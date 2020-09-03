Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.0.1

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 79 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in version 7.0.1 RC 1:
  • rhbz#1861794 LibreOffice Calc Fixed Width Import no longer shows handles
  • tdf#77962 FILEOPEN: WPS DOC - incorrect font colours imported (16 palette colours = use comment 11's doc)
  • tdf#81522 FILESAVE: can't save .docx after deleting header or footer
  • tdf#121191 View PDF after export doesn't work if to perform File -> Export...
  • tdf#124470 Table settings and borders are not saved if checked "Embed fonts" and "Only embed fonts that are used"
  • tdf#128198 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect text wrapping of fly frame
  • tdf#128345 FILESAVE: PPTX: transparency gradient on solid fill is not considered in export
  • tdf#128838 AUTO-REDACT: Uneditable target
  • tdf#130559 LibreOffice crashes when opening a document in print preview
  • tdf#130707 FILEOPEN: Writer document "Read Error. Format error discovered in the file in sub-document content.xml at 2,68950(row,col)."
  • tdf#130862 AUTO-REDACT: enhance GUI and term
  • tdf#130863 AUTO-REDACT: Disable 'Case Sensitive' checkbox + 'Whole word' checkbox when the 'Regular expression' option is selected
  • tdf#131047 UI: Find All search result frame cannot resized (gen)
  • tdf#131175 FILEOPEN DOCX: chart labels black instead of white in grey rectangle
  • tdf#131288 FILESAVE DOCX Saving chart document twice results in broken DOCX file in Word16
  • tdf#132022 Remove Tango Icon Completely and Make It As Extension
  • tdf#132066 UI: Don't translate the vulkan/raster specifier in about window
  • tdf#132438 Very Slow scrolling or no scrolling at with Skia Raster or Vulkan very high resolution image (reasonable speed with OpenGL)
  • tdf#132787 Duplicate gnome icon theme installed
  • tdf#132944 Table is multiplying with dummy's after undo
  • tdf#133016 SVG in presentation mode not as crispy in Skia raster/vulkan compared to GDI
  • tdf#133070 FILEOPEN DOCX Shape with relative height gets huge height
  • tdf#133687 FILEOPEN PPTX: text box shifts over other text box (and adopts its style)
  • tdf#133747 When sorting Japanese Kanji, "時" is the last
  • tdf#133766 Update Catalan dictionary bundled data
  • tdf#133863 FILEOPEN DOCX Shape size grows with Relative width to outer margin
  • tdf#133864 FILEOPEN DOCX Shape size grows with Relative width to inner margin
  • tdf#133958 Check Spelling (F7): cursor unexpectedly jumps backwards when correcting text
  • tdf#133967 Crash swlo!SwDoc::GotoOutline+0x59c
  • tdf#134043 DOCX import: use DropDown text field instead of ComboBox form control
  • tdf#134183 FILEOPEN PPTX: gradient angle off by 180° (and position off, too)
  • tdf#134250 CRASH: undoing table paste
  • tdf#134252 CRASH: undoing section paste
  • tdf#134332 Error when saving bigger odt/ods with password
  • tdf#134346 SVG graphics in LO Draw lose fidelity when using SKIA
  • tdf#134400 FILEOPEN RTF (in Writer): Image missing/empty frame
  • tdf#134436 Crash specific undo/redo dance
  • tdf#134522 Remove --with-build-version flag
