Software-update: AnyDesk 6.0.8

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.0.8 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.0.8

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed connectivity information bar not showing up in some cases
  • Fixed deadlock in installer
  • Fixed bug that could cause extra key up events to be triggered
  • Fixed incorrect tab selection on startup when connecting via desktop schortcut
  • Fixed scroll behavior of chat window when receiving messages
Other Changes
  • Support for improved connections to iOS devices

AnyDesk 6.0.1 (macOS)

Changes
  • Support for improved connections to iOS devices
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed disabled context menu on Speed Dial items

AnyDesk 6.0.1 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi)

New Features:
  • Added "capture" panel in settings to disable XDamage for Computers that have issues with screen artifacting (Warning: Might impact performance)
  • Support for improved connections to iOS devices
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed a deadlock that could occur at the beginning of a session, resulting in "Waiting for Image" to never disappear
  • Fixed a bug in Raspberry Pi that lead to Pi 4 beeing unusable

AnyDesk 6.0.0 (macOS)

New Features
  • Two-factor authentication
  • Wake on LAN
  • Hide individual item groups in Speed Dial
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed bug when keyboard layout does not match to input into Unattended Access password dialog
  • Fixed issue which prevented renaming of Speed Dial items
  • Fixed issue when sleeping mac reported incorrect online state
  • Improved Preferences window behaviour
Important note

We plan to discontinue macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) support soon. AnyDesk strongly recommends you to upgrade your system.

AnyDesk 6.0.4 (Android)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed crash on Android 4 and 5

AnyDesk 6.0.0 (Linux)

New Features:
  • AnyDesk now supports Perfect Forward Secrecy.
  • Added Two-Factor Authentication. When enabled, an additional dialog will be shown after authentication by password or token, asking for a time-based one-time password provided by a third device. This requires that device to run an app supporting TOTP.
  • Added Wake-On-LAN. When enabled, devices running AnyDesk that are currently in sleep mode can be woken up by other AnyDesk devices in the same local network.
  • The frontend will now refuse to start as root Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed AnyDesk beeing unusable on Dark Themes by defaulting to Adwaita Theme
  • Fixed "Open Address Book on Startup" showing the premium dialog even on paid licenses
  • Fixed wallpaper not change when re-transmited for speed dial
  • Fixed keyboard layout change on Fedora 31
  • Fixed chat icon having the wrong state
AnyDesk
Versienummer 6.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Bestandsgrootte 3,50MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-09-2020 19:07

04-09-2020 • 19:07

31 Linkedin

Bron: AnyDesk

Reacties (31)

Moderatie-faq
-131031+120+22+30Ongemodereerd9
Wijzig sortering
+1Cybergamer
4 september 2020 19:31
AnyDesk is een bevrijding vergeleken met TeamViewer! Geen gezeik over 'commercial use' en hun 'support' (wat al een ramp is op zichzelf!).

Tot op heden geen problemen ondervonden met AnyDesk :)
+1djs909
@Cybergamer4 september 2020 20:34
Behalve dat Anydesk constant crasht, om input vraagt en dan het remote scherm (ik dus) uitschakelt, zodat je niet je admin gegevens kan invoeren. Om over de inconsistente bugs in de UI nog maar te zwijgen.
+1Jogai
@djs9095 september 2020 08:42
Remote admin gegevens invoeren is niet wenselijk. Dat moet de gebruiker expliciet doen, vrij logisch vanuit beveiligings oogpunt. Ik vraag meestal of de mensen het starten als admin, dan heb je halverwege de sessie dat gezeur niet.
+2Fraaank
@Jogai5 september 2020 10:41
Top, alleen hebben mijn gebruikers gelukkig geen adminrechten.

Ook zat er voorheen een bug in waardoor je cursor niet goed gekalibreerd stond en dus niet gelijk liep met je eigen muis.
+2Jesse89
@Fraaank6 september 2020 07:46
En daarvoor hebben ze toch de functie om de gegevens van een admin account in AnyDesk in te voeren?

