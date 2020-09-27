Versie 5.3.0 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General features Calendar Integration sync improvement

Enhanced Edit Country interface when scheduling

Enhanced integration with Outlook client

Studio Effects

Enhanced scheduling with default settings

Additional MSI/GPO Options Spotlight Self when speaking Display up to 49 participants per screen in Gallery View Remind me () minutes before my upcoming meetings Default video rendering method

Meeting/webinar features Roll-up Closed Captioning

Virtual Background not compatible explanation Meeting features Self-select Breakout Room

Share files with Microsoft SharePoint Chat features Hide chat bots in IM list

Right-click menu for links in IM chat

Improved image preview and image viewer

Enhanced Link Preview

Enhanced Search

Mark as Unread for images and files Resolved Issues Resolved issue with Breakout rooms not following main session’s settings/restrictions

Resolved issue with some webinar chats not being saved

Resolved an issue where some users joined a meeting with the previously signed-in account’s profile picture

Resolved an issue with keyboard focus shifting away from CC input when host performs certain actions

Resolved issue with chat messages being copyable in HIPAA compliant meetings

Resolved issue with voicemails not able to be retrieved on desktop client

Resolved issue when updating client 5.0 via MSI, but Zoom is defaulting to previous version

Resolved issue with View More Settings option in client not routing to customer’s vanity page, if logged in via SSO

Resolved issue with untrusted security warnings not providing more details

Minor bug fixes