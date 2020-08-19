Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kali Linux 2020.3

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2020.3 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2020.3 Release (ZSH, Win-Kex, HiDPI & Bluetooth Arsenal)

Its that time of year again, time for another Kali Linux release! Quarter #3 – Kali Linux 20202.3. This release has various impressive updates. A quick overview of what’s new since the last release in May 2020:

  • New Shell – Starting the process to switch from “Bash” to “ZSH“
  • The release of “Win-Kex” – Get ready WSL2
  • Automating HiDPI support – Easy switching mode
  • Tool Icons – Every default tool now has its own unique icon
  • Bluetooth Arsenal – New set of tools for Kali NetHunter
  • Nokia Support – New devices for Kali NetHunter
  • Setup Process – No more missing network repositories and quicker installs

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-08-2020 • 20:56

19-08-2020 • 20:56

+1mekkieboek
19 augustus 2020 21:10
Weet iem waarom van bash naar zsh?
+1Left4K
@mekkieboek19 augustus 2020 21:14
Wegens licensing, context: https://thenextweb.com/dd...nstead-of-bash-licensing/
+2u34186
@Left4K19 augustus 2020 21:51
Ik kan me niet voorstellen dat dit voor Kali Linux geldt (en dat is ook niet zo).
Q.) Why did you make the switch? What’s wrong with bash? A.) You can do a lot of advanced things with bash, and customize it to do even more, but ZSH allows you to do even more. This was one really large selling point.
@mekkieboek Zsh is gewoon een veel krachtigere shell dan bash met veel meer plugin support en een levendige community. Ik ben er zelf ook fan van, trouwens, i.c.m. Oh My Zsh.
+1tinus61
@u3418620 augustus 2020 01:20
Hartelijk dank voor de uitleg en links.

.bashhistory

Ik ben overtuigd, ga overstappen op Zsh en OhMyZsh. _/-\o_
+1robkorv
@tinus6120 augustus 2020 09:53
Antigen is een packager manager voor zsh. Hiermee kan je makkelijk verschillende plugins installeren voor Zsh. Zie https://github.com/zsh-users/antigen. Zie https://github.com/robkorv/ubuntu-post-install-todo, bullet point zsh voor installatie instructies voor Ubuntu 20.04. Lees wel de comments, want ik gebruik het in combinatie met byobu.
+1mekkieboek
@Left4K19 augustus 2020 21:32
Aha GPLv3. Lastige discussie, geen commentaar. Zsh is ook een capabele shell. Wel een klusje om een hele distro om te bouwen :P
+1afterburn
@mekkieboek19 augustus 2020 23:25
Want? Op unix(-like) systemen is dat niet anders dan shell xyz installeren en als default shell aanwijzen. Er is geen distro om te bouwen. Een shell is gewoon een programma net als een willekeurig ander programma.
+1mekkieboek
@afterburn20 augustus 2020 08:25
De shell zelf boeit ook niet. Het zijn alle shellscripts, 10 tallen bash configfiles, loginprocedures, systeem procedures, allemaal shellscripts die moeten worden aangepast naar zsh. En getest, heb je ook alle foutpaden getest.
+1Oon
@mekkieboek20 augustus 2020 08:32
De meeste scripts zullen gewoon zonder problemen blijven draaien. Alleen scripts die shell-specifieke dingen uitvoeren (zoals de kleuren config e.d. inladen) zullen moeten veranderen
+1afterburn
@mekkieboek20 augustus 2020 10:28
De meeste (standaard) systeem shell scripts draaien echter op sh en niet bash. :) De aanwezigheid van Bash op een unix(-like) systeem is namelijk geen gegeven, terwijl sh dat wel is. Het is de enigste shell die op elk unix(-like) systeem gegarandeerd aanwezig is. Alle andere shells zijn optioneel.
0beerse
@mekkieboek23 augustus 2020 18:29
In tegenstelling tot msWindows wordt in een unix/linux script expliciet aangegeven welke binary het script kan/mag/moet uitvoeren: De eerste regel, na de #! geeft de lokatie van de binary aan en dat bepaalt ook meteen het dialect:
#!/bin/sh geeft aan dat de oer shell (bourne-shell) gebruikt moet worden. Dat kan heel goed de bash executable zijn bij de gratie van een hard of soft link. Maar het moet wel het bourne-shell dialect spreken. En dat doet ze in dergelijke gevallen gelukkig gewoon. Ook de meeste ksh binaries doen dat.
#!/bin/csh gebruikt zo de c-shell, dat raad ik niet aan, de c-shell is niet gemaakt om te scripten
#!/bin/ksh gebruikt de korn-shell, nu dus inclusief de korn-shell extra's.
#!/bin/awk is een awk script
#!/bin/ftp is een ftp script
#!/bin/perl is een perl script
#!/path/to/my/scriptinterpreter maakt een script voor jou eigen scirpt interpreter.
#!/usr/local/bin/ghostscript kan voor postscirpt-scripts gebruikt worden om gegevens in beeld te brengen.