Je kan inderdaad de andere kant vragen AnyDesk op voorhand als admin te starten, maar daarvoor moet de gebruiker admin rechten hebben en ik vind het persoonlijk wat omslachtig. Ik selecteer altijd, nadat de verbinding tot stand in gebracht, in AnyDesk dat het programma als admin moet worden gestart:
Bliksemschicht bovenin -> Request elevation
Hier kan worden gekozen om de gebruiker te laten authentiseren, of zelf een gebruikersnaam en wachtwoord in te voeren.
0djs909
@Jesse897 september 2020 16:49
Zou idd mooi zijn als dat vlekkeloos zou werken. Helaas is het verre van dat. AVG heeft een remote oplossing die echt veel en veel beter werkt. Hoezo geen remote admin? Ik doe de hele dag niks anders via bv. RDP.
0Jesse89
@djs9097 september 2020 17:47
Ik heb er persoonlijk nooit problemen mee. Ik gebruik AnyDesk alleen maar om af en toe mee te kijken met iemand z'n privé computer, voor andere machines gebruik ik andere tools
0djs909
@Jesse897 september 2020 19:05
Oh? Zoals?
0Jesse89
@djs9097 september 2020 20:21
Niet zo spannend hoor, gewoon de standaard Windows tools; Remote Desktop en Remote Assistance
0MOOS
@djs9095 september 2020 22:59
Verwijderd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MOOS op 5 september 2020 23:28]

+1AnonymousWP
@Cybergamer4 september 2020 19:39
Maar wel zeer irritant en onbeschoft dat AnyDesk te allen tijde opstart op de achtergrond. Ook al schakel je dit uit in het tabje "Opstarten". Open Taakbeheer maar eens.
+1Jogai
@AnonymousWP5 september 2020 08:44
Nou ja, onbeschoft, zij bieden iets aan wat handig is en goed werkt. En in hun optiek werkt het zo het beste, en ik snap die redenering wel.

Ik verwijs mensen meestal naar de portable versie, dan heb je dat gezeur ook niet.
+1AnonymousWP
@Jogai5 september 2020 12:23
Bijna elk gratis Windows programma biedt een optie om dit uit te zetten (opstarten bij Windows opstart). Zelfs Teamviewer heeft zo'n optie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 5 september 2020 12:24]

+1Jogai
@AnonymousWP5 september 2020 12:26
Ok, maar het is geen richtlijn oid, dus ze zijn vrij om te doen wat zij denken dat goed is.
0Indentical
@AnonymousWP7 september 2020 15:41
Als Teamviewer daar nou ook een iets mee deed.

Ik heb teamviewer weg gehaald bij de Opstart programma's.
Ook heb ik in de applicatie aangegeven dit niet te willen

En toch wel doen he, wat ik dus gewoon heb gedaan is in de Teamviewer service aangegeven deze handmatig te starten. wel blijft deze op de achter grond draaien, ook na afsluiten van de applicatie. Dit dient nog wel gedaan te worden via Teamviewer.
+1Cybergamer
@AnonymousWP4 september 2020 19:43
Geen last van (zet de Anydesk service eens op manual).
0AnonymousWP
@Cybergamer4 september 2020 19:52
Dan heb je er inderdaad geen last van, maar ik vind het ronduit onbeschoft om zo erg het programma door iemand z'n strot te drukken. Als ik het wil openen, open ik het handmatig wel.
+1sapphire
@AnonymousWP4 september 2020 21:52
Tja ik vind het ideaal dat het altijd opstart. Zo kan ik altijd refereren naar dat icoontje rechtsonderin onderin bij gebruikers ipv dat je ze moet uitleggen waar ze het moeten vinden, ect :)
+1AnonymousWP
@sapphire4 september 2020 22:04
Voor de normale gebruiker is het inderdaad wel handig. Wat ik dan niet snap, en dat is eigenlijk mijn grootste hekelpunt: er blijkt geen optie te zijn in de instellingen om "start AnyDesk when Windows starts" uit te zetten. AKA er is geen opt-out (of je moet het met Services uitschakelen).
+1Cave_Boy
@AnonymousWP4 september 2020 20:48
Hier ook geen last. Ik herken dat ook totaal niet erin.
+1mrmrmr
@AnonymousWP4 september 2020 23:21
Dat doet TeamViewer ook. Als je ermee stop draait het nog gewoon door tenzij je de executable (of service) killt. Ik vind dat ook niet kunnen, je moet zelf kunnen regelen wanneer je wel of niet "exposed" wil zijn. Het is niet nodig naar huis te bellen als je niet van plan bent een sessie te beginnen.
+1PhanToM__
@Cybergamer4 september 2020 19:36
Ik snap je frustratie, maar het is een commercial software, dus wat had je verwacht?

