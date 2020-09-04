Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Pale Moon 28.13.0

Pale Moon logo (75 pix) Versie 28.13.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Sinds Mozilla in versie 57 is overgestapt op Quantum, is er echter weinig meer dat de twee browsers nog verbindt.

Vlak voordat Mozilla met Quantum kwam, heeft het Pale Moon-ontwikkelteam de sourcetree van Firefox nog een keer geforkt en er de verbeteringen van Pale Moon aan toegevoegd. Zo is er bijvoorbeeld de lay-outengine Goanna, een fork van Gecko, waarvan nu de vierde generatie uit is. Daarnaast is er het Unified XUL Platform, dat kan worden beschouwd als een tegenhanger van het op Chromium gebaseerde Electron. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Changes/fixes:
  • Updated the included site-specific user-agent overrides for a number of websites that need them.
  • Rewritten the browser's padlock code to use more modern APIs and provide more accurate security status indication.
    Now also with localized tooltips!
  • Fixed a missing close button on the undo prompt after removing a thumbnail from the QuickDial new tab page.
  • Fixed an issue with the alternative stylesheet menu in the browser's UI not working.
  • Implemented the use of intrinsic aspect ratios for images to improve layout during load and page positioning.
  • Added a preference to the use of node.getRootNode and disabled by default. See implementation notes.
  • Added CSS -webkit-appearance as an alias for -moz-appearance to improve compatibility with websites that only try to use Chrome-specific keywords to style standard form elements.
  • Updated the SQLite library to 3.33.0.
  • Reinstated precise floating point precision model in JavaScript for those alternate builders who foolishly try to use the inaccurate "fast" model.
  • Improved spec compliance of modular JavaScript use (ECMAScript modules).
  • Changed media errors to be a more generic response, and added a preference (media.sourceErrorDetails.enabled) to enable detailed error reporting of media errors for debugging purposes.
    Previously, detailed errors were provided by default which could lead to privacy issues.
  • Improved code stability of the AbortController implementation.
  • Fixed a race condition in the secure connection library (NSS).
  • Security issues fixed: CVE-2020-15664, CVE-2020-15666, CVE-2020-15667, CVE-2020-15668 and CVE-2020-15669.
  • Unified XUL Platform Mozilla Security Patch Summary: 4 fixed, 1 defense-in-depth, 1 rejected, 9 not applicable.
Implementation notes:
  • In 28.11.0 we introduced node.getRootNode because some websites would fail with an error if this function was not present. Unfortunately, this caused problems with other sites that (incorrectly) assume Google WebComponents are available when this utility function is present (feature detection gone wrong). While it is considered by some to be part of the Google WebComponents implementation, it actually has utility value outside of that use. Because of the problems caused, we've added a preference and disabled it by default, fixing these kinds of websites.
    When needed, you can re-enable this function with dom.getRootNode.enabled
    This should improve web compatibility by default yet still allow users to enable this function for websites that use its utility but do not use WebComponents.

Pale Moon

Versienummer 28.13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moonchild Productions
Download https://www.palemoon.org/download.shtml
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

04-09-2020 • 16:40

04-09-2020 • 16:40

5 Linkedin

Bron: Moonchild Productions

Pale Moon

Reacties

+2TheVivaldi

4 september 2020 16:49
De Linux-versie is ook 28.13.0 (http://linux.palemoon.org/download/mainline/) dus waarom staat Linux niet onder het kopje 'Besturingssystemen' genoemd?

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 4 september 2020 17:18]

0nieuwemens
4 september 2020 18:10
Ik gebruik al jaren waterfox tevreden. Kan tenminste nog de oude add ons installeren. Jammer dat mozilla compleet doorgeslagen is en dan maar alle oude add ons doodleuk allemaal verwijderd
+1RoestVrijStaal

@nieuwemens5 september 2020 00:23
Welke van de "oude" addons? Die met JetPack- of XUL-SDK is gemaakt?

In Pale Moon kunnen via de addon Classic Add-ons Archive de meeste "niet-WebExtension"-addons als nog geïnstalleerd worden.
0nieuwemens
@RoestVrijStaal7 september 2020 06:33
Classic firefox theme restorer. Eentje waarmee ik remote mn torrents naar mn server kan sturen en zo zijn er nog een paar waar simpelweg geen alternatieven voor zijn doordat de originele ontwikkelaars er niet aan beginnen.
+1CykoByte
@nieuwemens5 september 2020 09:09
Ik blijf dit argument horen, maar in mijn ogen is Palemoon en vergelijkbare XUL-forks gewoon een eigenwijze soort die maar niet wil verdwijnen.

XUL is een drama. Voor ontwikkelaars én voor security. XUL is ongesandboxt. Het staat tabs toe om inhoud van andere tabs te beïnvloeden. Extensies zijn ongesandboxt, hebben geen permissiemodel en hebben overzicht over alle tabs én de interface zelf.

WebExtensions lost dit netjes op, scheidt alle onderdelen met een mooie, universele en veilige API. Ik heb zelf ervaring met extensions schrijven voor XUL en de moderne API. Dat laatste werkt gewoon een stuk stabieler en overzichtelijker. Daarnaast zijn in de afgelopen jaren alle relevante extensies toch wel herschreven naar WebExtensions? Zo niet, ligt dat dan aan de API, of aan de ontwikkelaar die de extension niet updatet?

Ik zal de liefde voor XUL nooit begrijpen, behalve dan de rooskleurige nostalgie die men ervoor heeft.



