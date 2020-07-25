Software-update: Jellyfin 10.6.0

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Jellyfin is een opensource mediaserver, vergelijkbaar met Plex en Emby. De server draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container en er zijn clients voor elk OS, maar ook mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. Waar Plex en Emby in de basis gratis zijn, moet er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures worden betaald. Jellyfin is een fork van Emby, voordat deze closedsource werd, maar is echter volledig opensource gebleven. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 10.6.0 van Jellyfin uitgekomen en de release notes voor die uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

SyncPlay

Other services have recently launched various ways to view your content together with friends. With the current global situation, it makes a lot of sense, and Jellyfin isn't lagging behind. We're proud to announce Jellyfin 10.6's headline feature: SyncPlay.

SyncPlay allows you to create rooms that other users or clients can join in order to share a common viewing experience. There is no limit on the number of users in a room and you are free to join the same room with the same user from multiple clients as well.

Thanks to first-time contributor OancaAndrei, who submitted pull requests to both the server and the web client (jf#2733, jf-web#1011) in order to lay out the foundations for this, you can now watch movies together with friends and family, from the comfort of your respective homes.

The feature is expected to be improved in future versions of Jellyfin, but has already been used by multiple users during the development cycle, with a delay between clients of only a couple of milliseconds.

Migration to Entity Framework Core

It's been on our plate for a while, but thanks to new team member barronpm, we can finally say that the rewrite of our database model is progressing at a steady pace!

Previously, Jellyfin used a combination of SQLite databases (yes, multiple ones), XML files and C# spaghetti to perform database operations. Information was split in multiple places, sometimes even duplicated and generally filtered in C# instead of using the database engine's faster processing.

Over the course of this cycle, barronpm has been deciphering and untangling this mess, and managed to successfully migrate the ActivityDB (jf#2970) and the UserDB (jf3148) to EF Core.

While there is still a ways to go, EF Core should bring faster database queries, support for multiple database engines, cleaner code, and significantly reduced memory usage. Currently, there is still a bridge to make the link between the new EF Core databases and the existing code, which will be cleaned up down the line.

Part of the improved memory usage is due to our current inherited custom ORM caching everything in memory to make up for its slowness. For large databases, this could result in hundreds of megabytes of memory lost to caching. With EF Core, however, we leave the heavy lifting to the database engine, leading to better response times and less memory usage overall.

Your databases will be automatically migrated when you first launch Jellyfin 10.6. While the migration process has been well tested over the past few months, issues may arise during the migration process. To prevent any data loss, please backup your existing data files before starting the migration process.

A more modern web client

Our web client has long suffered of a massive amount of technical debt, due to the project we forked from only providing minified versions of the source and using antiquated web technologies. Some of these old technologies have, until recently, prevented us from being able to use modern JavaScript tooling, which would allow us to significantly clean the source.

Thankfully, this is now behind us, as MrTimscampi worked on improving the way we build the web client by using Gulp to perform various tasks necessary for building our current code structure with modern tools. (jf-web#862). This allows us to use bleeding edge JavaScript thanks to Babel, but also simplifies greatly our support for legacy clients (Most notably early WebOS and Tizen versions).

Among the benefits of this move to Gulp for building the client, we have started moving away from RequireJS and towards using standard EcmaScript Modules, thanks to Camc314, cromefire, Delgan, dkanada, grafixeyehero, MrTimscampi, and sarab97.

This massive change, once it is complete, will allow us to simplify the web client build process, which will in turn allow us to start our migration to Vue and significantly clean up our code. This should also bring some noticeable performance improvements to the web client down the line, as we tackle technical debt and remove deprecated practices and libraries from the code.

Server performance, bug fixes and better networking

Our resident C# performance wizard, Bond-009 continues his quest to rid the server source of warnings and generally improve server performance, fixing multiple bugs in the process.

mark-monteiro worked on multiple fixes for 10.6, including reworking the network settings accessible through the administration dashboard (jf#2774, jf-web#1140).

Team member nyanmisaka, with some help from artiume, brings a number of improvements to transcoding (jf#2809, jf-web#1046, jf#2821, jf#2715), with format toggles, options for toggling transcoding for HEVC and 10-bit VP9 videos off for older GPUs, providing support for the VP8/VP9 QSV and NVDEC decoders in FFmpeg 4.3, better support for UTF-16 subtitles and a host of other improvements.

Further changes to the server include fixes for collection metadata issues (jf#3117), improvements to the metadata providers (jf#3071, jf#3056, jf#3289), and more core providers moved to plugins (jf#3208).

More web client improvements

Itegulov and dkanada have improved support for ebooks by adding an EPUB reader based on epub.js (jf-web#1263). Reader support for more formats is in progress for future versions, including CBZ/CBR and PDF.

As we used the new 10.5 details screen over the last few months, we noticed some improvements we could make to the experience. Team member MrTimscampi, along with input from the rest of the web team and some of our users, did a second pass on that screen (jf-web#949, jf-web#1206), tightening the design and cleaning some visual issues along the way. Delgan put in the final touches to the page by avoiding a jump in the content when rendering the track selectors on the page (jf-web#1406)

Team member ferferga and contributor samuel9554 have been working on redesigning our music experience. For 10.6, they overhauled our mobile music player interface and made significant changes to the mini player and the remote player UI (jf-web#1056, jf-web#1430).

MrTimscampi also reworked the image loading system (jf-web#1065), fixing some visual issues and improving memory usage by unloading out of view images. Along with this improvement, ferferga, GranPC, JustAMan and Bond-009 have implemented Blurhash placeholder support on both the server and the web client, which brings further visual refinement to the user interface.

