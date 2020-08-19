Astonsoft heeft kort geleden versie 9.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.3 (Pro & Free) Set shortcuts for creating any type of new items (some users prefer to use Ctrl+N instead of the default “Ins” one, for instance)

Ability to set up default duration for new appointments through Templates **

“Save & New” button for easier and faster creation of all types of items in EPIM

Quicker and smoother transition from hours to minutes when typing in time for appointments and tasks (no need to use a separator symbol)

Use space bar in calendar to mark events as completed

Ctrl+Click and Alt+Click actions now also work for links in note names **

Completed events will now be easily distinguishable on all Calendar views

Improved synchronization of contacts and tasks with EPIM Cloud

Couple of optimizations regarding Advanced Search

Contact groups will now be correctly synchronized with Google **

Visual improvements for the dark theme

Synchronization of contact pictures with iCloud works again **

Fixed import of Unicode vCard ( **.vcf) files into contacts

Printout of events from Today should work correctly now

Fixed issue with background color in mail

Several other improvements and minor bug fixes ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro