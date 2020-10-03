Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Nextcloud 20.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 20 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The three biggest features we introduce are:
  • Our new dashboard provides a great starting point for the day with over a dozen widgets ranging from Twitter and Github to Moodle and Zammad already available
  • Search was unified, bringing search results of Nextcloud apps as well as external services like Gitlab, Jira and Discourse in one place
  • Talk introduced bridging to other platforms including MS Teams, Slack, IRC, Matrix and a dozen others
There is more:
  • Notifications and Activities were brought together, making sure you won’t miss anything important
  • We added a ‘status’ setting so you can communicate to other users what you are up to
  • Talk also brings dashboard and search integration, emoji picker, upload view, camera and microphone settings, mute and more
  • Calendar integrates in dashboard and search, introduced a list view and design improvements
  • Mail introduces threaded view, mailbox management and more
  • Deck integrates with dashboard and search, introduces Calendar integration, modal view for card editing and series of smaller improvements
Some other app improvements we want to highlight include:
  • Flow adds push notification and webhooks so other web apps can easily integrate with Nextcloud
  • Text introduced direct linking to files in Nextcloud
  • Files lets you add a description to public link shares
Nextcloud screenshot
Versienummer 20.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Bestandsgrootte 137,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-10-2020 16:37
17 • submitter: leander-s

03-10-2020 • 16:37

17 Linkedin

Submitter: leander-s

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

03-05 Nextcloud 24.0.0 11
03-12 Nextcloud 23.0.0 31
11-11 Nextcloud 20.0.14 / 21.0.6 / 22.2.1 10
30-09 Nextcloud 20.0.13 / 21.0.5 / 22.2.0 15
06-08 Nextcloud 20.0.12 / 21.0.4 / 22.1.0 28
07-'21 Nextcloud 22.0.0 17
05-'21 Nextcloud Desktop 3.2.2 5
05-'21 Nextcloud 21.0.2 8
02-'21 Nextcloud 21.0.0 54
02-'21 Nextcloud 20.0.7 27
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+19+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1Operations
4 oktober 2020 01:54
Iemand die toevallig weet wanneer Nextcloud de optie gaat toevallig waarbij je niet meer automatische alle bestanden hoeft te downloaden maar alleen een overzicht en je alleen de bestanden download die je daadwerkelijk gebruikt? (Ik bedoel dus NIET selectieve map synchronisatie)

Dropbox heeft dat ook sinds een paar maanden, en Icloud al veel langer volgens mij.

Behalve die "Nice tot have" functie is het inderdaad hele fijne software :)
+1rbr320
@Operations4 oktober 2020 04:31
In de Android en iOS apps werkt dat al zo, een document wordt pas gedownload als je het opent en van foto's download je in eerste instantie alleen een thumbnail, de volledige versie moet je expliciet als te downloaden markeren.

Op desktop OSen is dit volgens mij technisch erg lastig te implementeren, omdat het OS danwel de applicatie waarmee je een bestand wilt openen daar verwachten dat het bestand daadwerkelijk op disk aanwezig is zodra je het in de file browser dubbelklikt.
0WoutervOorschot
@rbr32012 oktober 2020 16:08
Windows heeft daar al enkele jaren support voor, gebouwd initieel voor onedrive-integratie, maar de API is gewoon open. Google en dropbox ondersteunen het alleen op hun betaalde versies echter voor onbekende reden (gezien ze op mobiel allebei wel gewoon on demand sync hebben).

nextcloud lijkt dit met een eigen systeem (virtual drive) te ondersteunen, wat misschien logisch is gezien macos en linux geen support voor zoiets hebben ingebouwd.

