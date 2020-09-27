Versie 5.3.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General features
Meeting/webinar features
- Calendar Integration sync improvement
- Enhanced Edit Country interface when scheduling
- Enhanced integration with Outlook client
- Studio Effects
- Enhanced scheduling with default settings
- Additional MSI/GPO Options
- Spotlight Self when speaking
- Display up to 49 participants per screen in Gallery View
- Remind me () minutes before my upcoming meetings
- Default video rendering method
Meeting features
- Roll-up Closed Captioning
- Virtual Background not compatible explanation
Chat features
- Self-select Breakout Room
- Share files with Microsoft SharePoint
Resolved Issues
- Hide chat bots in IM list
- Right-click menu for links in IM chat
- Improved image preview and image viewer
- Enhanced Link Preview
- Enhanced Search
- Mark as Unread for images and files
- Resolved issue with Breakout rooms not following main session’s settings/restrictions
- Resolved issue with some webinar chats not being saved
- Resolved an issue where some users joined a meeting with the previously signed-in account’s profile picture
- Resolved an issue with keyboard focus shifting away from CC input when host performs certain actions
- Resolved issue with chat messages being copyable in HIPAA compliant meetings
- Resolved issue with voicemails not able to be retrieved on desktop client
- Resolved issue when updating client 5.0 via MSI, but Zoom is defaulting to previous version
- Resolved issue with View More Settings option in client not routing to customer’s vanity page, if logged in via SSO
- Resolved issue with untrusted security warnings not providing more details
- Minor bug fixes