  • tdf#134572 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect default value in dropdown text fields
  • tdf#134610 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect position of math object
  • tdf#134646 Wrong paper size in print dialog
  • tdf#134648 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect margin in first item in sublist
  • tdf#134660 Listbox not bounded with initial toggle active Tools -> Options -> View 'Show Preview of Fonts'
  • tdf#134796 FILESAVE: big document with password can't be open afterwards
  • tdf#134817 FILESAVE XLSX Header text with different fonts is lost
  • tdf#134847 Crash:select masterslide on inserted presentation from Writer
  • tdf#134887 New toolbar button doesn't update the icon after theme change and missing support for extra large icons
  • tdf#134931 Table does paste but not visible
  • tdf#134959 Navigator doesn't scroll to page entered if the cursor is at that page already
  • tdf#134965 Crash in: swlo.dll
  • tdf#134971 Insert from file overwrites default style
  • tdf#135093 Not assign wording error dialog on Add Submissions dialog by blank input.
  • tdf#135098 Writer crashes when merging horizontally cells in a table (GTK3)
  • tdf#135121 UI: Font color toolbar icon looks off after setting it to automatic
  • tdf#135144 Saving DOCX to ODT with hiding tracking changes trashes all images
  • tdf#135211 Crash: Run Swam Non Linear Solver with blank input
  • tdf#135249 Allow duration inputs of 0:mm or 0:0:ss with values >59, or 0:mm:ss with mm>59
  • tdf#135264 FILEOPEN DOCX Glow effects transparency should be prioritized over area transparency
  • tdf#135321 CRASH: Right click on empty Command list (gen)
  • tdf#135325 UI: Thumbnails in start center are without document images
  • tdf#135368 Some accelerator keys ineffective in "Page Style" dialog
  • tdf#135427 eps import with text has completely bogus inter-letter spacing
  • tdf#135438 Paragraph styles preview in sidebar are clipped
  • tdf#135442 LO crashes when About Libreoffice is clicked
  • tdf#135464 ODF export: text:anchor-type="page" + style:horizontal-rel="paragraph" etc. invalid combinations
  • tdf#135470 LibreOffice 7.0.0.3: Error in For...Next Statement
  • tdf#135488 Crash double clicking Fonts in the Design sidebar (experimental)
  • tdf#135495 Crash when switching UI to Notebookbar variant
  • tdf#135567 Chart Wizard not allowing to choose data range with mouse (gtk3)
  • tdf#135568 Crash when opening the 3D View option for a chart.
  • tdf#135639 Crash inspecting an array after Redim Statement with option VBASupport 1
  • ofz#25169 insertion into set might find a duplicate
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.1 RC 2:
  • tdf#109409 TEXTJOIN and CONCAT handle array/matrix column-wise instead of row-wise
  • tdf#132892 Drag and drop to the left removes formatting
  • tdf#134968 Anti-aliasing off renders gradient fill with same colors and transparency wrong
  • tdf#135133 Buildid is neither displayed in nor copyable from the about dialog
  • tdf#135144 Saving DOCX to ODT with hiding tracking changes trashes all images
  • tdf#135526 EDITING - Unable to change height or Y position of objects in Base reports
  • tdf#135779 LO Writer: Find Bar search locks up GTK3

