2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.4.2.10 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: Edit Schedule button now has drop-down menu so can create a schedule to run only when logged on (no password required in this case) Updated: Fewer prompts about removing blank password restriction when creating schedules

(Pro): Cloud Accounts can now be re-authorized

SBCMount has been removed and will be automatically deleted when updating

(Pro): Microsoft OneDrive for Business and SharePoint now use separate and different application IDs, old ones still supported

Run history now records reason profile was run (trigger) Fixed: (Pro): WebDAV not working due to change of compiler

(Pro): Folder names containing single quotes could not be created on Google Drive

(Pro): Date and time parsing for Egnyte

(Pro): Some filenames, with a percentage sign in them, on some cloud services, may not work properly

Show/hide horizontal lines setting not remembered

/verysilent and /silent uninstall command line parameters were prompting about keeping settings

When creating new shared settings the settings changed on sub-pages were not initially saved