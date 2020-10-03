Versie 11.2 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 11.24 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.2 Improved grid layout with file icons hidden

Improved rendering of inactive and disabled grid items

Remember last user-selected paths for file and folder pickers

Fixed folder name hidden in "item name" view type

Fixed determination of unsupported trash folder (Linux)

Fixed copying broken symlinks (macOS)

Fixed default action when pressing Enter in popup dialogs

Fixed default popup dialog size (macOS)

Use localized start of week for %WeekDay% (Linux, macOS)

Swap sides using CTRL+W instead of F10

Show confirmation dialog before swapping sides Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.1 New file group layout on main grid (reloaded)

Alternate colors for main grid folder groups

Added file group context menu

Quick selection of items in folder group

Fixed FTP access errors with Explicit SSL/TLS

Fixed Google Drive error when double quotes in file name

Fixed RTL layout bug with number input control

Fixed grid column default sizes

Fixed grid rendering performance during mouse scrolling

Update all config files transactionally

Respect user-preferred number/time format (Linux)

Fixed floating panels not being resizable (Linux)

Instantly open selection context menu on right mouse button down

Further improved high DPI support

Updated deprecated system API calls (requires macOS 10.10 or later)

Fixed crash when accessing Nexis storage (macOS)

Avoid buffer flush when aborting native file output

Clear preview after folder history selection

Pre-allocate target file without setting size

Unified system error message formatting Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.0 Revised file layout on main grid

Skip download/upload when copying Google Drive files inside account

Support moving Google Drive files between shared drives and My Drive

Support copying Google Drive shortcuts between accounts

Support copying Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc. within account

Fixed parsing uninitialized Google Drive modification time

Fixed Google Drive file already existing check running too late

Ignore slash/backslash differences during manual search

Avoid creating orphan database entry if one DB file fails to load

Limit modification time error count for log file warning message

Support copying WSL symlinks

Avoid duplicate MTP/Google Drive item creation from multiple threads

Fixed TMPDIR not found during startup (macOS)

Added sync variant icons

Avoid redundant icon format conversions

Buffer high-DPI image scaling results

Improved MTP thumbnail scaling performance

Avoid race condition during parallel file icon rendering (Linux)

Allow creating folder name with leading/trailing spaces

Start supporting GTK3 (Linux) Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.25 New file tree layout for main grid

Support Google Drive Shared Drives

Support Google Drive Shortcuts

Prioritize item name rendering if lacking horizontal space

Report "out of memory" during startup instead of crashing

Fixed excess memory consumption when loading variable-size data blocks

Fixed VERSION_ID missing on Arch Linux

Fixed IWbemServices::ConnectServer error during auto-update

Fixed row being skipped during main grid page up/down

Fixed MSSearch files not found when using Volume Shadow Copy

Allow creating folder names with trailing dot

Improved sort by full path speed and folder ordering

Report detailed error when failing to parse FTP MLSD

Sort by path component names instead of relative path

Support access to MEGAcmd FTP server

Fixed Google Drive error when removing last parent of shared item

Fixed Google Drive owned+shared files being unlinked instead of deleted

Fixed Google Drive change notification evaluation for item without parents

Support double-click/"Browse directory" for (S)FTP/Google Drive (Linux)