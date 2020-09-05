Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.14

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de zevende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.14 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • GUI: Fixes file name changes in the File location field when creating Virtual Hard Disk (bug #19286)
  • VMM: Fixed running VMs which failed to start with VERR_NEM_MISSING_KERNEL_API_2 when Hyper-V is used (bug #19779 and #19804)
  • Audio: fix regression in HDA emulation introduced in 6.1.0
  • macOS host: Fixed webcam passthrough and audio input on Mojave and newer by requesting authorization from the user (bug #19758)
  • macOS host: VBoxHeadless no longer able to start VMs (6.1.4/6.0.18 regression; bug #19706)
  • Windows host: Fixes in serial port implementation
  • Shared Clipboard: Fixed a potential crash when copying HTML data (6.1.2 regression; bug #19226)
  • Linux host and guest: Linux kernel version 5.8 support
  • EFI: Fixed reading ISO9660 filesystems on attached media (6.1.0 regression; bug #19682)
  • EFI: Support booting from drives attached to the LsiLogic SCSI and SAS controller emulations

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-09-2020 09:1216

05-09-2020 • 09:12

16 Linkedin

Bron: Oracle

Lees meer

VirtualBox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116015+110+22+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1meezcore
5 september 2020 09:29
Vergeet onder Linux niet de gebruiker in de virtualbox user group te zetten. Scheelt veel ellende en onnodig veel tijd.

Dit soort van praktische dingen mogen ze van mij wel opnemen in een alternatieve installer voor mensen die geen idee hebben waar ze eigenlijk mee bezig zijn onder Linux.

Onder Windows wordt het automatisch ingesteld of gevraagd in een schermpje.
+1Jogai
@meezcore5 september 2020 09:40
Heb zo'n idee dat de meeste distro's dit wel doen. Bij welke had je dit probleem?
+1sfranken
@Jogai5 september 2020 09:46
Als je virtualbox uit de repo's van je distro haalt doen de meeste (zover ik weet) dit ook automatisch ja. Als je de download van de virtualbox website haalt dan niet, ik denk dat @meezcore dit bedoelt.
+2meezcore
@sfranken5 september 2020 11:18
Ik gebruik PopOS. Ik heb het idee dat de repo's niet altijd de laatste versie hebben. Kan me vergissen.
En vaak zoek ik sites op met howto's en die verwijzen meestal naar de website van de eigenaar. In dit geval Oracle.

Ik vind dat toeleveranciers ook dezelfde zorg mogen dragen voor installers op Linux als op Windows.
+1sfranken
@meezcore5 september 2020 17:34
PopOS is Ubuntu onderhuids. Die hebben op de LTS varianten vaak nooit bleeding edge software in hun repo's zitten, dat klopt. Als je dat wilt zou ik overstappen op Fedora.
+2Jogai
@sfranken5 september 2020 09:49
Ah ok, maar ik vind het package management juist de beste feature van linux, dus dat vermijdt ik zowat altijd, en zou ik anderen ook adviseren. Zeker voor mensen die "geen idee hebben waar ze eigenlijk mee bezig zijn onder Linux".
0sfranken
@Jogai7 september 2020 16:31
Wacht. Je vind package management de beste feature van Linux, dus dat vermijd je? Uh...
0Jogai
@sfranken7 september 2020 16:34
8)7

"Dat" slaat terug op het los downloaden, maar zie nu ook dat dit in deze vorm niet echt duidelijk is. |:(

Ach ik laat het nu maar staan, kan men nog eens lachen..
+1delphium
@meezcore5 september 2020 09:58
Het staat gewoon in de installatiehandleiding hoor. Het probleem met mensen die niet weten waar ze mee bezig zijn kun je het best oplossen door te zorgen dat ze wel weten waar ze mee bezig zijn, ofwel de handleiding lezen.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@delphium5 september 2020 12:42
Waarom moet het in de installatie handleiding staan als
  • De handelingen die uitgevoerd moeten worden essentieel zijn voor veilig gebruik?
  • Die ook geautomatiseerd kan worden?
Juist door het automatiseren, voorkom je dat mensen vieze dingen gaan doen door bijvoorbeeld als root in te loggen of VirtualBox met sudo draaien.

Zijn vaatwassers en wasmachines dan ook slechte uitvindingen? Die hebben ook handmatige handelingen geautomatiseerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 5 september 2020 14:13]

+1delphium
@RoestVrijStaal5 september 2020 19:19
Waarom rijden we nog niet allemaal een automaat? Veel veiliger, zuiniger en makkelijker.

Er zijn vast distro's die het wel voor je regelen, maar als jij kiest voor mecano in plaats van playmobil, moet je natuurlijk niet gaan zeuren dat het niet lukt zonder handleiding.

Mijn punt is dus niet dat automatiseren slecht is of iets, maar weten waar je mee bezig bent kan geen kwaad. Je gaat toch ook niet een zuigerpakking vervangen, als je niet weet hoe dat moet?
0NimRod1337
@meezcore5 september 2020 11:00
Als je de rtfm leest, dan vergeet je dit niet en scheelt dit veel ellende en onnodig veel tijd.
+1RoestVrijStaal
@NimRod13375 september 2020 12:46
Zo te lezen is het eerder een fout van de ontwikkelaars van VirtualBox, omdat die niet een stap hebben toegevoegd om tijdens de installatie users toe te voegen aan ’vboxusers’. Verwijzen naar de handleiding is juist onwil om het voor je gebruikers (en jezelf) makkelijker te maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 6 september 2020 04:06]

0sfranken
@RoestVrijStaal7 september 2020 16:38
Nee, geen fout van de ontwikkelaars van Virtualbox. Er zjn zoveel Linux distros dat dat voor hun niet te doen is. De packagers per distro moeten dat, in mijn ogen, regelen. Daar heb je, in een RPM dan, je %post sectie (o.a) voor, en dat gaat zover ik kan zien ook gewoon goed daar. Goed, dit blijft grotendeels mensenwerk, en waar mensen werken worden fouten gemaakt.

En volgens mij draait @meezcore het vanaf source, en niet uit z'n repo. Dan moet je dat inderdaad handmatig doen

[Reactie gewijzigd door sfranken op 7 september 2020 16:39]

0meezcore
5 september 2020 21:31
Dit soort kleine instel dingetjes komt vaker voor.

Bijvoorbeeld als je Citrix installeert moet je niet vergeten om Citrix rechten te geven aan de locatie van certificaten van Firefox als je wilt inloggen via het web.
Geef dat als optie bij het installeren en er zijn meer mensen gelukkig.

