Software-update: Zoom 5.3.0

Zoom logo (79 pix)Versie 5.3.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features
  • Calendar Integration sync improvement
  • Enhanced Edit Country interface when scheduling
  • Enhanced integration with Outlook client
  • Studio Effects
  • Enhanced scheduling with default settings
  • Additional MSI/GPO Options
    • Spotlight Self when speaking
    • Display up to 49 participants per screen in Gallery View
    • Remind me () minutes before my upcoming meetings
    • Default video rendering method
Meeting/webinar features
  • Roll-up Closed Captioning
  • Virtual Background not compatible explanation
Meeting features
  • Self-select Breakout Room
  • Share files with Microsoft SharePoint
Chat features
  • Hide chat bots in IM list
  • Right-click menu for links in IM chat
  • Improved image preview and image viewer
  • Enhanced Link Preview
  • Enhanced Search
  • Mark as Unread for images and files
Resolved Issues
  • Resolved issue with Breakout rooms not following main session’s settings/restrictions
  • Resolved issue with some webinar chats not being saved
  • Resolved an issue where some users joined a meeting with the previously signed-in account’s profile picture
  • Resolved an issue with keyboard focus shifting away from CC input when host performs certain actions
  • Resolved issue with chat messages being copyable in HIPAA compliant meetings
  • Resolved issue with voicemails not able to be retrieved on desktop client
  • Resolved issue when updating client 5.0 via MSI, but Zoom is defaulting to previous version
  • Resolved issue with View More Settings option in client not routing to customer’s vanity page, if logged in via SSO
  • Resolved issue with untrusted security warnings not providing more details
  • Minor bug fixes

Zoom

Versienummer 5.3.0 (52651.0920)
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Zoom
Download https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-09-2020 • 10:24

27-09-2020 • 10:24

Bron: Zoom

Update-historie

25-04 Zoom 5.10.4 0
18-04 Zoom 5.10.3 3
23-03 Zoom 5.10.0 0
07-03 Zoom 5.9.7 4
28-02 Zoom 5.9.6 0
25-01 Zoom 5.9.3 3
27-12 Zoom 5.9.1 0
21-12 Zoom 5.9.0 0
29-11 Zoom 5.8.6 1
15-11 Zoom 5.8.4 0
Meer historie

0Daivy
27 september 2020 11:05
Ligt het aan mij of is de website link verkeerd? Ik kom uit op een Zoom Media Player...
+1Yzord
@Daivy27 september 2020 11:55
Ik kom uit op Zoom Cloud Meetings
+1Bluestra
@Yzord27 september 2020 13:42
Daivy heeft het over de eerste link (Website). Stuurt idd naar een verkeerde link.
Auteur0Drobanir
@Daivy27 september 2020 19:26
Excuses, inmiddels aangepast. Kwam uit mijn browsercache...
0DeathMaster
@Drobanir27 september 2020 19:34
Is it though?

Nu link je weer naar een support-artikel waar enkel de bovenstaande changelog te lezen valt. Misschien zie ik het verkeerd, maar is de 'website' link niet bedoelt als een kale link naar de website van de maker/uitgever?

