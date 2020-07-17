Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft kort na de 1.47.1 een tweede update voor versie 1.47 uitgebracht, waarin de volgende problemen zijn verholpen:
The 1.47.2 update addresses these issues:
- June 2020 Recovery 2 Engame
- Menus: Dropdown menu gets tiny when opened near the edge of the workbench
- SCM: View becomes empty, with errors in dev tools
- Snippets | Clipboard is not working
- "Proposed API is only available..." error in v1.47
- "Duplicate Workspace in New Window" just creates new window and opens workspace.json file
- Output channel Log (Window) does not appear until window reload for the first time
- Creating files will add 2 times BOM (UTF-8, 16)
- Reading from stdin via tmp file and pipe raise an exception
- Extensions issues after update to vscode 1.47.0
- [node-debugger] Debugger spams "Could not read sourcemaps" messages
- Node version detection causes issues with old Electron versions + Node >=12 on the PATH
- Double pasting in a webview with latest insiders
- Can't debug node application