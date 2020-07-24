TechSmith heeft versie 2020.0.6 van Camtasia voor Windows uitgebracht, de macOS-versie zit nog op 2020.0.5. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. De lijst met veranderingen voor de afgelopen twee maanden ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.6:
Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.5:
- Added Track Solo feature to Editor.
- Added capability for organizations' proxy servers to be used when contacting the TechSmith licensing servers.
- Added improvements for high DPI monitors and multi-monitor mixed DPI scenarios.
- Error conditions preventing installation will now display in the selected language.
- It is now possible to paste Behaviors onto Groups.
- Improved crash reporting.
- Fixed bug that caused some webcams to exhibit poor sync between audio and video.
- Fixed bug that caused some ProRes videos to render incorrectly.
- Localization fixes.
Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.4:
- Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
- Fixed a bug where German trial users were unable to produce with a watermark.
- Fixed a bug that could stop Select in Media Bin from scrolling to the correct media.
Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.3:
- Added option to share to TechSmith Knowmia in Camtasia Editor.
- Removed option to share to TechSmith Relay.
- Modernized look and feel of the Help/About dialog.
- Camtasia now allows users to enter a different license number when reinstalling.
- Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
Changes in Camtasia (Mac) 2020.0.5:
- Added Track Reorder feature to Editor.
- Fixed a crash that could occur using source media saved to OneDrive.
- Fixed bug that prevented users from editing multiple animation keyframes simultaneously.
- Fixed bug that prevented local SmartPlayer productions from displaying in fullscreen in IE11.
- Fixed bug that prevented licensing messaging from appearing in some cases.
- Camtasia now tries multiple times to reach the licensing service before prompting users to activate offline.
- Fixed bug that prevented thumbnails from being shown in the Theme Manager and the Properties panel.
- Fixed crash on import of a WMV file with no video stream.
- Improved memory usage when creating new projects.
- Files with a .tif or .tiff extension can now be added to a project.
- Properties are no longer shown for Annotations when those properties do not apply.
- Fixed problem that could prevent audio from being decoded from some source media.
- Fixed problem that could prevent some MOV source files from being imported.
- Camtasia now prevents import of certain invalid MOV files instead of crashing.
- Audio-only projects that contain groups now behave like audio-only projects when sharing.
- Interactivity features (e.g. quizzing and hotspots) are now sent when producing to Video Review.
- Fixed timing issue that could occur when applying clip speed to media with Visual Effects or Behaviors.
- Fixed issue that could cause the Powerpoint recording prompt to appear offscreen.
- Fixed issue that could cause projects with many edits to consume a large amount of RAM and potentially crash.
- Fixed appearance of Disable Track buttons.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using Zoom-n-Pan.
- Fixed issue that caused Camtasia Editor to lose focus when importing projects.
- Fixed issue that prevented users from exporting Themes more than once.
- Fixed issue that caused Fade transitions upgraded from old projects to fade in reverse.
Changes in Camtasia (Mac) 2020.0.4:
- Renamed the Urban Callout Style to Industrial
- Made improvements to web cam recording
- Fixed an issue with importing SRT files
- Fixed a crash that could occur when uploading to YouTube
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Changes in Camtasia (Mac) 2020.0.3:
- Added option to share to TechSmith Knowmia in Camtasia Editor
- Fixed bug where files were deleted outside of project
- Fixed a bug where save prompts were not showing with detached timelines
- Fixed a bug where multiple opening dialogs remained open
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed crash that occurs when extending a media frame with a transition
- Fixed an issue where audio is not looping when editing captions
- Improved how ChromaKey renders when exported from Camtasia Editor
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements