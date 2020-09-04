Versie 28.13.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.
Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
Changes/fixes:
Implementation notes:
- Updated the included site-specific user-agent overrides for a number of websites that need them.
- Rewritten the browser's padlock code to use more modern APIs and provide more accurate security status indication.
Now also with localized tooltips!
- Fixed a missing close button on the undo prompt after removing a thumbnail from the QuickDial new tab page.
- Fixed an issue with the alternative stylesheet menu in the browser's UI not working.
- Implemented the use of intrinsic aspect ratios for images to improve layout during load and page positioning.
- Added a preference to the use of
node.getRootNodeand disabled by default. See implementation notes.
- Added CSS
-webkit-appearanceas an alias for
-moz-appearanceto improve compatibility with websites that only try to use Chrome-specific keywords to style standard form elements.
- Updated the SQLite library to 3.33.0.
- Reinstated precise floating point precision model in JavaScript for those alternate builders who foolishly try to use the inaccurate "fast" model.
- Improved spec compliance of modular JavaScript use (ECMAScript modules).
- Changed media errors to be a more generic response, and added a preference (
media.sourceErrorDetails.enabled) to enable detailed error reporting of media errors for debugging purposes.
Previously, detailed errors were provided by default which could lead to privacy issues.
- Improved code stability of the
AbortControllerimplementation.
- Fixed a race condition in the secure connection library (NSS).
- Security issues fixed: CVE-2020-15664, CVE-2020-15666, CVE-2020-15667, CVE-2020-15668 and CVE-2020-15669.
- Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 4 fixed, 1 defense-in-depth, 1 rejected, 9 not applicable.
- In 28.11.0 we introduced
node.getRootNodebecause some websites would fail with an error if this function was not present. Unfortunately, this caused problems with other sites that (incorrectly) assume Google WebComponents are available when this utility function is present (feature detection gone wrong). While it is considered by some to be part of the Google WebComponents implementation, it actually has utility value outside of that use. Because of the problems caused, we've added a preference and disabled it by default, fixing these kinds of websites.
When needed, you can re-enable this function with
dom.getRootNode.enabled
This should improve web compatibility by default yet still allow users to enable this function for websites that use its utility but do not use WebComponents.