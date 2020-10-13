Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple WatchOS 7.0.2

Apple logo (75 pix)Apple heeft een update uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 7 van watchOS voegt onder meer slaaptracking toe en is er een 'wind down'-optie voor de optimale tijd om naar bed te gaan, waarbij de Niet Storen-modus aangaat. Versies 7.0.1 en 7.0.2 moeten voornamelijk problemen verhelpen. Voor de volledigheid tonen we de changelog voor de hele 7-serie:

watchOS 7

watchOS 7 makes Apple Watch more powerful and more personal than ever before—with new ways to discover and share watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types. Stay connected to your loved ones by pairing an Apple Watch for a family member to your iPhone with Family Setup. And watchOS 7 includes the Memoji app, cycling directions in Maps, and Siri language translation.

Watch Faces
  • New Stripes face that lets you select the number of stripes you want, choose colors, and rotate the angle to create a watch face that reflects your style (Series 4 and later)
  • New Typograph face with numerals in classic, modern, and rounded type styles and displayed in Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, or Roman (Series 4 and later)
  • New Artist face created in collaboration with Geoff McFetridge that animates and morphs into a new creation with the time or when you tap the display
  • New Memoji watch face features all the Memoji you have created and all of the Memoji characters (Series 4 and later)
  • New GMT face that tracks a second time zone displaying a 12-hour inner dial with local time, and a 24-hour outer dial (Series 4 and later)
  • New Chronograph Pro face that records time on scales of 60, 30, 6, or 3 seconds, or measures speed based on time traveled over a fixed distance with the new tachymeter (Series 4 and later)
  • New Count Up face lets you easily track elapsed time by tapping the bezel (Series 4 and later)
  • Share watch faces with Messages and Mail, or post a link online
  • Discover and download curated watch faces from your favorite apps in the App Store or from websites and social media
  • Support for rich complications on the X-Large face
  • New color filters available to customize the Photos face
  • New World Clock, Moon Phase, Altimeter, Camera Remote and Sleep complications
Sleep
  • New Sleep app to help you meet your sleep duration goal with sleep tracking, custom sleep schedules, and a view of sleep trends over time
  • Uses data from the accelerometer to detect when you are awake and when you are asleep
  • Sleep mode minimizes distractions by turning on Do Not Disturb and turning off Raise to Wake and the display
  • Wake up with alarm sounds and haptics on your watch
  • Option to receive reminders to charge your watch before your scheduled bedtime and reminders when your watch is fully charged
Handwashing
  • Automatic handwashing detection using motion sensors and microphone
  • Once hand washing is detected, 20 second countdown starts
  • Receive encouragement to keep washing for the recommended 20 seconds when watch detects you’ve stopped early
  • Option to be reminded to wash your hands when arriving home
  • Review how many times and how long you washed your hands in the Health app on iPhone
  • Available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later
Family Setup
  • Use your iPhone to pair and manage a watch for your family members, with their own phone number and Apple ID
  • Screen Time and Downtime support for managing contacts, setting communication limits, and scheduling time away from the screen
  • Schooltime mode turns on Do Not Disturb, limits interaction, and replaces watch face with distinctive yellow clock
  • Set a custom Schooltime schedule and view times when watch exits mode
  • Users 13 and under can track Move minutes instead of active calories, and can track walking, running, and cycling workouts with more accurate metrics
  • Set up one-time, recurring, or time-based location notifications for family members
  • Send money to family members and review transactions of users under 18 with Apple Cash Family (US only)
  • Family members have the option to share their activity and health data, and will be notified when you create automatic location notifications
  • Requires Family Sharing and can be used with up to five family members
  • Available on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 and later
Memoji
  • New Memoji app to create new Memoji or customize existing Memoji
  • New hairstyles, more age options, and three new Memoji stickers
  • Use your Memoji creations in the Memoji watch face
  • Send Memoji stickers in Messages
Maps
  • Turn by turn directions with larger font sizes that are easier to read
  • Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is
  • Search for and add places optimized for cyclists to your route, like a bike shop
  • Support for cycling directions is available in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Shanghai, and Beijing
Siri
  • On-device dictation for faster and more reliable request handling and further protecting privacy (Series 4 and later, US English only)
  • Translate phrases right on your wrist, with support for over 50 language pairs
  • Adds support for Announce Messages
Other features and improvements:
  • Change goals for exercise minutes and stand or roll hours in the Activity app
  • New custom algorithms in the Workout app for Dance, Functional Strength Training, Core Training, and Cooldowns for accurate tracking of relevant metrics
  • Redesigned and renamed Fitness app on iPhone with streamlined summary and sharing tabs
  • Manage health and safety features of Apple Watch in the Health app on iPhone with new Health Checklist
  • New Mobility metrics measured by Apple Watch available in the Health app, including low-range VO2 max, stair ascent speed, stair descent speed, and six-minute walk estimate
  • ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates
  • Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates
  • Support for additional interactions on Apple Watch Series 5 without having to wake the display including access to Control Center and Notification Center, the ability to change watch faces, and more
  • Create group threads in Messages
  • Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view
  • New Shortcuts app to access and run shortcuts you have previously created
  • Add shortcuts to your watch face as a complication
  • Share your audiobooks with Family Sharing
  • Search now available in the Music app
  • Redesigned Wallet app
  • Digital car key support in Wallet (Series 5)
  • View downloaded media in Music, Audiobooks, and Podcasts apps
  • Current location available for World Clock and Weather apps

