Versie 5.2.3 van de videoconferencingsoftware Zoom is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om onder meer onlinevergaderingen, conferenties en colleges bij te wonen. Het is verkrijgbaar voor de meest gangbare besturingssystemen en is beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering met meer mogelijkheden. Zoom is net als diverse vergelijkbare oplossingen tijdens de coronacrisis enorm in populariteit toegenomen, ondanks dat bleek dat het niet altijd de beveiliging even goed op orde had. Sinds versie 5.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Zoom version 5.2.3 (45120.0906) Changes to existing features Disable telephone options for Webinar attendees

We have temporarily disabled the telephone options for webinar attendees and plan to re-enable them in the next few weeks. In the meantime, attendees may connect to Webinar audio through the Zoom desktop client, web client, or mobile app. Webinar hosts and panelists can still join by telephone, as well as through computer audio. Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes Zoom version 5.2.2 (45108.0831) New and enhanced features Meeting/webinar features Custom languages for language interpretation

Custom languages are now supported, in addition to the default languages provided. Custom languages must be configured on the web portal by the host. Interpreters and participants accessing the custom languages will need to be on client 5.2.1 or later to use custom languages. High Fidelity Audio mode

This option in Advanced Audio enhances “Original Audio” mode, allowing for disabling echo cancellation & post-processing, while raising audio codec quality to 48Khz, 96Kbps mono/192kbps stereo for professional audio transmission in music education and performance applications. Professional audio interface, microphone, and headphones required. Custom gallery view organization

Host and co-host can now re-order the gallery view to suit their needs, and choose whether to deploy this view to participants, or allow participants to create their own custom views. Simply click and drag videos to the position you want them in gallery view, and this layout will remain in place until released. Multi-pin and multi-spotlight

With host permission, users will now be able to pin up to 9 participants on their end. The host can also spotlight up to 9 participants for everyone in the meeting.

Webinar features Phone audio options for Webinar attendees

Webinar attendees can now access Phone Call and Call Me options for audio, in addition to the Computer Audio option. An admin must enable the premium Call-Out feature on the web portal, which requires the Audio Conferencing add-on.

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes