Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.7.3

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft een derde update voor versie 16.7.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:

Security Advisory Notice
  • CVE-2020-1130 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
    An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector improperly handles data operations. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run processes in an elevated context.
  • CVE-2020-1133 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
    An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector improperly handles file operations. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could run processes in an elevated context.
  • CVE-2020-16856 Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
    A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Visual Studio when it improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could run arbitrary code in the context of the current user.
  • CVE-2020-16874 Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
    A remote code execution vulnerability exists in Visual Studio when it improperly handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could run arbitrary code in the context of the current user.
  • CVE-2020-1045 Microsoft ASP.NET Core Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
    A security feature bypass vulnerability exists in the way Microsoft ASP.NET Core parses encoded cookie names. The ASP.NET Core cookie parser decodes entire cookie strings which could allow a malicious attacker to set a second cookie with the name being percent encoded.
Additional Issues Fixed in this Release
  • Fixed a compiler crash for switch statements or switch expressions that use pattern matching.
  • Restored the "Stop Debugging(Shift +F5)" workflow for Unit Testing by terminating the test run.
  • Prevent VS crash on switching project configuration when WinForms .NET Core designer has unsaved changes.
  • Out of support versions of .NET Core will no longer be reinstalled during a repair or upgrade if they were removed outside of VS setup.
  • Fixed an issue where External Dependencies weren't accurately searched in Find in Files.
  • Reintroduced the "Commit..." button in the Git submenu in Solution Explorer's context menu.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the TFVC Check-in Notes label to be invisible.
  • Fix crash when using WinForm designer in SDK-style csproj with multiple target frameworks.
  • Fixed issue where <d:Style.DataContext> was reporting an invalid markup error.
Top Issues Fixed from Developer Community in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.7.3

Versienummer 16.7.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-09-2020 21:26
1 • submitter: Elzooi

09-09-2020 • 21:26

1 Linkedin

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: Microsoft

0mrFoce
9 september 2020 21:49
Blij dat ze eindelijk de Git commit terug geplaatst hebben. Was irritant dat die eruit was bij 16.7.1 en 16.7.2 .

