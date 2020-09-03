De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.0.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.0 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor versie 1.3 van het OpenDocument Format aan, moeten de Skia graphics engine en Vulkan GPU-hardwareacceleratie voor verbeterde prestaties zorgen en is de compatibiliteit met docx-, xlsx- en pptx-bestanden verder verbeterd. Versie 7.0.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 79 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.1 RC 1:
Bugs fixed in version 7.0.1 RC 2:
- rhbz#1861794 LibreOffice Calc Fixed Width Import no longer shows handles
- tdf#77962 FILEOPEN: WPS DOC - incorrect font colours imported (16 palette colours = use comment 11's doc)
- tdf#81522 FILESAVE: can't save .docx after deleting header or footer
- tdf#121191 View PDF after export doesn't work if to perform File -> Export...
- tdf#124470 Table settings and borders are not saved if checked "Embed fonts" and "Only embed fonts that are used"
- tdf#128198 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect text wrapping of fly frame
- tdf#128345 FILESAVE: PPTX: transparency gradient on solid fill is not considered in export
- tdf#128838 AUTO-REDACT: Uneditable target
- tdf#130559 LibreOffice crashes when opening a document in print preview
- tdf#130707 FILEOPEN: Writer document "Read Error. Format error discovered in the file in sub-document content.xml at 2,68950(row,col)."
- tdf#130862 AUTO-REDACT: enhance GUI and term
- tdf#130863 AUTO-REDACT: Disable 'Case Sensitive' checkbox + 'Whole word' checkbox when the 'Regular expression' option is selected
- tdf#131047 UI: Find All search result frame cannot resized (gen)
- tdf#131175 FILEOPEN DOCX: chart labels black instead of white in grey rectangle
- tdf#131288 FILESAVE DOCX Saving chart document twice results in broken DOCX file in Word16
- tdf#132022 Remove Tango Icon Completely and Make It As Extension
- tdf#132066 UI: Don't translate the vulkan/raster specifier in about window
- tdf#132438 Very Slow scrolling or no scrolling at with Skia Raster or Vulkan very high resolution image (reasonable speed with OpenGL)
- tdf#132787 Duplicate gnome icon theme installed
- tdf#132944 Table is multiplying with dummy's after undo
- tdf#133016 SVG in presentation mode not as crispy in Skia raster/vulkan compared to GDI
- tdf#133070 FILEOPEN DOCX Shape with relative height gets huge height
- tdf#133687 FILEOPEN PPTX: text box shifts over other text box (and adopts its style)
- tdf#133747 When sorting Japanese Kanji, "時" is the last
- tdf#133766 Update Catalan dictionary bundled data
- tdf#133863 FILEOPEN DOCX Shape size grows with Relative width to outer margin
- tdf#133864 FILEOPEN DOCX Shape size grows with Relative width to inner margin
- tdf#133958 Check Spelling (F7): cursor unexpectedly jumps backwards when correcting text
- tdf#133967 Crash swlo!SwDoc::GotoOutline+0x59c
- tdf#134043 DOCX import: use DropDown text field instead of ComboBox form control
- tdf#134183 FILEOPEN PPTX: gradient angle off by 180° (and position off, too)
- tdf#134250 CRASH: undoing table paste
- tdf#134252 CRASH: undoing section paste
- tdf#134332 Error when saving bigger odt/ods with password
- tdf#134346 SVG graphics in LO Draw lose fidelity when using SKIA
- tdf#134400 FILEOPEN RTF (in Writer): Image missing/empty frame
- tdf#134436 Crash specific undo/redo dance
- tdf#134522 Remove --with-build-version flag
- tdf#134572 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect default value in dropdown text fields
- tdf#134610 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect position of math object
- tdf#134646 Wrong paper size in print dialog
- tdf#134648 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Incorrect margin in first item in sublist
- tdf#134660 Listbox not bounded with initial toggle active Tools -> Options -> View 'Show Preview of Fonts'
- tdf#134796 FILESAVE: big document with password can't be open afterwards
- tdf#134817 FILESAVE XLSX Header text with different fonts is lost
- tdf#134847 Crash:select masterslide on inserted presentation from Writer
- tdf#134887 New toolbar button doesn't update the icon after theme change and missing support for extra large icons
- tdf#134931 Table does paste but not visible
- tdf#134959 Navigator doesn't scroll to page entered if the cursor is at that page already
- tdf#134965 Crash in: swlo.dll
- tdf#134971 Insert from file overwrites default style
- tdf#135093 Not assign wording error dialog on Add Submissions dialog by blank input.
- tdf#135098 Writer crashes when merging horizontally cells in a table (GTK3)
- tdf#135121 UI: Font color toolbar icon looks off after setting it to automatic
- tdf#135144 Saving DOCX to ODT with hiding tracking changes trashes all images
- tdf#135211 Crash: Run Swam Non Linear Solver with blank input
- tdf#135249 Allow duration inputs of 0:mm or 0:0:ss with values >59, or 0:mm:ss with mm>59
- tdf#135264 FILEOPEN DOCX Glow effects transparency should be prioritized over area transparency
- tdf#135321 CRASH: Right click on empty Command list (gen)
- tdf#135325 UI: Thumbnails in start center are without document images
- tdf#135368 Some accelerator keys ineffective in "Page Style" dialog
- tdf#135427 eps import with text has completely bogus inter-letter spacing
- tdf#135438 Paragraph styles preview in sidebar are clipped
- tdf#135442 LO crashes when About Libreoffice is clicked
- tdf#135464 ODF export: text:anchor-type="page" + style:horizontal-rel="paragraph" etc. invalid combinations
- tdf#135470 LibreOffice 7.0.0.3: Error in For...Next Statement
- tdf#135488 Crash double clicking Fonts in the Design sidebar (experimental)
- tdf#135495 Crash when switching UI to Notebookbar variant
- tdf#135567 Chart Wizard not allowing to choose data range with mouse (gtk3)
- tdf#135568 Crash when opening the 3D View option for a chart.
- tdf#135639 Crash inspecting an array after Redim Statement with option VBASupport 1
- ofz#25169 insertion into set might find a duplicate
- tdf#109409 TEXTJOIN and CONCAT handle array/matrix column-wise instead of row-wise
- tdf#132892 Drag and drop to the left removes formatting
- tdf#134968 Anti-aliasing off renders gradient fill with same colors and transparency wrong
- tdf#135133 Buildid is neither displayed in nor copyable from the about dialog
- tdf#135526 EDITING - Unable to change height or Y position of objects in Base reports
- tdf#135779 LO Writer: Find Bar search locks up GTK3