watchOS 7.0.1

watchOS 7.0.1 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

  • Fixes an issue where some payment cards in Wallet were disabled for some users

watchOS 7.0.2

watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

  • Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly
  • Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 7.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204641
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-10-2020 10:43
Update-historie

17-05 Apple WatchOS 8.6.0 1
15-03 Apple WatchOS 8.5.0 19
06-02 Apple WatchOS 8.4.1 2
21-09 Apple WatchOS 8.0.0 4
14-09 Apple WatchOS 7.6.2 1
04-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.4 20
03-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3.3 20
03-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3.2 17
01-'21 Apple WatchOS 7.3 3
10-'20 Apple WatchOS 7.0.3 14
Meer historie

Smartwatches Apple Watch

Reacties (24)

Reacties (24)
-124024+112+21+30Ongemodereerd10
Wijzig sortering
0Jism
13 oktober 2020 11:17
Ik snap niet waarom die updates zo godgansgroot zijn iedere keer. 700MB voor een installatie. Waarom doen ze bij Apple geen stapsgewijze update, zoals MS hanteert met een KB-XXXX? Het lijkt wel alsof iedere keer watchos gewhiped wordt met een nieuwere versie. En dat doen ze soms ook; je bent dan je settings of wijzerplaten ineens kwijt (terug naar default) en mag zo alle foto's opnieuw handmatig erin voeren.
+2Luminair
@Jism13 oktober 2020 11:27
Bij mij is de 7.0.2 update enkel 75,5MB, voor een Series 5. Dat is niet heel gek op zich.
+1Afroman9
@Jism13 oktober 2020 11:27
Puur uit nieuwsgierigheid hoor maar wat is precies het probleem? Zulke updates gaan over Wifi en daar heb je geen databundel toch? En de Watch heeft op zichzelf genoeg ruimte om 700MB weg te kunnen schrijven?
+1Jism
@Afroman913 oktober 2020 11:31
Ik weet niet, het duurde allemaal vrij lang. Alles moest in de lader blijven zitten, en die status van installatie nam nogal wat tijd in beslag, dat was nog voordat de indicator op de watch begon.
+1Carlos0_0
@Jism13 oktober 2020 11:41
Het ligt er ook aan welke Watch je heb bij de 2 duurde altijd lang vond ik, echter bij de 5 die ik nu een jaar heb gaat vrij rap allemaal.
Het is wel dat de update wellicht op je mobiel gedownload is, deze pakt hem uit verplaatst naar watch via bluetooth als je geluk heb wifi.
+1Mr. Freeze
@Jism13 oktober 2020 11:28
De mijne van 7.01 naar 7.02 was maar 60MB.
+1Carlos0_0
@Jism13 oktober 2020 11:39
Hij was naar mijn weten maar 70mb ofzo, of je moet nog geen watchos 7 hebben gehad dan is wellicht groter.
Als je al op watchOs7 zit dan zal die echt geen 700mb geweest zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 13 oktober 2020 11:40]