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.0.1&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 302,23MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-09-2020 • 20:06

03-09-2020 • 20:06

20 Linkedin

Bron: Document Foundation

+1Qalo

4 september 2020 01:00
Omdat ik op dit moment weer in een nieuwe opdracht zit voor mijn werk gebruik ik LibreOffice nog intensiever dan normaal. Voor mij nog steeds hét pakket. Uitwisselbaarheid is ook uitstekend. Ik stuur mijn collega's tegenwoordig in LibreOffice gemaakte .xlsx-bestanden en .docx-bestanden toe. Niemand die klaagt over issues, opmaakverschillen etc.

Het maakt uiteraard wél heel erg uit welke fonts je gebruikt. Als je een font gebruikt die MS Office niet gebruikt, dan kan je opmaak er inderdaad anders uitzien dan je bedoelt hebt. Daarom altijd mijn tip: als je weet dat je een document aanmaakt in LibreOffice, doe dit dan altijd met een font die MS Office ook slikt. Maak je iets met Calibri of Corbel, dan zul je geen problemen ervaren. Gebruik je een font die alleen jij gebruikt op je computer, en je stuurt het naar iemand anders, dan kun je tegen opmaakverschillen aanlopen.

Dit geldt trouwens ook omgekeerd. ;)

Al die verhalen trouwens dat WPS Office en al die andere zogenaamde MS Office klonen beter uitwisselbaar zijn qua documenten dan LibreOffice is - en ik zeg het andermaal - klinkklare onzin. Ik heb het zelf al vele malen getest op al deze pakketten, maar met complexere opmaken gaan pakketten zoals WPS Office en Softmaker Office stevig onderuit en blijft er niet veel over van hun respectievelijke claims. Tot nu toe is mijn ervaring dat LibreOffice het nog het steeds het best doet qua uitwisselbaarheid met MS Office. En dat gaat in de toekomst alleen maar nóg beter worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 4 september 2020 01:06]

+1Yamaki
@Qalo4 september 2020 08:38
Ik gebruik LO al heel lang nl. vanaf de eerste release van OpenOffice ergens beginjaren 2000.
Op mijn PC van het werk staat Office 365, maar gebruik ook daar LO.
Ik stuur collega's documenten door in ods en odt formaat en heb nog geen klachten gehoord.
+1debroervanhenk
@Qalo4 september 2020 09:11
Het is natuurlijk met alle software zo dat als er een lettertype wordt gespecificeerd dat niet beschikbaar is, er een vergelijkbaar lettertype wordt gebruikt dat natuurlijk net weer andere afmetingen heeft, en dat heeft gevolgen voor de opmaak. Als je dat wilt voorkomen, kan je de benodigde lettertypebestanden in het document zelf opslaan. Daar wordt dat natuurlijk wel een paar honderd kB groter van.

Voor LO ga je naar Bestand > Eigenschappen > Lettertype (rare plek, maar goed)
Bij Word zit het onder Bestand > Opties > Opslaan
+1sebati

@Qalo4 september 2020 10:11
Al die verhalen trouwens dat WPS Office en al die andere zogenaamde MS Office klonen beter uitwisselbaar zijn qua documenten dan LibreOffice is - en ik zeg het andermaal - klinkklare onzin
Iedere editor heeft sterke en zwakke punten. Weet dat een van de LO ontwikkelaars waar ik contact mee heb en die veel aan doc formaat ondersteuning doet referentie documenten heeft die prima in LO openen maar waar WPS- of OnlyOffice op stuk gaan. History van een document speelt ook een grote rol en zeker als dit gesloten document formaten betreft.
0FlyBock
@Qalo4 september 2020 09:34
Mijn ervaring met compatibiliteit is precies omgekeerd. Heb onlangs meerdere Word-documenten met enige complexiteit (tabellen, kopteksten, inspringen) langs LibreOffice, WPS Office en OnlyOffice gehaald. WPS Office en OnlyOffice hadden om en om de beste weergave, en LibreOffice steeds de slechtste. En het was geen close finish, maar LibreOffice was echt een stuk slechter, tegen onbruikbaar aan.

Wat ik overigens heb gedaan om het conversie leed te verzachten, is een grote berg lettertypen van een Windows computer overgezet en geïnstalleerd als systeem-font op mijn Linux machine. Bijvoorbeeld Calibri, Cambria, en allerlei MS Symbol achtige fonts. Werkt een stuk fijner omdat documenten er weer zoals bedoeld uit zien.
+1Zidane007nl
3 september 2020 22:09
Ik heb sinds LibreOffice 7.0 weer erg vaak last dat als ik een xlsx bestand open er meerdere grootte witte vlakken worden getoond ... Deze moet ik dan eerst verwijderen. |:(
+1Maurits van Baerle
@Zidane007nl4 september 2020 08:51
En heb je dat nog steeds na deze update?
0Zidane007nl
@Maurits van Baerle5 september 2020 23:24
Ja, dat is in 7.0.1 nog steeds.
0Jazco2nd
@Zidane007nl10 september 2020 07:53
Zie mijn eerste post hierboven. Vooral de linkjes.
+1sebati

@Zidane007nl4 september 2020 10:05
Maar als je dat eenmaal doet, het document daarna opslaat bijft het daarna goed na opnieuw openen van document? Waarschijnlijk staat "onder water" dan natuurlijk wel dat die er zijn "vlakken" er zijn maar werden die voorheen nooit getoond. Er zijn een behoorlijk aantal wijzigingen en toevoegingen in de ondersteuning van docx en xlsx. Heb zoiets onlangs ook gezien met een xlsx gemaakt in Excel waar een datumveld dd-mm-jj aangaf, maar na opeen in LO (6.4.x) in Amerikaans datum formaat stond. Hoefde enkel in LO het document op te slaan (niets aanpassen) en daarna het document opnieuw te openen waarna het probleem was opgelost.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
4 september 2020 08:16
Uitwisselingen tussen verschillende versies Word is soms ook niet wat je verwacht. Geen MS bashing maar het .doc en .docx formaat blijft een bijzonder bestandsformaat wat niet garant staat voor een identieke weergave elke keer als je het opent. En dat geldt zeker (en nog steeds) bij grote complexe bestanden met veel illustraties, tabellen en opmaakprofielen.

