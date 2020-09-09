Versie 2.27 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new? Redesigned the newer recorder UI (you can still use the compact mode if you wish).

Added better support for multi-scale set of screens.

The new recorder UI performs better, it's less laggy when selecting a screen region.

You can now drag the screen region selection after selecting it or during recording with the new recorder UI.

Displays the recording time (hover with the cursor on top to see the captured frame count) and shows a counter for manually captured frames.

Added a capture mode to capture frames only when the user clicks and types (it ignores input while focused within the recorder itself).

Added a capture mode option, to capture only when something changes within the capture region (it can be activated with PerSecond, PerMinute and PerHour modes).

You can now display guidelines (customizable rule of thirds and/or crosshair) in the screen recorder.

New obfuscation methods: Darken and lighten parts of your frames.

You can set the obfuscation to be applied to the inverse of the selection, with or without smoothened edges.

Replaced the old folder selector dialogs with a modern variant.

When saving a project, the button near the folder path now lets you select a folder by default. To select a folder and filename, press Shift while clicking on that button.

Improved mouse input capture system.

Added an optional (but default) confirmation dialog when discarding a recording.

Added the option to display the discard button during the recording (not just when the capture is paused).

Added scaling quality options for the resize feature.

Added the option to download updates as a Zip to replace the executable manually (for those users who can't execute installers).

The screen recorder now displays the recording status over the taskbar icon.

Added the option to opt-out from the recorder remembering the previous recording region (size and/or position).

Updated Gifski to version 1.2.0 (if using portable version, erase the old DLL and download it again to update).

Updated the Hungarian, Ukrainian and Italian translations. Bug fixes: The update could fail if the update window was opened before the download of the update finished.

The recorder (newer UI) was not detecting some windows (those without the system title bar).

When capturing with the DirectX, the capture was crashing if the recording area was outside of the screen.

When selecting a small screen region with the newer recorder, near the side edges, the capture controls would be displayed outside of the screen.

The newer recorder was crashing in selection mode when the selection was occupying the more than 90% of vertical space, while tucked to the right side of the screen.

When exporting a file with a name with emojis and selecting to copy the filename after encoding, the emojis were not being copied correctly.

The cinemagraph feature was not working correctly when the frame image had a different DPI than the screen.

When capturing using the older recorder and moving the window could result in a long pause (while the window was still being moved) in the recording.

Added missing f, z, g, t, and K date and time formats to the automatic file naming feature.

When the "Single instance only" mode was enabled, dragging and dropping a media file into the executable or into the shortcut of ScreenToGif would show the app window but it would not load the file.

When applying a feature multiple times, the image quality would start to degrade (the image would become blurry).

The troubleshooter is now correctly displaying the position of the windows in multi-DPI systems (also it can now detect screen settings changes while opened).

Removed the indefinite taskbar button animation when importing media.