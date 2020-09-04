Versie 6.0.8 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 6.0.8 Fixed Bugs Fixed connectivity information bar not showing up in some cases

Fixed deadlock in installer

Fixed bug that could cause extra key up events to be triggered

Fixed incorrect tab selection on startup when connecting via desktop schortcut

Fixed scroll behavior of chat window when receiving messages Other Changes Support for improved connections to iOS devices AnyDesk 6.0.1 (macOS) Changes Support for improved connections to iOS devices Fixed Bugs Fixed disabled context menu on Speed Dial items AnyDesk 6.0.1 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi) New Features: Added "capture" panel in settings to disable XDamage for Computers that have issues with screen artifacting (Warning: Might impact performance)

Support for improved connections to iOS devices Fixed Bugs: Fixed a deadlock that could occur at the beginning of a session, resulting in "Waiting for Image" to never disappear

Fixed a bug in Raspberry Pi that lead to Pi 4 beeing unusable AnyDesk 6.0.0 (macOS) New Features Two-factor authentication

Wake on LAN

Hide individual item groups in Speed Dial Fixed Bugs Fixed bug when keyboard layout does not match to input into Unattended Access password dialog

Fixed issue which prevented renaming of Speed Dial items

Fixed issue when sleeping mac reported incorrect online state

Improved Preferences window behaviour Important note We plan to discontinue macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) support soon. AnyDesk strongly recommends you to upgrade your system. AnyDesk 6.0.4 (Android) Fixed Bugs Fixed crash on Android 4 and 5 AnyDesk 6.0.0 (Linux) New Features: AnyDesk now supports Perfect Forward Secrecy.

Added Two-Factor Authentication. When enabled, an additional dialog will be shown after authentication by password or token, asking for a time-based one-time password provided by a third device. This requires that device to run an app supporting TOTP.

Added Wake-On-LAN. When enabled, devices running AnyDesk that are currently in sleep mode can be woken up by other AnyDesk devices in the same local network.

The frontend will now refuse to start as root Fixed Bugs:

Fixed AnyDesk beeing unusable on Dark Themes by defaulting to Adwaita Theme

Fixed "Open Address Book on Startup" showing the premium dialog even on paid licenses

Fixed wallpaper not change when re-transmited for speed dial

Fixed keyboard layout change on Fedora 31

Fixed chat icon having the wrong state