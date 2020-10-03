Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FreeFileSync 11.2

FreeFileSync logo (75 pix) Versie 11.2 van FreeFileSync is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kan een back-up worden gemaakt of de inhoud van twee verschillende locaties worden gesynchroniseerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, is niet afhankelijk van zaken als Java of een .Net Framework en is bovendien licht in gebruik. De Windows-installer bevat aparte 32bit- en 64bit-versies, en biedt ook de mogelijkheid om een portable versie te installeren. Sinds versie 11.24 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.2
  • Improved grid layout with file icons hidden
  • Improved rendering of inactive and disabled grid items
  • Remember last user-selected paths for file and folder pickers
  • Fixed folder name hidden in "item name" view type
  • Fixed determination of unsupported trash folder (Linux)
  • Fixed copying broken symlinks (macOS)
  • Fixed default action when pressing Enter in popup dialogs
  • Fixed default popup dialog size (macOS)
  • Use localized start of week for %WeekDay% (Linux, macOS)
  • Swap sides using CTRL+W instead of F10
  • Show confirmation dialog before swapping sides
Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.1
  • New file group layout on main grid (reloaded)
  • Alternate colors for main grid folder groups
  • Added file group context menu
  • Quick selection of items in folder group
  • Fixed FTP access errors with Explicit SSL/TLS
  • Fixed Google Drive error when double quotes in file name
  • Fixed RTL layout bug with number input control
  • Fixed grid column default sizes
  • Fixed grid rendering performance during mouse scrolling
  • Update all config files transactionally
  • Respect user-preferred number/time format (Linux)
  • Fixed floating panels not being resizable (Linux)
  • Instantly open selection context menu on right mouse button down
  • Further improved high DPI support
  • Updated deprecated system API calls (requires macOS 10.10 or later)
  • Fixed crash when accessing Nexis storage (macOS)
  • Avoid buffer flush when aborting native file output
  • Clear preview after folder history selection
  • Pre-allocate target file without setting size
  • Unified system error message formatting
Changes in FreeFileSync version 11.0
  • Revised file layout on main grid
  • Skip download/upload when copying Google Drive files inside account
  • Support moving Google Drive files between shared drives and My Drive
  • Support copying Google Drive shortcuts between accounts
  • Support copying Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc. within account
  • Fixed parsing uninitialized Google Drive modification time
  • Fixed Google Drive file already existing check running too late
  • Ignore slash/backslash differences during manual search
  • Avoid creating orphan database entry if one DB file fails to load
  • Limit modification time error count for log file warning message
  • Support copying WSL symlinks
  • Avoid duplicate MTP/Google Drive item creation from multiple threads
  • Fixed TMPDIR not found during startup (macOS)
  • Added sync variant icons
  • Avoid redundant icon format conversions
  • Buffer high-DPI image scaling results
  • Improved MTP thumbnail scaling performance
  • Avoid race condition during parallel file icon rendering (Linux)
  • Allow creating folder name with leading/trailing spaces
  • Start supporting GTK3 (Linux)
Changes in FreeFileSync version 10.25
  • New file tree layout for main grid
  • Support Google Drive Shared Drives
  • Support Google Drive Shortcuts
  • Prioritize item name rendering if lacking horizontal space
  • Report "out of memory" during startup instead of crashing
  • Fixed excess memory consumption when loading variable-size data blocks
  • Fixed VERSION_ID missing on Arch Linux
  • Fixed IWbemServices::ConnectServer error during auto-update
  • Fixed row being skipped during main grid page up/down
  • Fixed MSSearch files not found when using Volume Shadow Copy
  • Allow creating folder names with trailing dot
  • Improved sort by full path speed and folder ordering
  • Report detailed error when failing to parse FTP MLSD
  • Sort by path component names instead of relative path
  • Support access to MEGAcmd FTP server
  • Fixed Google Drive error when removing last parent of shared item
  • Fixed Google Drive owned+shared files being unlinked instead of deleted
  • Fixed Google Drive change notification evaluation for item without parents
  • Support double-click/"Browse directory" for (S)FTP/Google Drive (Linux)