Anydesk wordt met de dag beter en aangenamer om te gebruiken. Bij mij is het ook gedaan met Teamviewer en ik ben volledig overgestapt naar Anydesk.
+1Cybergamer
@PhanToM__4 september 2020 19:40
Teamviewer adverteert dat het gratis is voor privé gebruik, maar ze weten zelf niet hoe ze dat moeten implementeren volgens mij.

Maar goed, ik ben blij dat er altijd devvers zijn die het beter kunnen. :)
+1bussie66
@PhanToM__4 september 2020 21:17
TeamViewer is voor prive gebruik niet commercieel.

Echter wat is bij hen de definitie van prive-gebruik.

TeamViewer hierover meerdere keren gemaild en geen reactie gehad.

Conclusie: geldwolven en nemen hun "klanten" niet serieus.

Gauw TeamViewer verwijderd en AnyDesk er op gezet. Wat een vooruit gang!
+1Justevo
4 september 2020 22:49
Werkt Anydesk wel met twee monitoren?
+1d_marf
@Justevo4 september 2020 23:54
Dat kan, met een knop bovenin kan je switchen tussen 2 beeldschermen. Meer beeldschermen dan 2 heb ik zelf geen ervaring mee.
0BertS
@Justevo7 september 2020 15:44
Ja, maar niet half zo goed als TeamViewer. Je kunt switchen, maar niet meerdere tegelijk tonen. Wil je dat wel dan moet je meerdere sessies starten. En dan het licentiemodel erachter dat je per sessie betaalt, ben je met drie concurrent sessions al duurder uit dan met TeamViewer.

En ik zou ook heel graag van TeamViewer afstappen, want vind het uiterst storend dat ze in een product waar ik jaarlijks honderden euro's voor betaal me nog regelmatig met upsell-popups bestoken, maar heb nog weleens een tiental sessies openstaan, en dat is met AnyDesk financieel helemaal niet meer leuk
+1jvalks
5 september 2020 09:21
Prima programma, gebruik het nu al twee jaar (licentie) en ben er zeer over te spreken. Goede support ook die hun klanten *wel* serieus nemen en netjes antwoorden. TeamViewer werkt ook prima, maar is gewoon veel te duur.
0BertS
@jvalks7 september 2020 15:45
TeamViewer te duur? Ligt aan je use case. Als je met AnyDesk drie remote schermen tegelijk wilt zien, ben je al duurder uit dan met TeamViewer.
0jvalks
@BertS15 september 2020 11:34
Uuuuh.... TV: 129,90 / mo VS AD: 41,99 / mo vind ik nogal een verschil...
0BertS
@jvalks15 september 2020 20:37
Ik zei toch: ligt aan je use case?
Ik betaal voor Teamviewer iets van 330/je, gebruik het daarmee op twee devices als beheerder, en heb gerust tien connecties met hosts open staan (vanaf één pc dus).
Bij Anydesk zou ik met drie concurrent sessions (vanaf één pc) al duurder uit zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