Op zich is het niet ingewikkeld, een applicatie zou het gewoon als een hele lange disk read moeten zien (alsof je van een floppy of cd leest bijvoorbeeld).
+1Fuzzillogic
@Operations4 oktober 2020 23:50
Igv Linux gok ik dat om dit te implementeren er een speciale (FUSE) driver moet komen. Er is wel iets dat erop lijkt: davfs2, waarbij bestanden lokaal worden gecachet. Maar omdat het dat dan generiek WebDAV gebruikt, ga je wel de andere features van de client missen.
0Superstoned

@Fuzzillogic5 oktober 2020 14:17
Ja, we zijn hieraan bezig - een 'virtual drive' die FUSE gebruikt. Het is nogal complex en zal nog wel even duren (niet meer dit jaar, weet ik wel zeker), maar het komt er aan.
+1Jazco2nd

3 oktober 2020 19:40
Dit is natuurlijk fantastische software. Maar ik wijs hier graag op een lichtere variant (afgeleide van Nextcloud): FileRun.
Voor een thuisserver is FileRun voor de meesten voldoende.

Op Android/iOS kan je de Nextcloud app icm FileRun gebruiken.

Icm een OnlyOffice Docker container ben je helemaal klaar. Kan je online je docx en xlsx en pptx bewerken.
+1wouser
@Jazco2nd3 oktober 2020 20:38
Bedankt voor deze tip. Die kende ik nog niet!

Wel een kanttekening bij only office: dat werkt niet meer, sinds mei ongeveer moet je een licentie hebben, erg jammer...
+1Jazco2nd

@wouser3 oktober 2020 20:50
Uhm nee hoor, OnlyOffice Community Docker werkt gewoon?
+1Rataplan_
3 oktober 2020 20:31
Helaas zitten wij nog op 17.nogwat. Als ik update naar de volgende update in 17 of naar 18 of 19 gaat SMB stuk. Allerlei workarounds ten spijt. Ik ben benieuwd of 20 wellicht soelaas gaat bieden.
+1zzzzap
@Rataplan_4 oktober 2020 20:11
Ik heb anders met zowel v18 als met v19 gewoon een SMB verbinding vanuit Nextcloud naar een Samba server. Zo kan ik onderweg via nextcloud toch bij mijn shares komen.
+1klompmaker
4 oktober 2020 19:15
Ik begrepen (moet zelf nog upgraden) dat veel apps nog niet klaar zijn voor 20.

Maar ben wel blij dat ze eindelijk webhooks hebben!
0Superstoned

@klompmaker5 oktober 2020 14:27
Ja, het duurt meestal wel even, maar de updater laat je zien welke apps klaar zijn en welke niet. Voor mijn server zijn er een paar apps die nog niet beschikbaar zijn. Ik zou een screenshot laten zien als je die bij Tweakers kon uploaden, maar spijtig genoeg kan dat niet ;-)
0roT-
3 oktober 2020 17:08
Gaat hard me de releases..
0mocem
@roT-3 oktober 2020 19:44
Klopt helemaal en het gaat bij mij ook nooit fout.
0Sitelabs
12 oktober 2020 15:51
Heb Nextcloud icm FreeNAS een kans gegeven.

Tot zover werkt het prima met uitzondering van de iOS app. Deze wil met geen mogelijkheid de upload que hervatten na het sluiten van de app. Ik heb de optie ingeschakeld om de hele fotobibliotheek up te loaden. Ik weet dat je met long touch een upload kunt hervatten maar voor 100.000 + bestanden gaat dit net iets te ver. Ook het verversen van de que (naar onderen scrollen) heeft geen effect.

Iemand een idee?
0CeesBak
23 oktober 2020 23:36
Vanaf laat 2016 draai ik Nextcloud, met eigen domain en toegang. Sinds drie dagen draai ik met Nextcloud 20 op een fresh install. Dat gaat prima maar vergt best veel inspanning met allerlei kleine details die in orde moeten zijn om de installatie foutloos te krijgen. Afijn als het weer draait is het fantastisch met overal toegang tot je bestanden, automatische upload van foto's, synchronisatie van contacten en agenda. Bovenal je data is van je zelf!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True