FreeFileSync screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 11.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeFileSync
Download https://www.freefilesync.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 14,80MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-10-2020 • 12:08

03-10-2020 • 12:08

Bron: FreeFileSync

Update-historie

08-03 FreeFileSync 11.18 0
05-02 FreeFileSync 11.17 3
02-01 FreeFileSync 11.16 3
04-12 FreeFileSync 11.15 18
20-09 FreeFileSync 11.14 3
17-08 FreeFileSync 11.13 5
07-'21 FreeFileSync 11.12 0
06-'21 FreeFileSync 11.11 1
05-'21 FreeFileSync 11.10 10
04-'21 FreeFileSync 11.9 15
FreeFileSync

Reacties (18)

+2freycinet
3 oktober 2020 12:30
Goed programma (oh, wacht - tegenwoordig heet dat 'applicatie'...).
Ik gebruik het al jaren naar tevredenheid om backups te synchroniseren van div. desktops met de NAS. Het is klein+krachtig en wordt aktief ontwikkeld.
Voor de synchronisatie kun je kiezen uit 'update', 'mirror' en 'two-way-sync'. Wil je snel, kies je 'vergelijk bestandsnaam, datum, tijd', wil je exact dan kies je 'vergelijk inhoud van de files'. Op die laatste manier kun je ook eventuele kopieerfouten tussen je schijven en de NAS vv vinden.
Dat ik zie wat er gebeurt bevalt me het best; heb ik liever dan automatische applicaties die continu op de achtergrond draaien.
+1Admiral Freebee
@freycinet3 oktober 2020 12:37
Ik gebruik het ook voor die reden. Het enige nadeel van vergelijken op inhoud is dat foto's die je draait op de bron ook ineens gewijzigde foto's zijn. En dat is niet altijd wenselijk.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@Admiral Freebee3 oktober 2020 13:01
Rsync wel eens geprobeerd?
+1redniels
@Sandor_Clegane3 oktober 2020 14:40
Op Windows? Ja, krijg je hoofdpijn van en is supersloom. FFS is echt een verademing in vergelijking met iedere versie of derivaat van rsync op Windows.

Ik gebruik het ook om van PC--->NAS te syncen. En eigenlijk heb ik niets beters kunnen vinden.

Vervolgens gebruik ik wel rsync voor
NAS1---->NAS2
0beerse

@redniels12 oktober 2020 23:28
Als je nas een rsync service draait, dan moet je bij de rsync van windows naar de nas wel met die rsync service babbelen en niet met de share van de nas die je op je windows machine ziet.

Als je namelijk rsync gebruikt op een windows machine via een share, dan gaat rsync alle gegevens vergeljiken door beide kanten te lezen. En met de share gaat dat dus over de lijn. Met als gevolg dat alle gegevens zelfs meerdere keren over de lijn en dat is nu net niet de bedoeling.
0redniels
@beerse14 oktober 2020 13:17
Trage reactie, maar:

Ja, duh. ;-) natuurlijk.

Rsync vind ik op Windows gewoon verschrikkelijk. Ik heb wel 10-tallen varianten geprobeerd en het bleef ellende.

Toen vond ik ffs en de job was binnen een paar minuten geklaard...
+1Euronitwit
@Admiral Freebee3 oktober 2020 13:22
De betreffende map kan je handmatig uitsluiten.
0mbb
@freycinet17 oktober 2020 17:00
Ik mis helaas de optie 'move', voor als je een directory structuur hebt gewijzigd of, het uitzoeken van meerder oude backups. (bijv bij vervangen van HD's ivm vol)
Nu eerst copy, en dan oude map verwijderen.
+1PommeFritz
3 oktober 2020 13:57
Ughh, wat een puinhoop van een GUI... En wie gebruikt nou echt een GUI applicatie voor dit soort dingen? Dit wil je toch volledig automatiseren in een job / script dat op gezette tijden automatisch op de achtergrond loopt? Doe mij maar rsync...
+1The Zep Man
@PommeFritz3 oktober 2020 15:27
Dit wil je toch volledig automatiseren in een job / script dat op gezette tijden automatisch op de achtergrond loopt? Doe mij maar rsync...
rsync is goed voor grote kopieertaken en synchronisatie in één richting. Al wordt het complexer, dan kan Syncthing uitkomst bieden. Goede ervaring mee. :)
+1G.Shumway
@PommeFritz3 oktober 2020 17:23
Zowel Batch als "In De Achtergrond" zijn mogelijk met FFS
+1RoestVrijStaal
@PommeFritz3 oktober 2020 21:14
Hoe ben je op deze pagina terecht gekomen, als je al tevreden bent met rsync en toch liever wil automatisch syncen op de achtergrond?

