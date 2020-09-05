Enkele dagen geleden is er weer eens een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of folders met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patch-bestanden aanmaken. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen in deze release staan hieronder:

General BugFix: More space for some internationalized strings (GitHub #402)

BugFix: Some improvements (GitHub #405,411) File compare BugFix: Ignore case option did not work when Diff algorithm was other than default

BugFix: A white vertical rectangle was sometimes drawn in the selected area

BugFix: The title of the file comparison window after changing the language was accidentally changed to "Untitled left/right"

BugFix: Wrong merging (GitHub #420) (minimal/patience/histogram diff algorithm did not work on Windows XP)

Extended F4 key movement range to the whole file

Don't treat UTF-8 and UTF-8 with BOM the same when the "Ignore codepage differences" option is disabled Folder compare BugFix: Appropriate error messages were not displayed when the file to be deleted no longer existed

BugFix: 'Show Middle/Right Unique items' menu item does not work properly in 3-way folder compare (osdn.net #40672)

CTRL+Drag folders now has the opposite behavior of the current Include Subfolders option Image compare BugFix: Fix scrolling glitches (GitHub WinMerge/winimerge PR #8)

Reduce flicker on resize (GitHub WinMerge/winimerge PR #9) Options dialog Allow choosing image filename patterns from a multi-selection dropdown list (GitHub PR #391)

WildcardDropList: Avoid the String instance as it could throw std::bad_alloc (GitHub PR #397)

Remove duplicate filename patterns without relying on WildcardDropList (GitHub PR #400)

Made Options dialog resizable

Changed the default values for the following options: Ignore codepage differences -> disabled Include unique subfolders contents -> enabled

About dialog Rework the fix for Github issue #316: GUI glitches/bugs #2 (GitHub PR #392)

Replace outdated list of developers in AboutBox with ascii-art gnu from FSF (GitHub PR #394) Installer BugFix: Installation - Internal error: Failed to expand shell folder constant "userdesktop" (GitHub #354)

BugFix: Lithuanian.po is missing (GitHub PR #415)

New installer for per-user installation (WinMerge-2.16.8-x64-PerUser-Setup.exe) Translation updates: Brazilian (GitHub PR #383)

Galician (GitHub PR #393)

German (GitHub PR #388,389,398,399,401,406,412,414, WinMerge/frhed PR #2)

Lithuanian (GitHub PR #385,390,407,408,413,415)

Turkish (GitHub PR #386)

Russian (GitHub PR #387) Manual Update manual for IgnoreCommentsC change (GitHub PR #384)

Update Shortcut_keys.xml (GitHub PR #410)