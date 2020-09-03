Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Release Notes
For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.21 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.PT Run:
FancyZone:
- Removed need for space in action keywords. This means you now can type
>ipconfig
- Icon caches fixed and now has colored icons
- Improved font rendering via ClearType (Shout out to @AnuthaDev doing the heavy lifting here)
- Result speed improvements
- URLs are supported
- Fixed bugs including calculating bugs
Runner:
- Win+Arrow key is directional based on zone rect
- Fixed bugs
Shortcut Guide:
- Fixed toast notifications running elevated from non-admin account
SVG in File Explorer:
- Improved vkey catching which will fix some use cases of it not showing up
Color Picker:
- Embedded image tags will now render in Explorer
Accessibility:
- Fixed bug where it would launch via false positive keystrokes
Localization:
- Settings, PT Run and KBM undergoing improvements
Dev quality of life improvements:
- Pipeline is now setup and will be doing a full E2E pass on all utilities shortly.
- Continued warning count reduction. This release ~80 removed
- StyleCop enabled E2E
- FxCop starting to be added in E2E