+1pBook
@Jism13 oktober 2020 11:57
Onder de 100MB voor mij, en watchOS wordt helemaal niet 'gewhiped' bij een update, wat een onzin. Ook update de Apple Watch zichzelf 's nachts aan de oplader, dus wat maakt het überhaupt uit?
0Nickvdd
@Jism13 oktober 2020 11:27
Microsoft CU’s zijn ook honderden MB’s hoor vooral de non-security CU’s die kunnen oplopen tot 2GB ;)
+1RefriedNoodle
@Nickvdd13 oktober 2020 12:05
Daarom heet het ook een Cumulatieve Update, toch? Omdat ook alle voorgaande updates erin zitten?
+1LightStar
13 oktober 2020 10:59
Deze gister avond geinstalleerd op mijn Watch3 welke met enige regelmaat zelf besloot of vast te lopen of zelf te restarten.., schijnt een bekend issue te zijn op de Watch3.
+1Ridder
@LightStar13 oktober 2020 12:12
En? Heeft het geholpen?
0LightStar
@Ridder13 oktober 2020 12:33
Tot nu toe wel ja.
0Ridder
@LightStar13 oktober 2020 17:20
Mooi!
0LightStar
@Ridder15 oktober 2020 13:52
Helaas toch nog niet helemaal weg, wel minder maar nog niet opgelost!
+1LightPhoenixNL
13 oktober 2020 11:04
Ik had het probleem dat mijn apple watch de niet storen van mijn iphone niet meer matchte. Dit is gelukkig verholpen met deze update!
+1Dennisb1
@LightPhoenixNL13 oktober 2020 11:55
Dat kan je ook instellen via de Watch App op de iPhone.
Je kan hem matchen met de iPhone of afzonderlijk beheren van elkaar.

Echt reuze handig soms!
0LightPhoenixNL
@Dennisb113 oktober 2020 13:36
Dat was het probleem, het maakte niet uit wat ik koos ze waren altijd afzonderlijk.

Ik heb hem namelijk altijd op match staan, als ik de auto instap gaat mijn telefoon automatisch op niet storen (do not disturb while driving). Normaal ging mn apple watch dan mee maar dat werkte niet meer. Nu gelukkig weer wel.
0mark1541
13 oktober 2020 12:20
Nu een batterij fix voor de iPhone na iOS 14 update
0sjoe
13 oktober 2020 12:25
Fijn, van dat batterij issue had ik ook last. Bij mij was dat overigens op te lossen door een unpair-pair uit te voeren.

Nu weer ~60% over aan het einde van de dag in plaats van een warning om 22:00 dat er nog maar 10% over is. Ik heb een Watch series 4.
0Anoniem: 892783
13 oktober 2020 12:46
Gezien de laatste keer dat ik updated, sla ik deze ronde ff lekker over. Heb 'm eindelijk weer kunnen pairen met met iPhone na tig pogingen. (iWatch serie 3). Heb nu regelmatig ondervonden, dat na een update de pairing wegvalt en bijna onmogelijk is om weer te pairen. Kijk het wel eventjes aan en als ik verder niemand geen grote klachten heeft, dan zal ik 'm eens updaten.
0Kecin
13 oktober 2020 14:58
In versie 7 op de Watch 3 ben ik erg blij met de wind down versie. Ga echt eerder naar bed zonder een drukke kop met mailtjes en appjes. Aanrader voor iedereen!
01ehans
13 oktober 2020 16:37
Nog altijd werkt het ontgrendelen van m'n Macbook nog niet sinds Watch OS7. Krijg steeds de melding dat de watch en iPhone ontgrendeld moeten zijn, dat is het geval, en vervolgens dat er geen connectie kan worden gemaakt. Zo irritant als je er aan gewend bent.

En ik had ook wel fijn gevonden als Sleep Cycle en Wekker wat beter samengewerkt zouden hebben dat je van beide kan gebruiken. Nu zijn dat echt losse apps terwijl je meerdere app's data van elkaar ziet gebruiken of voeden (Tomtom sports versus gezondheid bijvoorbeeld).
0Keypunchie

@1ehans14 oktober 2020 12:50
Zelfde probleem met ontgrendelen. (Series 3)
En nu krijg ik bij installatie van WatchOS 7.0.2 "could not connect to internet"...

De kwaliteitscontrole van Apple voor hun software is zo wisselend... erg jammer.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