Ik gebruik nu al 10 jaar (Open/)LibreOffice en weet dat je het gewoonweg niet te bont moet maken. Als je werkelijk wil dat het bij opdrachtgevers er net zo uit moet zien als jij bedoeld hebt, dan gebruik je gewoon PDF. Dat bestandsformaat is daar dan ook echt voor bedoeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 4 september 2020 08:17]

+1Qalo

@VirtualGuineaPig5 september 2020 02:02
Uitwisselingen tussen verschillende versies Word is soms ook niet wat je verwacht. Geen MS bashing maar het .doc en .docx formaat blijft een bijzonder bestandsformaat wat niet garant staat voor een identieke weergave elke keer als je het opent. En dat geldt zeker (en nog steeds) bij grote complexe bestanden met veel illustraties, tabellen en opmaakprofielen.
Dat klopt inderdaad. Een in MS Office gemaakte document hoeft inderdaad niet vanzelfsprekend er precies hetzelfde uit te zien als je het opent op een andere computer (lees: configuratie). Onder het Open Document Formaat heb ik dat nog niet gezien. Sterker nog: ik opende laatst een document gemaakt in OpenOffice 1.1 uit 2004, en die zag er precies zo uit zoals ik 'm indertijd had gemaakt. Er zat nergens ook maar één opmaakverschil in. Dat is best knap, want indertijd had OpenOffice een ander bestandsformaat (.sxw voor tekstdocumenten, .sxc voor spreadsheets, .sxi voor presentaties, etc.)

Soms lijkt het erop, maar ik heb - andermaal - niks tegen MS Office op zich. Het is een prima kantoorpakket (al is het niet mijn ding). Maar ze moeten maar eens in de pas gaan lopen en het eigen bestandsformaat loslaten. Het lost in één keer vele problemen op, in plaats dat "de concurrentie" zich maar steeds compatibel probeert te maken aan de "de facto" bestandsformaten van MS Office. Weg met OOXML, en daarvoor in de plaats ODF als absolute standaard hanteren. Dan kan iedereen met het kantoorpakket naar keuze zijn ding doen zonder steeds maar weer rekening te moeten houden met conversieverlies, dataverlies, etc.

Gelukkig is LibreOffice nog steeds erg bezig met het compatibel zijn, en dat lukt steeds beter. Ik ervaar al in geen tijden problemen met mijn collega's als ik bestanden uitwissel. Ik werk veel thuis en uitsluitend met Linux en LibreOffice, en mijn documenten zien er, ook onder MS Office (2016 in dit geval) er precies zo uit als ik ze gemaakt heb in LibreOffice. Maar uiteraard wél rekening houdend met het gegeven om geen exotische fonts te gebruiken. Daarmee win je al meer dan de helft!

Ik had graag voorbeelden willen laten zien, maar helaas hebben de documenten waarmee ik werk veel gegevens die in het kader van de AVG niet bestemd zijn voor derden (persoonsgegevens).
+1storeman
3 september 2020 21:34
Ik lees van alles over hardware acceleratie, maar ik heb dit nog nooit fatsoenlijk werkend gezien. Ik moet het altijd uitschakelen, anders verdwijnen er toolbars, refresht het scherm niet, en je moet ergens naast klikken om de button te raken. Dit is al heel wat versies gaande. Ik begin te denken dat het aan mij ligt.

Verder prima pakket.

[Reactie gewijzigd door storeman op 3 september 2020 21:35]

+1Jazco2nd
3 september 2020 21:56
Ik ben al een poosje erg blij met WPS Office for Linux, zeker voor MS Office documenten. Die zijn te vaak niet lekker uitgelijnd in LibreOffice. Zelfs PDFs gaat vaak mis, zo ver naar rechts uitgelijnd dat teks buiten het witte deel valt (als ik in Draw een PDF open om wat tekst toe te voegen).

