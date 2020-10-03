Versie 20 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The three biggest features we introduce are: Our new dashboard provides a great starting point for the day with over a dozen widgets ranging from Twitter and Github to Moodle and Zammad already available

Search was unified, bringing search results of Nextcloud apps as well as external services like Gitlab, Jira and Discourse in one place

Talk introduced bridging to other platforms including MS Teams, Slack, IRC, Matrix and a dozen others There is more: Notifications and Activities were brought together, making sure you won’t miss anything important

We added a ‘status’ setting so you can communicate to other users what you are up to

Talk also brings dashboard and search integration, emoji picker, upload view, camera and microphone settings, mute and more

Calendar integrates in dashboard and search, introduced a list view and design improvements

Mail introduces threaded view, mailbox management and more

Deck integrates with dashboard and search, introduces Calendar integration, modal view for card editing and series of smaller improvements Some other app improvements we want to highlight include: Flow adds push notification and webhooks so other web apps can easily integrate with Nextcloud

Text introduced direct linking to files in Nextcloud

Files lets you add a description to public link shares