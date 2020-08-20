KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Meer informatie informatie is te vinden op deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.1 zien er als volgt uit:

Today we are releasing the first 2.6 maintenance update. The update ships with a number of bug fixes and overall improvements. A large portion of the fixes concern platform-specific quirks with the new user interface and predominantly target Linux distributions without a standard KDE or Gnome desktop. Fixes include a workaround for vanishing icons experienced by users of the qt5ct platform theme and wonky UI widgets on high-DPI screens with fractional scaling.

Notable additions in this release are a new menu entry for selective Auto-Type of usernames or passwords only, as well as an API for retrieving TOTP codes via the browser extension.

Add menu entries for auto-typing only username or only password [#4891]

Browser: Add command for retrieving current TOTP [#5278]

Improve man pages [#5010]

Linux: Support Xfce screen lock signals [#4971]

Linux: Add OARS metadata to AppStream markup [#5031]

SSH Agent: Substitute tilde with %USERPROFILE% on Windows [#5116]

Improve password generator UI and UX [#5129]

Do not prompt to restart if switching the theme back and forth [#5084]

Change actions for F1, F2, and F3 keys [#5082]

Skip referenced passwords in health check report [#5056]

Check system-wide Qt translations directory for downstream translations packaging [#5064]

macOS: Change password visibility toggle shortcut to Ctrl+H to avoid conflict with system shortcut [#5114]

Browser: Only display domain name in browser access confirm dialog to avoid overly wide window sizes [#5214]