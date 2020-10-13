Astonsoft heeft versie 9.4.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.4.1 (Pro & Free) Improved synchronization with EPIM Cloud

Some optimizations regarding UI responsiveness in contacts

Fixed quick search and lots of other minor issues in notes

Switching the sender address in mail will now result in correct signature changes

Fixed an issue related to shared tasks in EPIM Business

Installation of new spell-checking dictionaries should now work correctly

Improved calendar data import from CSV files

Access violation error fixed when copy-pasting tasks

Many other minor bug fixes