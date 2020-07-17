Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.47.2

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft kort na de 1.47.1 een tweede update voor versie 1.47 uitgebracht, waarin de volgende problemen zijn verholpen:

The 1.47.2 update addresses these issues:

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.47.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

joost00719
17 juli 2020 11:52
VS Code is een geweldig programma, maar voor mijn C# projecten gebruik ik toch nog de "normale" versie van VS. Helaas mist het nog veel kleine QoL functionaliteiten, zoals een standaard template class als je een nieuwe klasse aan maakt, of template projecten (e.g. een MVC app). Als je een template project wilt, zul je die via de commandline moeten aanmaken.

Zijn er mensen die VS Code wél als go-to editor hebben voor .NET (core) projecten? Wat is jullie ervaring met de editor voor dit soort projecten?

[Reactie gewijzigd door joost00719 op 17 juli 2020 11:52]

Grompie
@joost0071917 juli 2020 11:59
Gebruik professioneel VS code enkel voor front-end web doeleinden (voornamelijk Angular).
Backend heb ik ook geprobeerd maar om echt te gaan ontwikkelen in .net zitten er teveel Qol functionaliteiten niet in of moet je aan de slag met extensions en die configureren.
Zeker als je de debug mogelijkheden bekijkt dan weet je het wel snel. Daarnaast blijft het grootste gemis bij mij mulitscreen support om echt te gaan ontwikkelen.Je kan het wel oplossen maar het is niet echt ideaal.
joost00719
@Grompie17 juli 2020 12:21
Eens. Ik gebruik VS Code ook voor front-end dingen zoals Vue apps. De debugger, en andere kleine dingetjes die in VS zitten zijn eigenlijk onmisbaar. VS Code is al ver gekomen, maar is nog kilometers van VS vandaan qua functionaliteit die nodig is om efficient en overzichterlijk een backend te maken (In .NET altans).

Je kan natuurlijk veel oplossen met extensies, maar dat is ook niet alles.

[Reactie gewijzigd door joost00719 op 17 juli 2020 12:22]

MaartehhM
@joost0071917 juli 2020 12:25
Het doel moet denk ik ook niet zijn om VS Code een alternatief te maken voor Visual Studio. Het hele concept is een light-weight editor, die fantastisch werkt voor heel veel dingen, maar wat mij betreft niet voor fullscale (.NET) software ontwikkeling.

Ik gebruik het professioneel dagelijks, als alternatief voor Notepad++, python, en het is ook best handig om merge conflicts mee op te lossen. Dat vind ik in VS (zonder extensies) dan weer volstrekt waardeloos.
joost00719
@MaartehhM17 juli 2020 12:34
Klopt, dat is ook precies waar ik hem voor gebruik (En sommige front-end dingetjes zoals javascript).
Hij is ook erg fijn om te zoeken in een map met logfiles. Je opent een map met VS Code, en zoekt door alle bestanden tegelijk.
samtoxie
@joost0071917 juli 2020 11:56
Ik gebruik beide niet voor C#, ik gebruik Rider van Jetbrains. Maar dat is ook voornamelijk doordat ik veel werk met Intellij voor Java en dit dus erg vergelijkbaar werken is voor mij
Martinspire
@joost0071917 juli 2020 12:21
Geen .NET dev, maar veel plugins zijn vrij makkelijk in te stellen. Het is logisch dat ze sommige grote plugins (bv voor Java of C# e.d.) eruit laten om de package niet al te groot te laten worden.

Veel zaken staan bij de plugins out of the box prima ingesteld en waar nodig hebben ze ook allemaal wel instellingen op de normale settings pagina, zodat je niet in de JSON hoeft te roeren.
boto
@joost0071917 juli 2020 12:44
ik gebruik het zelf ook voor C++, werkt aardig. Goede integratie door plugins
gimbal
@joost0071917 juli 2020 13:52
VS Code is handig voor mensen die geen toegang hebben tot Visual Studio express, maar als je de mogelijkheid hebt om Visual Studio te gebruiken dan zou ik dat zeker doen ja. Waarom de VSCode plugin niet standaard even de namespace en een lege class voor je neerzet... dat begrijp ik echter niet. Dat zou toch een kleine moeite moeten zijn om te implementeren.
Jogai
@joost0071917 juli 2020 15:30
Volgens mij zijn er wel extensies die doen wat je wilt, kijk maar eens in dit pack: https://marketplace.visua...88.netcore-extension-pack

Maar ja, mijn argument is dan ook altijd dat je net zo goed VS kan gebruiken.
Stufipower
17 juli 2020 13:05
Ik gebruik het voor alles. Front-end (react) en back-end, in node.js. Het gehele project in een monorepo, pushen naar gitlab en backend + frontend wordt automatisch gedeployed naar de servers, mits het veranderingen bevat. Wat een gemak..
NuStyle
@Stufipower17 juli 2020 13:56
Bedoel je dan Netlify of heb je custom server?
Stufipower
@NuStyle18 juli 2020 10:49
Naar aws in mijn geval (react naar buckets achter een cdn, node.js api naar elastic beanstalk)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stufipower op 18 juli 2020 10:49]

MarcoC
17 juli 2020 11:26
Het is verbazingwekkend hoe goed VS Code, en hoe snel de ontwikkeling gaat.
Automark
17 juli 2020 11:35
Inderdaad erg fijn programma, maar ik ben dan ook maar een amateur programmeur voor mijn eigen hobby projectje. Vroeger nog Dreamweaver gebruikt, maar dat is niks meer.
Duckman51
@Automark17 juli 2020 12:20
Ik gebruik het sinds kort ook als editor voor mijn hobby project, en bevalt goed.
Daarvoor gebruikte ik codelite, werkt ook prima maar kreeg ik onder Manjaro niet goed werkend.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

