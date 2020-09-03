Na maar liefst 18 bètareleases is versie 1.6 van foobar2000 uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.6 ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 1.6.0:
- Changed system requirements: Windows 7 and a processor with SSE2 instruction set. Windows XP is no longer supported.
- Default output mode is now WASAPI shared.
- New fading capability that works with alternate output modes.
- Default archive reader now supports 7-zip format.
- Added support for WebP album covers (Default UI, Properties dialog). Settings need to be changed to look for folder.webp instead of folder.jpg.
- Removed mixer volume sync feature due to bugs.
- Cleaned up foo_rgscan alter-file-content & alter-opus-header methods.
- Removed obsolete edit-replaygain-info menu command since Properties dialog does the same now.
- Added an option to disregard mouse back/forward buttons (by default mapped to previous/next track).
- Double clicking a line in Properties album art tab now opens a fullsize image viewer.
- Fileops & Converter: Added alternate handling of invalid filename characters, toggled in Advanced Preferences.
- Freedb component updated: now queries all configured servers and displays results grouped by server.
- Updated File Operations & Converter file name pattern picker dialog, now auto selects current pattern on open if possible.
- CDDA reading no longer requires admin privileges on Windows Server.
- Updated autoplaylist editing dialogs, made resizable.
- Standard DSP Array is no longer an optional component, as it's required for new WASAPI output to work correctly.
- Converter: Added a toggle for encoding thru temp folder to custom command-line encoder setup, required for some encoders that don't support Unicode.
- Added alternate menu commands for opening Properties dialog with specific tab open, for mapping keyboard shortcuts only.
- Improved recovery from unplugged audio output device.
- Additional editable Properties ReplayGain tab summary fields.
- Fixed crash when trying to alter gain on a Matroska file with no recognized audio track.
- Fixed incorrect handling of folder/file.ext relative paths in playlists served over HTTP/HTTPS/FTP.
- New portable install puts all configuration data in 'profile' subfolder of install folder instead of saving in the installation folder directly. Doesn't affect upgraded installs or non-portable.
- Fixed 'remove tags' not correctly stripping tags from raw AAC files.
- Fixed ZIP reader memory leak.
- Improved handling of last modification times in ZIP and RAR archives.
- Fixed a bug causing high CPU usage with autoplaylists that are force-sorted but with no pattern specified.
- Fixed installer incorrectly labelling some components as incompatible, if they have been installed by copying DLLs manually.
- Fixed incorrect handling of ID3 itunescompilation=0.
- Fixed a bug causing files with very long names inside ZIP archives to be unplayable.