En zo zal je zsh scripts herkennen aan de eerste regel #!/bin/zsh of #!/local/bin/zsh.

Technische achtergrond: Als een executable-bestand met #! begint, dan zal de rest van die regel worden uitgevoerd met alles wat na die regel komt als invoer op de <std-in>.

Dat zsh als standaard shell wordt gebruikt zal vooral blijken in de /etc/password file, waar je de login-shell van de gebruikers configureert.
+1Jogai
@Left4K19 augustus 2020 21:51
Huh, altijd gedacht dat het een wrapper om bash heen was. Ik gebruik al tijden fish, dus blijkbaar gebruik ik ook geen bash meer.
+1x280
19 augustus 2020 22:43
Ik wil nog een keer een sub notebook / tablet / netbook met kali linux in gebruik nemen. Is er een lijst van ondersteunde machines ?
+1Clueless
@x28019 augustus 2020 22:57
Kali heeft onder de NetHunter het een en ander aan hardware:
https://www.offensive-sec...linux-nethunter-download/

Er zijn daarnaast ook wat Kali ARM images, voor diverse apparatuur waaronder Chromebooks:
https://www.offensive-security.com/kali-linux-arm-images/

Kunnen mogelijk wat interessante opties tussen zitten, maar Offensive Security geeft er kennelijk verder geen technical support op.
+1hmmmmmmmmmpffff
@x28020 augustus 2020 00:25
Thinkpads worden daarvoor gebruikt. Je zou ook kunnen overwegen om je eigen distro naar keus te draaien en daar alle tools op te installeren. The Hacker Playbook vertelt daar wat over.
0beerse
@x28023 augustus 2020 18:34
Kali ondersteunt heel veel hardware. Maar niet alles op alle hardware.

Met een 64 bits wintel notebook met 4 GB geheugen en 'genoeg' opslag kan je altijd uit de voeten. Meer geheugen is altijd lekker.

Een android tablet kan heel goed, dat heet dan 'nethunter' wat je als alternative android er op zet.

Een netbook met een 32 bits cpu en minder dan 4 GB geheugen kan met een tekst interface goed werken, grafisch zou ik er niet aan beginnen.

En over netbook gesproken: een cpu zonder pae-extentie zal je zelf moeten compileren. Veel werk voor gebrek aan performance. Daar begin ik al jaren niet meer aan. Jammer maar helaas, mij netbook ligt al jaren stof te happen.
+1NZwaal
20 augustus 2020 00:04
Kan ik hiervoor gewoon een 'sudo apt-get dist-upgrade' runnen, of moet er een hele nieuwe container gedownload worden?

Edit: Op https://www.kali.org/docs/general-use/updating-kali/ vind ik dat het commando 'sudo apt full-update -y' een volledige update doet (met wat voorwaarden, zie site als je dit wilt doen).
Betekend dit dat een commando zoals in mijn eerste zin niet afdoende is? En wat is het verschil tussen deb en deb-src in /etc./apt/sources.list?

[Reactie gewijzigd door NZwaal op 20 augustus 2020 00:19]

+1thijsjek
@NZwaal20 augustus 2020 05:58
Apt en apt-get zijn 2 verschillende package managers waarbij Apt is de nieuwste is. Onder Debian / Ubuntu zijn beide geïnstalleerd. Er zijn geen extreem grote verschillen, alleen iets andere commando's
+1AmazingDreams
@NZwaal20 augustus 2020 08:20
Adhv de documentatie die je linkt is het commando dat je noemt (apt full-update of apt-get dist-upgrade) voldoende, mits de rolling release repositories gebruikt worden (kali-rolling). Ik zou adviseren om de -y flag weg te laten zodat je handmatig kunt bevestigen dat de juiste pakketten geïnstalleerd en/of verwijderd worden. Waarschijnlijk gaat dit goed maar mocht het zo zijn dat opeens alle gnome pakketten bijvoorbeeld verwijderd worden moet je je toch even achter je oren krabben.

Het verschil tussen deb en deb-src is dat deb-src je in staat stelt om de broncode te downloaden en zelf de boel te compileren. deb repositories bevatten voorgecompileerde pakketten, deb-src is optioneel

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmazingDreams op 20 augustus 2020 08:25]

+1Bor
20 augustus 2020 08:11
Weer een mooie update. Ik had de migratie van Bash naar ZSH nog niet verwacht. Ik ben benieuwd wat dit ons allemaal gaat brengen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

