Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.8

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Enkele dagen geleden is er weer eens een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General
  • BugFix: More space for some internationalized strings (GitHub #402)
  • BugFix: Some improvements (GitHub #405,411)
File compare
  • BugFix: Ignore case option did not work when Diff algorithm was other than default
  • BugFix: A white vertical rectangle was sometimes drawn in the selected area
  • BugFix: The title of the file comparison window after changing the language was accidentally changed to "Untitled left/right"
  • BugFix: Wrong merging (GitHub #420) (minimal/patience/histogram diff algorithm did not work on Windows XP)
  • Extended F4 key movement range to the whole file
  • Don't treat UTF-8 and UTF-8 with BOM the same when the "Ignore codepage differences" option is disabled
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Appropriate error messages were not displayed when the file to be deleted no longer existed
  • BugFix: 'Show Middle/Right Unique items' menu item does not work properly in 3-way folder compare (osdn.net #40672)
  • CTRL+Drag folders now has the opposite behavior of the current Include Subfolders option
Image compare
  • BugFix: Fix scrolling glitches (GitHub WinMerge/winimerge PR #8)
  • Reduce flicker on resize (GitHub WinMerge/winimerge PR #9)
Options dialog
  • Allow choosing image filename patterns from a multi-selection dropdown list (GitHub PR #391)
  • WildcardDropList: Avoid the String instance as it could throw std::bad_alloc (GitHub PR #397)
  • Remove duplicate filename patterns without relying on WildcardDropList (GitHub PR #400)
  • Made Options dialog resizable
  • Changed the default values for the following options:
    • Ignore codepage differences -> disabled
    • Include unique subfolders contents -> enabled
About dialog
  • Rework the fix for Github issue #316: GUI glitches/bugs #2 (GitHub PR #392)
  • Replace outdated list of developers in AboutBox with ascii-art gnu from FSF (GitHub PR #394)
Installer
  • BugFix: Installation - Internal error: Failed to expand shell folder constant "userdesktop" (GitHub #354)
  • BugFix: Lithuanian.po is missing (GitHub PR #415)
  • New installer for per-user installation (WinMerge-2.16.8-x64-PerUser-Setup.exe)
Translation updates:
  • Brazilian (GitHub PR #383)
  • Galician (GitHub PR #393)
  • German (GitHub PR #388,389,398,399,401,406,412,414, WinMerge/frhed PR #2)
  • Lithuanian (GitHub PR #385,390,407,408,413,415)
  • Turkish (GitHub PR #386)
  • Russian (GitHub PR #387)
Manual
  • Update manual for IgnoreCommentsC change (GitHub PR #384)
  • Update Shortcut_keys.xml (GitHub PR #410)

WinMerge 2.14.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (8)

+1rodolvo
5 september 2020 09:53
Vroeger heel vaak gebruikt, sinds een paar jaar volledig vervangen door het betere en modernere diffinity, of voor een snelle compare de interne functie van notepad ++
+1guillaume
@rodolvo5 september 2020 14:38
Ik vind Diffinity toch wel behoorlijk wat functionaliteit missen en de documentatie veel te summier (niet eens alle keyboard shortcuts zijn gedocumenteerd). Ook zijn de lines na het mergen niet meer gemarkeerd, wat lastig is voor 't overzicht. Ook worden de veranderingen niet opnieuw gemarkeerd als je via Ctrl+Z een bewerking ongedaan maakt. Dat vind ik toch wel enorm veel beter geïmplementeerd in WinMerge. Daarnaast gebruik ik de image comparison in WinMerge regelmatig.
+1I8pp
5 september 2020 12:40
En voor wie soortgelijke software wil gebruiken in KDE/Qt kan altijd eens kijken naar het gratis alternatief kompare http://www.caffeinated.me.uk/kompare/

Ik gebruik het al jaren. Voor mijn noden perfect. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door I8pp op 5 september 2020 18:37]

+1MonotoneJeroen
@I8pp6 september 2020 02:18
KDiff3 gebruik ik, het is prettig om het programma te gebruiken. http://kdiff3.sourceforge.net/
0Jogai
@I8pp5 september 2020 21:23
Gebruik lxde, ga het eens proberen.
+1Jogai
5 september 2020 09:42
En hier de volledige changelog https://winmerge.org/docs/changelog.php. De vorige keer dat winmerge in de meuktracker stond was het 2013..
+1kevin33
5 september 2020 09:45
Zou ik hiermee ook XML bestanden kunnen vergelijken?

Maar snel ff gedownload, ja dat is mogelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kevin33 op 5 september 2020 09:48]

+1Magic Power
5 september 2020 10:57
Voor wie deze software wil gebruiken, maar geen Windows gebruikt, kan ik Beyond Compare aanraden. Beschikbaar voor zowel Linux, Mac OSX en Windows. Het is niet gratis, maar de licentie is eenmaal betalen en dan levenslang. Er is een trial beschikbaar.