Ik begrijp dat er wat controverse is over WPS voor Linux.. OnlyOffice Desktop Editors is misschien een betere optie, want het lijkt erop dat OnlyOffice echt durft te verkopen dat de MS Office documenten kunnen weergeven zoals het hoort. Maar heb ik nog niet getest.

Voor nieuwe documenten probeer ik ipv WPS wel LibreOffice te gebruiken.. maar het gebruik van beide door elkaar kan ik eigenlijk niet aanraden.

edit: voor de grap eens geprobeerd: er is NL spell checking, maar de UI is niet in NL beschikbaar. Los daarvan Voelt OnlyOffice Desktop Editors wel een stuk lekkerder aan dan LO, ziet er ook prettiger uit. Ik ga het komende dagen als standaard gebruiken ipv WPS en LO om te testen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 3 september 2020 22:02]

0beerse

@Jazco2nd9 september 2020 21:41
Hoe bedoel je dat de interface niet in NL kan werken? Voor LibreOffice is dat in te stellen.
Met een Engelse interface: Tools -> Options -> LanguageSettings -> Languages -> UserInterface -> Dutch.
Met een NL interface: Extra -> Opties -> TaalInstellingen -> Talen -> GebruikersInterface -> Engels.

Detail: Als de taal van jou keuze er niet tussen staat, dan zou je ze kunnen bij-installeren. Te downloaden van https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/ -> Wilt U een andere taal
0Jazco2nd
@beerse10 september 2020 07:52
Ik heb het over een ander programma. Met linkjes erbij om te onderbouwen waarom.

ik vind LO helemaal niet zo prettig en vooral de Office formaten ondersteuning is gewoon erg matig.

OnlyOffice Desktop Editors is echt superieur als het om Office ondersteuning gaat en de UI vind ik minder ruw en on-af aanvoelen dan LO. Ik ben om.
0beerse

@Jazco2nd11 september 2020 10:15
Misschien moet je OnlyOffice eens bij tweakers aanmelden in de Downloads -> Tip de Redactie.
Een zoektocht binnen Tweakers op OnlyOffice komt bij nextcloud omdat die de web-versie tegenwoordig mee levert.
Onlangs heeft in de C'T een artikel over OnlyOffice en omstreken gestaan. Ik moet zeggen, het heeft voordelen maar er zullen ook velen zijn die zaken missen ten opzichte van andere (grotere/uitgebreidere) office pakketten.

Kijkend naar kleine en eenvoudige maar goed genoeg software wil ik nog wel eens terug kijken naar abiword (downloads: AbiWord 2.9.4) en amaya (niet eens bij tweakers, maar nog wel online: https://www.w3.org/Amaya/), maar die zijn volgens mij een beetje niet meer zo actief zal ik maar zeggen.
0beerse

29 september 2020 14:58
Zojuist blijkt dat ik 7.0.1.2 krijg bij de download.

En helaas: Bij chocolatey.org krijg je bij een libreoffice-fresh installatie nog steeds 6.4....

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 29 september 2020 14:59]

0Zidane007nl
@beerse8 oktober 2020 22:52
7.0.1.2 is de stabiele versie. Ze brengen namelijk eerst release candidates uit. Voor 7.0.1 was dat RC1 (7.0.1.1) en RC2 (7.0.1.2) en RC2 is de stabiele versie geworden.
0beerse

@Zidane007nl11 oktober 2020 15:48
Als je met 'ze' het LibreOffice team bedoelt, dan heb je gelijk.

Als je met 'ze' het Chocolatey.org team bedoelt, die hebben helaas een eigen definitie aan 'fresh' en 'stabile' gegeven. Vorig jaar, ten tijde van de 6.x reeks was op een gegeven moment de fresh van chocolatey.org ouder dan de stable van libreoffice. En nu ook weer: Cocolatey beweert dat libreoffice-fresh in versie 6.4.6 is. Dat is bij libre office de stabile versie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

