Wat wel een feit is, is dat de IP's van VPN anbieders na een tijdje bekend zijn en dan worden ze vaak geblokeerd. Is ook redelijk makkelijk; 100 mensen allemaal met dezelfde IP :+
+1PeacekeeperNL
@WHAT!?17 juli 2020 15:53
Voorheen was er op het forum van NordVPN een lijst beschikbaar die dagelijks werd bijgewerkt, welke servers voor Netflix US konden worden gebruikt. Inmiddels kan ik niet meer bij dat artikel komen helaas.
Wel kom ik deze nog tegen:
https://support.nordvpn.c...VPN-on-mobile-devices.htm
Mogelijk dat dat wat is maar kan ik nu niet testen.
+1guidogast
17 juli 2020 13:27
SOCKS5 bij NordVPN deed het bij mij heel slecht. Overgestapt naar Private Internet Access, dat ging veel beter
0Snake
@guidogast17 juli 2020 17:16
Waarom SOCKS5?
0guidogast
@Snake17 juli 2020 21:37
Enige proxy type die wordt ondersteund door Download Station van QNAP (mijn NAS).
0RoccoS
17 juli 2020 13:17
Als ik naar de website van NordVPN ga krijg ik direct een SSL certificaat error voor mijn kiezen.... Straalt nou niet echt vertrouwen uit dat je wilt hebben van een betaalde VPN dienst.
+1Senticz
@RoccoS17 juli 2020 13:24
Dat probleem ervaar ik hier niet, certificaat is geldig tm half sept. 2020?
+1NLSurfMan
@RoccoS17 juli 2020 13:28
Dat ligt dan aan jou denk ik. Ik krijg een certificaat dat geldt voor *.nordvpn.com, geldig tot 3 september 2020, 12:49:39 PM, uitgegeven door GlobalSign nv-sa. Waar krijg jij de foutmelding op?
+1wolkewietje
@RoccoS17 juli 2020 15:02
Kan het zijn dat jij in het verleden zelfstandig een paar certificaat verstrekkers als onbetrouwbaar hebt aangemerkt?
Als dat zo is dan kan het zijn dat jij een error krijgt terwijl de rest daar geen last van heeft.
0RoccoS
@wolkewietje17 juli 2020 15:10
De foutmelding is weg inderdaad, vreemd wellicht iets aan mijn kant.
0DennusB
@RoccoS17 juli 2020 13:24
Die krijg ik hier niet hoor?
0Mundatin
17 juli 2020 13:26
Worden de client updates van VPN providers zoals PIA, Windscribe, AirVPN, Mullvad, etc ook op Tweakers.net gepubliceerd?
+1DePen
@Mundatin17 juli 2020 15:16
Als je zelf een van die vpn's gebruikt kan je de updates ook zelf submitten: https://tweakers.net/submit/
0Mundatin
@DePen18 juli 2020 17:47
Goeie, dit wist ik niet! Als ik het niet vergeet :p

