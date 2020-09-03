Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PowerToys 0.21.1

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release Notes

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.21 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

PT Run:
  • Removed need for space in action keywords. This means you now can type >ipconfig
  • Icon caches fixed and now has colored icons
  • Improved font rendering via ClearType (Shout out to @AnuthaDev doing the heavy lifting here)
  • Result speed improvements
  • URLs are supported
  • Fixed bugs including calculating bugs
FancyZone:
  • Win+Arrow key is directional based on zone rect
  • Fixed bugs
Runner:
  • Fixed toast notifications running elevated from non-admin account
Shortcut Guide:
  • Improved vkey catching which will fix some use cases of it not showing up
SVG in File Explorer:
  • Embedded image tags will now render in Explorer
Color Picker:
  • Fixed bug where it would launch via false positive keystrokes
Accessibility:
  • Settings, PT Run and KBM undergoing improvements
Localization:
  • Pipeline is now setup and will be doing a full E2E pass on all utilities shortly.
Dev quality of life improvements:
  • Continued warning count reduction. This release ~80 removed
  • StyleCop enabled E2E
  • FxCop starting to be added in E2E

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.21.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.21.1
Bestandsgrootte 19,88MB
Licentietype GPL

03-09-2020 11:00
8

03-09-2020 • 11:00

8

Submitter: Chicken

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (8)

+2Niels9001
3 september 2020 12:10
@Drobanir In dit artikel wordt het oude logo van PowerToys gebruikt. Er is sinds een aantal versies een nieuw logo:

https://github.com/micros...AppList.targetsize-96.png
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Niels90013 september 2020 20:11
Dank je, ik heb het aangepast!
0Rageplay
@Niels90013 september 2020 23:45
doest me op een of andere manier denken aan het TV'tje wat apple gebruikte voor YouTube in de eerste iOS versies.
+1GEi
3 september 2020 22:27
Kan Fancy Zones ook over twee monitoren naast elkaar worden gebruikt? Mij lukt dit (nog) niet. Blijft beperkt tot de linker (id=2) monitor.
+1darkjeric
@GEi3 september 2020 23:37
Ja hoor, als je het venster van Powertoys op je ander scherm zet en daarop de Zone Lay-out van FancyZones start kan je de zones op dat scherm instellen. Daarna werken de zones allemaal los van op welk je begint, alleen het aanmaken van de zones is dus wat omslachtig.
+1Evexium
3 september 2020 11:20
Ik vind PowerToys zo een fijne tool, FancyZones is echt mijn favoriet voor mijn ultrawide en portrait monitor.
+1Motrax
3 september 2020 20:15
In een pre-release zit een global mute functionaliteit om al je conferencing applicaties te muten met 1 shortkey!

