Software-update: KeePassXC 2.6.1

KeePassXC logo (79 pix) KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.1 zien er als volgt uit:

KeePassXC 2.6.1 released

Today we are releasing the first 2.6 maintenance update. The update ships with a number of bug fixes and overall improvements. A large portion of the fixes concern platform-specific quirks with the new user interface and predominantly target Linux distributions without a standard KDE or Gnome desktop. Fixes include a workaround for vanishing icons experienced by users of the qt5ct platform theme and wonky UI widgets on high-DPI screens with fractional scaling.

Notable additions in this release are a new menu entry for selective Auto-Type of usernames or passwords only, as well as an API for retrieving TOTP codes via the browser extension.

Added
  • Add menu entries for auto-typing only username or only password [#4891]
  • Browser: Add command for retrieving current TOTP [#5278]
  • Improve man pages [#5010]
  • Linux: Support Xfce screen lock signals [#4971]
  • Linux: Add OARS metadata to AppStream markup [#5031]
  • SSH Agent: Substitute tilde with %USERPROFILE% on Windows [#5116]
Changed:
  • Improve password generator UI and UX [#5129]
  • Do not prompt to restart if switching the theme back and forth [#5084]
  • Change actions for F1, F2, and F3 keys [#5082]
  • Skip referenced passwords in health check report [#5056]
  • Check system-wide Qt translations directory for downstream translations packaging [#5064]
  • macOS: Change password visibility toggle shortcut to Ctrl+H to avoid conflict with system shortcut [#5114]
  • Browser: Only display domain name in browser access confirm dialog to avoid overly wide window sizes [#5214]
Fixed:
  • Fix clipboard not being cleared when database is locked while timeout is still active [#5184]
  • Fix list of previous databases not being cleared in some cases [#5123]
  • Fix saving of non-data changes on database lock [#5210]
  • Fix search results banner theming [#5197]
  • Don’t enforce theme palette in Classic theme mode and add hover effect for buttons [#5122, #5267]
  • Fix label clipping in settings on high-DPI screens [#5227]
  • Fix excessive memory usage by icons on systems with high-DPI screens [#5266]
  • Fix crash if number of TOTP digits exceeds ten [#5106]
  • Fix slot detection when first YubiKey is configured on the second slot [#5004]
  • Prevent crash if focus widget gets deleted during saving [#5005]
  • Always show buttons for opening or saving attachments [#4956]
  • Update link to Auto-Type help [#5228]
  • Fix build errors with Ninja [#5121]
  • CLI: Fix db-info command wrongly labelled as db-show in usage listing [#5140]
  • Windows: Use Classic theme by default if high-contrast mode is on [#5191]
  • Linux: Add workaround for qt5ct bug, causing icons not to show up [#5011]
  • Linux: Correct high-DPI display by not allowing fractional scaling [#5185]
  • Browser: Consider subdomain and path when requesting only “best-matching credentials” [#4832]
  • SSH Agent: Always forget all keys on lock [#5115]

KeePassXC

Versienummer 2.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KeePassXC
Download https://keepassxc.org/download
Bestandsgrootte 42,40MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (22)

-Moderatie-faq
-122022+113+22+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1michielRB
20 augustus 2020 17:32
Ik gebruik dit ook als pw manager. Als extra line of defense boven op de encrypted database stop ik de database (met nog een aantal documenten die ik altijd prive wil houden) in een veracrypt container. De container wordt ook gesynced met mijn nextcloud instance die op mijn VPS draait. Dus als het echt nodig is, kan ik de pw manager ook met mn telefoon gebruiken.
De veracrypt container is een extra handeling en maakt ook het syncen niet heel eenvoudig, maar het geeft mij wel een veilig gevoel dat niemand er met mijn wachtwoorden vandoor gaat.
+2MtC
@michielRB20 augustus 2020 22:19
Self-hosted Bitwarden geen optie? Staat heel hoog aangeschreven bij de mensen van privacytools.
+1Hulliee
@michielRB20 augustus 2020 17:51
Ik gebruik een sleutelbestand: als de database gestolen wordt, kunnen ze er nog niets mee zonder dat bestand.
+1keranoz
@Hulliee20 augustus 2020 18:07
Dat is in principe minder veilig dan een goed wachtwoord uit je hoofd weten. Als dat bestand ook verkregen wordt ben je de sjaak.
+1Anoniem: 162126
@keranoz20 augustus 2020 18:13
Als je je wachtwoord zou vergeten ook :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 162126 op 20 augustus 2020 18:13]