JustAMan went back over our new SSA/ASS subtitle rendering system and significantly improved performance for subtitles with heavy effects (jf-web#1144, jf-web#1095, jf-web#1048, jf-web#1005). While we still consider the feature experimental, it should now be able to render most subtitles accurately and with correct performance.

Other improvements to the web client include a rewritten image viewer (jf-web#967), a configuration option for the number of items per page in libraries (jf-web#983), a toggle for the nightly version of the Chromecast client (jf-web#1242), and support for multiple plugin repositories (jf-web#1393, jf#3244).

Versienummer 10.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Jellyfin
Download https://jellyfin.org/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 123,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Jellyfin

Update-historie

23-05 Jellyfin 10.8.3 bèta 16
21-04 Jellyfin 10.8.2 bèta 40
28-03 Jellyfin 10.8 bèta 9
05-'21 Jellyfin 10.7.5 14
03-'21 Jellyfin 10.7.1 22
03-'21 Jellyfin 10.7.0 47
12-'20 Jellyfin 10.7.0 RC1 31
08-'20 Jellyfin 10.6.3 14
07-'20 Jellyfin 10.6.1 5
07-'20 Jellyfin 10.6.0 11
Meer historie

Reacties (11)

+1appollonius333
25 juli 2020 09:48
Ik hoor steeds meer over JellyFin, alhoewel ik nu Plex gebruik en er wel tevreden mee ben, ben ik toch wel nieuwsgierig naar JellyFin. Hebben mensen hier ervaringen mee? En komt er ook een Smart TV app voor?
+1rootrulez
@appollonius33326 juli 2020 11:09
Gebruikt, net als Emby, maar ik kan er niet aan wennen. Te beperkt, en het loopt ver achter op de concurrentie, al denk ik zeker dat JellyFin wel een inhaalslag kan maken en een zeer goed product kan worden. Ik gebruik Plex ook buiten de deur en dat werkte allemaal niet zo soepel met Jellyfin. Ik vind Plex ook niet echt de beste optie, maar een centrale server hebben en werken met clients vind ik echt een pluspunt, dat werkt gewoon goed. Het liefst zou ik Kodi gebruiken, maar daar ontbreekt die functionaliteit en daarnaast vind ik de UI echt vreselijk. Kortom, ik zoek een mix van Kodi en Plex :)
+1CH4OS

@rootrulez26 juli 2020 11:51
Je weet dat Kodi een plugin heeft voor Plex, Emby en Jellyfin? ;)
+1powerboat
@appollonius33325 juli 2020 09:50
Heb hem op mijn mi box s draaien en moet zeggen dat ik er uitermate tevreden mee ben :)
+1Blinkin
@appollonius33325 juli 2020 09:55
Heb hem op wat oudere hardware draaien en heb op sterke pc alle media eerst met Handbrake ge-encoded met weboptimised aan. Streamed zonder problemen via DirectPlay (geen transcoding nodig) naar meerdere apparaten.

Aan tv hangt een Xiaomi Mi Box met de Jellyfin Android TV app. Werkt als een tierelier.
+1SMGGM
@appollonius33325 juli 2020 10:37
Had het even geïnstalleerd op mijn media center en was best wat teleurgesteld. Matching algoritme van de media was niet zo goed als bij Plex en vereiste al tamelijk wat tijd om alles te corrigeren.
Heb het om eerlijk te zijn hierbij opgegeven.
+1Yarisken
@appollonius33325 juli 2020 11:53
Ik gebruik het redelijk basic om series te bekijken die worden binnengehaald via sonarr. Ik ben vnl een kodi gebruiker.
Het staat nog een stuk achter op plex en emby. Metadata is een ramp eigenlijk. Niettemin het is echt nog opensource. Ik draai het in docker.
+1gerb_1963
@appollonius33325 juli 2020 20:01
Het lijkt mij nogal een tijdsverspilling. Het installeert niet eens op ubuntu. Jellyfin-web ontbreekt en er zijn defecte packages.
+1Blinkin
25 juli 2020 09:52
Erg fijne media server. Het is nog niet waar Emby momenteel is maar na anderhalf jaar werk en de resultaten daar van heb ik geen spijt dat ik Jellyfin draai. Ik ben erg benieuwd naar de verbeterde image viewer want de oude versie was wel heel basic. Niet erg geschikt voor familie foto albums zeg maar.

Ik wacht alleen nog even met deze upgrade i.v.m. mogelijk meer geheugen verbruik wat op oudere hardware zoals mijn zbox nano van 8 jaar oud niet zo handig is. :9

In elk geval is deze media server software een aanrader voor wie nog zoekende is.
Heb je niet al te snelle hardware zoals ik encode dan je films met bijvoorbeeld Handbrake met instellingen naar voorkeur in MP4 met weboptimised aan. In bijna alle gevallen wordt dan DirectPlay gebruikt wat wil zeggen dat je media speler het bestand zelf afspeelt en er op je media server geen transcoding nodig is.
+1Riddertommie
26 juli 2020 14:22
Toevallig.....

Ik heb gisteren de nieuwe app proberen te installeren op mijn Philips 934/12 (Android tv) en dit gaat nog niet heel erg lekker. Kan zijn dat het aan de TV ligt. Ik zal een ticket maken hiervoor.

Ik ben toch al weer een paar jaar gebruiker van Jellyfin en het werkt heel erg goed. Vooral de combinatie met Kodi. Hiervoor is een plugin die alles in sync houdt.

Echt het proberen waard, als je wil experimenteren er is een docker versie voor zowel pc als rpi deze gebruik ik ook.
+1dimmak
27 juli 2020 07:58
Ergens ben ik blij dat ik nooit Plex of Emby heb gehad als ik lees dat Jellyfin achterloopt. Ben meteen begonnen met Jellyfin en dat draai ik naar volle tevredenheid. :)

