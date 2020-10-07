Plex heeft versie 1.20.2.3402 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. De changelog sinds versie 1.20.1.3252 ziet er als volgt uit:

(Transcoder) Hardware transcoding failures on Windows Plex Media Server 1.20.2.3402 (beta update channel) New: (DVR) Guide refresh checkbox moved to DVR settings dialog (#11660).

(DVR) Guide refresh time exposed under DVR settings dialog, with XMLTV being able to set custom start time (#11660).

(Loudness) Greatly improved the quality of soundprint data (#11500) Fixes: (Butler) Temporary cache files could sometimes not be removed (#11951)

(DVR) Guide refresh would sometimes not initiate (#12004).

(DVR) Managed user was unable to cancel their own recordings from conflict modal (#11316)

(DVR) Server would not display user selected commercial skip setting for scheduled recording (#11921).

(DVR) XMLTV Guide refresh would occur every 4 hours (#11660).

(Hubs) Reduce the time taken to load ‘home’

(Hubs) Some hubs could go missing when upgrading to 1.20.2

(Hubs) The Rediscover hub for TV shows could take a long time to load.

(Library) “Trashed” items could be removed if an analysis was run on them.

(Library) Certain file paths could result in incorrect matches for items in new Plex Movies libraries (#11925)

(Library) Items from related hubs on episode pre-plays could fail to play back

(Library) Shuffling content could result in deterministic results

(Loudness) Soundprint analysis could give incorrect results on files with very high sample rates (#11500)

(Metadata) Some series with punctuation or special characters in their titles wouldn’t match against TheTVDB.

(Music) If a request to match an album failed it would cause a crash (#11977)

(QNAP) Only create PlexData symlink to AppData if user has created a ‘PlexData’ share.

(Scanner) Local assets would not be available in Plex Movie libraries if the library was a UNC path (#11931)

(Subtitles) Subtitle files with names containing a percent sign could be scanned in with invalid paths (#11386)

(Transcoder) Hardware transcoding could have substantially reduced quality on Windows systems with Intel GPUs (#11036) Plex Media Server 1.20.2.3402 is now available to everyone