Voor de complexere synchronisaties waarbij beide locaties kunnen verschillen, doe ik het liever semi-automatisch.

Daarnaast is rsync vooral een lijst van schakelopties doorploegen om uit die walls of text die ene configuratie te vinden dat bij FreeFileSync een doodnormale checkboxje is.
+1Redsandro
3 oktober 2020 13:43
Dit is een beetje nep-opensource. Build-instructies en tooling ontbreken, en daarom wordt er al jaren geen Community package meer aangeboden in de repositories van bijvoorbeeld Debian en Ubuntu. Dat is irritant, want nu kan je hem alleen handmatig via de officiële website downloaden en installeren. Daarom gebruik ik liever iets anders, maar ik heb nog niets gevonden wat visueel net zo goed werkt.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@Redsandro3 oktober 2020 21:08
Klopt.

Het is dan ook maar de vraag of het zelf niet de regels van de GPL3 overtreedt.

Op het internet is er wel wat over te vinden, maar het zijn vaak "I Am Not A Lawyer"-antwoorden.

De mensen van FSF(E) zouden echt antwoord erop kunnen geven. En dan is het maar de vraag of die wel zin hebben om als boeman op te treden tegen developers van copyleft-open-source-projecten die uit de pas lopen.

En rsync (met wat voor grafische schil dan ook) vind ik geen goed alternatief.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 3 oktober 2020 21:09]

+1Jazco2nd

4 oktober 2020 13:41
Kan dit programma continu enkele mappen in de gaten houden en zodra er wijzigingen zijn (alles behalve deletes), deze incrementeel naar een andere locatie kopiëren?

Daar zoek ik naar..
+1Andrejan
@Jazco2nd4 oktober 2020 20:12
Volgens mij kan dat met het meegeleverde RealTimeSync (https://freefilesync.org/manual.php?topic=realtimesync ):
The function of RealTimeSync is to execute a command line each time it detects changes in one of the monitored directories, or when a directory becomes available (e. g. insert of a USB-stick). Usually this command line will trigger a FreeFileSync batch job.
+1SED
3 oktober 2020 13:55
Ik vond het persoonlijk een draak van een onvriendelijk programma. Je moet veel te veel inlezen voor een simpele two way sync. Daarnaast liep hij voortdurend vast op mijn 4TB data sync. En als het werkte duurde het eeuwen.
Ik kom dat specifieke probleem niet tegen bij de opgeloste zaken.
Sla dit dus maar over.
0beerse

6 oktober 2020 14:31
Voor iedereen die functionaliteit van sync software in een overzicht wenst: Comparison_of_file_synchronization_software

Zelf ben ik namelijk ook naar iets op zoek maar weet nog niet wat ik daar wel of niet in wil. Waarschijnlijk het volgende:
- 1 sync tussen windows desktop, windows laptop en linux laptop
- Eventueel centraal opslag op (qnap) nas
- zonder cloud opslag
- duidelijke conflict afhandeling
- versie beheer
- timeline achtige geschiedenis
- backup naar nas
- toegang vanaf mobiele apparatuur
- meerdere sync-objecten
- selective sync

Zomaar wat termen/ideeën die ik heb en waar ik wat mee wil. Niet alles is een eis, en ser zijn zaken die elkaar volgens mij uitsluiten of aanvullen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

