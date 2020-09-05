Oracle heeft de zevende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.14 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: GUI: Fixes file name changes in the File location field when creating Virtual Hard Disk (bug #19286)

VMM: Fixed running VMs which failed to start with VERR_NEM_MISSING_KERNEL_API_2 when Hyper-V is used (bug #19779 and #19804)

Audio: fix regression in HDA emulation introduced in 6.1.0

macOS host: Fixed webcam passthrough and audio input on Mojave and newer by requesting authorization from the user (bug #19758)

macOS host: VBoxHeadless no longer able to start VMs (6.1.4/6.0.18 regression; bug #19706)

Windows host: Fixes in serial port implementation

Shared Clipboard: Fixed a potential crash when copying HTML data (6.1.2 regression; bug #19226)

Linux host and guest: Linux kernel version 5.8 support

EFI: Fixed reading ISO9660 filesystems on attached media (6.1.0 regression; bug #19682)

EFI: Support booting from drives attached to the LsiLogic SCSI and SAS controller emulations