+1keranoz
@Anoniem: 16212620 augustus 2020 18:13
Dat klopt! Niet doen dus :)
0Anoniem: 162126
@keranoz20 augustus 2020 18:16
Ik ben een goudvis.. elk rondje is anders
+1FreshMaker
@keranoz20 augustus 2020 20:26
Dat is in principe minder veilig dan een goed wachtwoord uit je hoofd weten. Als dat bestand ook verkregen wordt ben je de sjaak.
Dat bestand kan elke file op je device zijn, een foto, een tekstfile of zelfs een dummyfile
Zolang jij weet welke file dat is, is het prima.
Voor een externe zal het toch enigzins zoeken worden, als ze naast het wachtwoord, OOK die file moeten vinden
+1segil
@keranoz20 augustus 2020 22:07
En dus is een combi ideaal: eenvoudig wachtwoord + sleutelbestand.
0munitqua
@michielRB21 augustus 2020 10:28
Ik heb mijn database gewoon op de cloud staan met een wachtwoord van 30 tekens die ik wel uit mn hoofd ken ;). Maar de cloud opslag gebruik ik ook met een goed wachtwoord en 2 step-verification. Hopelijk genoeg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door munitqua op 21 augustus 2020 10:33]

0jurgen1982820
@michielRB22 augustus 2020 10:00
Moet je mee oppassen. Mijn veracrypt container was corrupt geraakt.
En je keepass database is al versleuteld.
+1Blauw_
21 augustus 2020 08:55
Misschien begrijp ik het niet goed, maar wat ik het verschil tussen dit programma en KeePass 2 die ik gebruik? En welke heeft jullie voorkeur en waarom?
+2Hulliee
@Blauw_21 augustus 2020 11:08
Deze is ook voor macOS en Linux. Dus als jij nu KeePass 2 gebruikt, die is prima. Die gebruik ik ook voor Windows.
+1Hulliee
20 augustus 2020 17:25
Mooi programma dit. Eindelijk is de skin ook ge-update (kwam van 2.5.4)
+1Jan-Remco
20 augustus 2020 17:49
Keepass gebruik ik al jaren, samen met een voorloper van Mooltipass
Daaraan zou hier ook wel eens aandacht gegeven worden.
0ExManolo
20 augustus 2020 18:27
Dat ga ik dan maar eens proberen, dank je, Tweakers. Onlangs is mijn wachtwoord voor Facebook gestolen, erg irritant. Gelukkig staat die niet op mijn eigen naam, ik vertrouwde Facebook vanaf het begin al niet, heb dit account al tien jaar. Dus geen identiteit diefstal. Hoe zoiets stoms kan gebeuren?
Hoofdcomputer defect, nieuw moederbord besteld, duurt lang, klein pc'tje ingeschakeld zonder virusscanner aangezien hier op Tweakers werd gezegd dat Windows Defender/ Firewall vandaag de dag goed genoeg is, zag op Piratebay het fotoverbeterprogrammaatje Topaz dat ik wel eens wilde proberen, installatie duurde alarmerend lang, ja hoor, er laadde daarna steeds een website die ik niet ingesteld had. Gelukkig was er een herstelpunt op de C"schijf, pc'tje gedroeg zich na teruggaan weer normaal. Melding van Google: je moet je email wachtwoord veranderen, er was een poging tot inbraak vanuit Nigeria. Ik kon inmiddels niet meer bij m'n Facebook. Inmiddels heb ik die weer werkend, de schade is dus beperkt.
Wel weinig medewerking van Facebook. Er was hier op Tweakers al eerder melding gemaakt dat het onverstandig is om wachtwoorden in Google Chrome op te slaan. Niet ter harte genomen, helaas.
En toch begrijp ik iets niet: Programma downloaden en installeren is ingaande informatie, hoe kan er ook dan toch informatie naar buiten gaan? Waartoe dient dan een "Firewall"? Is zeker koudvuur....
Nu dan maar eens verdiepen in Keepass, dank aan Tweakers.
+1pepsiblik
@ExManolo20 augustus 2020 19:14
Da's niet Windows Defender, maar je eigen schuld natuurlijk. Wie installeert er nou software van de Pirate Bay??!? Er is notabene een demo versie van Topaz. Dus je hoeft niets wat gehackt is te installeren. Maar het is zeker verstandig om je password safe niet in je browser te hebben.

Een firewall blokkeert alleen maar wat de gebruiker vertelt om te blokkeren. Waarschijnlijk was je op die pc aangelogd met een admin account. En dan kan ie software natuurlijk vrij makkelijk wat regels aan de firewall toevoegen om verkeer door te laten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pepsiblik op 20 augustus 2020 19:17]

0A-star
@ExManolo21 augustus 2020 09:30
Een beetje je eigen fout.
Je had kunnen verwachten dat er wel iets mis zou zijn met software / games/ andere dingen die je vind op PirateBay.
0Magic666
21 augustus 2020 07:32
Begrijp ik goed dat als ik dit installeer samen met de Vivaldi extensie, mijn username en WW van websites via KeePassXC lopen ipv opgeslagen zijn in Vivaldi? (en dat loopt dan soepeltjes?)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic666 op 21 augustus 2020 07:32]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

