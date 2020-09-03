Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: foobar2000 1.6

foobar2000 logo (75 pix) Na maar liefst 18 bètareleases is versie 1.6 van foobar2000 uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.6 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.6.0:
  • Changed system requirements: Windows 7 and a processor with SSE2 instruction set. Windows XP is no longer supported.
  • Default output mode is now WASAPI shared.
  • New fading capability that works with alternate output modes.
  • Default archive reader now supports 7-zip format.
  • Added support for WebP album covers (Default UI, Properties dialog). Settings need to be changed to look for folder.webp instead of folder.jpg.
  • Removed mixer volume sync feature due to bugs.
  • Cleaned up foo_rgscan alter-file-content & alter-opus-header methods.
  • Removed obsolete edit-replaygain-info menu command since Properties dialog does the same now.
  • Added an option to disregard mouse back/forward buttons (by default mapped to previous/next track).
  • Double clicking a line in Properties album art tab now opens a fullsize image viewer.
  • Fileops & Converter: Added alternate handling of invalid filename characters, toggled in Advanced Preferences.
  • Freedb component updated: now queries all configured servers and displays results grouped by server.
  • Updated File Operations & Converter file name pattern picker dialog, now auto selects current pattern on open if possible.
  • CDDA reading no longer requires admin privileges on Windows Server.
  • Updated autoplaylist editing dialogs, made resizable.
  • Standard DSP Array is no longer an optional component, as it's required for new WASAPI output to work correctly.
  • Converter: Added a toggle for encoding thru temp folder to custom command-line encoder setup, required for some encoders that don't support Unicode.
  • Added alternate menu commands for opening Properties dialog with specific tab open, for mapping keyboard shortcuts only.
  • Improved recovery from unplugged audio output device.
  • Additional editable Properties ReplayGain tab summary fields.
  • Fixed crash when trying to alter gain on a Matroska file with no recognized audio track.
  • Fixed incorrect handling of folder/file.ext relative paths in playlists served over HTTP/HTTPS/FTP.
  • New portable install puts all configuration data in 'profile' subfolder of install folder instead of saving in the installation folder directly. Doesn't affect upgraded installs or non-portable.
  • Fixed 'remove tags' not correctly stripping tags from raw AAC files.
  • Fixed ZIP reader memory leak.
  • Improved handling of last modification times in ZIP and RAR archives.
  • Fixed a bug causing high CPU usage with autoplaylists that are force-sorted but with no pattern specified.
  • Fixed installer incorrectly labelling some components as incompatible, if they have been installed by copying DLLs manually.
  • Fixed incorrect handling of ID3 itunescompilation=0.
  • Fixed a bug causing files with very long names inside ZIP archives to be unplayable.

Versienummer 1.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website foobar2000
Download https://www.foobar2000.org/?page=Download
Bestandsgrootte 4,34MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-09-2020 20:19
6 • submitter: back_space

03-09-2020 • 20:19

6 Linkedin

Submitter: back_space

Bron: foobar2000

Update-historie

14-02 foobar2000 1.6.10 0
27-01 foobar2000 1.6.10 bèta 1 3
03-01 foobar2000 1.6.9 5
15-12 foobar2000 1.6.9 bèta 1 6
09-11 foobar2000 1.6.8 11
05-10 foobar2000 1.6.8 bèta 1 1
10-08 foobar2000 1.6.7 3
05-'21 foobar2000 1.6.7 bèta 1 0
05-'21 foobar2000 1.6.6 1
04-'21 foobar2000 1.6.6 bèta 3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

foobar2000

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+15+22+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+21DMKIIN

3 september 2020 23:05
@Drobanir Dat het hard gaat ;) ... inmiddels zitten we een flits later gelijk aan 1.6.1 bèta 2

Changelog 1.6.1 beta 1:

- Added support for HLS: HTTP Live Streaming. To use, add internet M3U8 file through Add Location dialog.
- Enabled icy-metadata support for Ogg FLAC internet radio streams.
- Updated Properties / ReplayGain page layout if editing a single file.
- Improved Properties dialog performance, list of autocomplete entries is populated asynchronously.
- Enabled embedded album art loading from raw .AAC files with ID3 tags.
- Updated FFmpeg to 4.3.1.
- Added support for playing Matroska A_MS/ACM content.
- Fixes for rare AAC codec configurations that FFmpeg doesn't fully support - an add-on decoder can override the built-in one for such special cases.
- Decoders are now made aware of output sample rate (from Windows Mixer settings) and can decode certain formats directly to the intended sample rate, skipping potential resampling steps.

Changelog 1.6.1 beta 2:

- Updated M3U #EXTINF behaviors
- Added console logging of audio device mix format to troubleshoot audio device compatibility issues.
0ToolBee
@1DMKIIN4 september 2020 20:00
Er is ook geen andere software waar ik al jaren lang voornamelijk een beta-versie van heb draaien. :D
+1ToolBee
3 september 2020 20:46
Geen ondersteuning voor XP... Daar heb ik v 0.3beta nog draaien.:)

Overigens; dat screenshot met Eric Clapton kennen we nu wel en is ook een oude versie.
Hier: https://tweakers.net/i/v0...nbKyBdlb.jpg?f=user_large


update 04-09: Mooi screenshot! :P Dank hiervoor.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ToolBee op 4 september 2020 19:58]

+2Ge Someone

@ToolBee3 september 2020 23:02
Inderdaad foobar2000 1.6 gebruikt (default) WASAPI shared als output, dus geen Windows XP meer.
Maar let even op, er is tegelijkertijd een versie 1.5.6 uitgebracht, waar een aantal bugfixes backported zijn naar de versie die nog wel Direct Sound output (default) ondersteunt. Dit is service die je niet bij veel ontwikkelaars ziet.
+1zaadstra
3 september 2020 21:23
Voor XP heb ik WinAmp :D En voor win10 ook trouwens.
Foobar is weer fijn om naar de MusicPi te streamen. Echter heb ik daar weer een oudere portable versie (1.3.13) voor, met nieuwere Foobars krijg ik het nooit meer voor elkaar ...
+1GhostShinigami
4 september 2020 09:04
"Added an option to disregard mouse back/forward buttons (by default mapped to previous/next track)."
Eindelijk!! dat was mij altijd een doorn in het oog! (ik gebruik history forword als push to talk knop) maar je kon altijd 300miljard dingen remappen, hehalve die keys.. dus dat is mooi, dan hoef ik niet me history forward om te mappen naar wat anders (F24 momenteel) wat ik nu had gedaan om maar geen event te triggeren.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True