Software-update: EssentialPIM 9.4.1

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft versie 9.4.1 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.4.1 (Pro & Free)
  • Improved synchronization with EPIM Cloud
  • Some optimizations regarding UI responsiveness in contacts
  • Fixed quick search and lots of other minor issues in notes
  • Switching the sender address in mail will now result in correct signature changes
  • Fixed an issue related to shared tasks in EPIM Business
  • Installation of new spell-checking dictionaries should now work correctly
  • Improved calendar data import from CSV files
  • Access violation error fixed when copy-pasting tasks
  • Many other minor bug fixes
Versienummer 9.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

30-03 EssentialPIM 10.2.1 0
21-03 EssentialPIM 10.2 0
19-02 EssentialPIM 10.1.2 1
02-02 EssentialPIM 10.1 0
27-12 EssentialPIM 10.0.2 6
20-12 EssentialPIM 10.0.1 0
13-12 EssentialPIM 10.0 2
04-11 EssentialPIM 9.10.8 0
21-10 EssentialPIM 9.10.7 0
24-09 EssentialPIM 9.10.5 0
