Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.21 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

Removed need for space in action keywords. This means you now can type >ipconfig

Icon caches fixed and now has colored icons

Improved font rendering via ClearType (Shout out to @AnuthaDev doing the heavy lifting here)

Result speed improvements

URLs are supported

Fixed bugs including calculating bugs

Win + Arrow key is directional based on zone rect

+ is directional based on zone rect Fixed bugs

Fixed toast notifications running elevated from non-admin account

Improved vkey catching which will fix some use cases of it not showing up

Embedded image tags will now render in Explorer

Fixed bug where it would launch via false positive keystrokes

Settings, PT Run and KBM undergoing improvements

Pipeline is now setup and will be doing a full E2E pass on all utilities shortly.