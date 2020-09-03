Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Drupal 9.0.4

Drupal logo (79 pix)Versie 9.0.4 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. De belangrijkste veranderingen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Release notes

This is a patch (bugfix) release of Drupal 9 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 9.

Drupal 9.0.x will receive security coverage until June 2, 2021 when Drupal 9.2.0 is released.

If you are upgrading from Drupal 8, read upgrading a Drupal 8 site to Drupal 9 and the 9.0.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

If your site is on 8.8.x or earlier, you may wish to upgrade to Drupal 8.9.4 instead, and upgrade to Drupal 9 at a later date after preparing your site.

Known issues

Paragraphs modal dialogs may not show due to a CSS change in core

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-9.0.4.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

By Bart van Klaveren

Source: Drupal

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1302+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0dsmink
@Username34578293 september 2020 12:40
Okay, stiekem vind ik 'm toch wel een beetje grappig. En ik ben tegenwoordig best wel een actief Drupal gebruiker / ontwikkelaar. Dus niets tegen Druipl.... eh Drupal.
0ViPER_DMRT
@dsmink9 september 2020 00:45
Nou ..... Ik niet, maar ik kon wel alle ellende oplossen voor m'n vrouw (Drupal developer 7/10 jaar geleden)

(Wat heet, forced CMS learning, guerilla sysoping. Worth it, de drupal community heeft z'n pareltjes, MortonDK is er 1 van. Dude is zo grappig....

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

