Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2020.0.6 van Camtasia voor Windows uitgebracht, de macOS-versie zit nog op 2020.0.5. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. De lijst met veranderingen voor de afgelopen twee maanden ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.6:
  • Added Track Solo feature to Editor.
  • Added capability for organizations' proxy servers to be used when contacting the TechSmith licensing servers.
  • Added improvements for high DPI monitors and multi-monitor mixed DPI scenarios.
  • Error conditions preventing installation will now display in the selected language.
  • It is now possible to paste Behaviors onto Groups.
  • Improved crash reporting.
  • Fixed bug that caused some webcams to exhibit poor sync between audio and video.
  • Fixed bug that caused some ProRes videos to render incorrectly.
  • Localization fixes.
Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.5:
  • Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
  • Fixed a bug where German trial users were unable to produce with a watermark.
  • Fixed a bug that could stop Select in Media Bin from scrolling to the correct media.
Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.4:
  • Added option to share to TechSmith Knowmia in Camtasia Editor.
  • Removed option to share to TechSmith Relay.
  • Modernized look and feel of the Help/About dialog.
  • Camtasia now allows users to enter a different license number when reinstalling.
  • Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
Changes in Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.3:
  • Added Track Reorder feature to Editor.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur using source media saved to OneDrive.
  • Fixed bug that prevented users from editing multiple animation keyframes simultaneously.
  • Fixed bug that prevented local SmartPlayer productions from displaying in fullscreen in IE11.
  • Fixed bug that prevented licensing messaging from appearing in some cases.
  • Camtasia now tries multiple times to reach the licensing service before prompting users to activate offline.
  • Fixed bug that prevented thumbnails from being shown in the Theme Manager and the Properties panel.
  • Fixed crash on import of a WMV file with no video stream.
  • Improved memory usage when creating new projects.
  • Files with a .tif or .tiff extension can now be added to a project.
  • Properties are no longer shown for Annotations when those properties do not apply.
  • Fixed problem that could prevent audio from being decoded from some source media.
  • Fixed problem that could prevent some MOV source files from being imported.
  • Camtasia now prevents import of certain invalid MOV files instead of crashing.
  • Audio-only projects that contain groups now behave like audio-only projects when sharing.
  • Interactivity features (e.g. quizzing and hotspots) are now sent when producing to Video Review.
  • Fixed timing issue that could occur when applying clip speed to media with Visual Effects or Behaviors.
  • Fixed issue that could cause the Powerpoint recording prompt to appear offscreen.
  • Fixed issue that could cause projects with many edits to consume a large amount of RAM and potentially crash.
  • Fixed appearance of Disable Track buttons.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when using Zoom-n-Pan.
  • Fixed issue that caused Camtasia Editor to lose focus when importing projects.
  • Fixed issue that prevented users from exporting Themes more than once.
  • Fixed issue that caused Fade transitions upgraded from old projects to fade in reverse.
Changes in Camtasia (Mac) 2020.0.5:
  • Renamed the Urban Callout Style to Industrial
  • Made improvements to web cam recording
  • Fixed an issue with importing SRT files
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when uploading to YouTube
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Changes in Camtasia (Mac) 2020.0.4:
  • Added option to share to TechSmith Knowmia in Camtasia Editor
  • Fixed bug where files were deleted outside of project
  • Fixed a bug where save prompts were not showing with detached timelines
  • Fixed a bug where multiple opening dialogs remained open
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements
Changes in Camtasia (Mac) 2020.0.3:
  • Fixed crash that occurs when extending a media frame with a transition
  • Fixed an issue where audio is not looping when editing captions
  • Improved how ChromaKey renders when exported from Camtasia Editor
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-07-2020 21:51
Stranger__NL
24 juli 2020 22:27
Fantastisch programma. Ik heb nog nooit een programma gehad waarbij je zo fijn ondertitels kon plaatsen als bij Camtasia.

Ook de manier van highlighten van de muiscursor en klik effecten vind ik erg fijn.

Ter verbetering : Je kunt geen keypresses opnemen in beeld (wel sommige sneltoetsen, maar niet alle!).
Dus een tutorial van Photoshop gaat snel de mist in.

Maar... daarvoor hebben we dan weer: CARNAC http://code52.org/carnac/
Daarmee kun je je ingedrukte toetsen ergens in beeld laten verschijnen op het moment van opname.

Doe er je voordeel mee. :)
Benjamin1987
24 juli 2020 23:29
Life saver! Dit is precies wat nog miste in m'n tutorial repertoire. Thnx!
RoyK
27 juli 2020 08:46
Oei.. als ik dat had geweten haha. Inmiddels ruim 15 uur aan Photoshop cursus materiaal gemaakt met Camtasia 2019 en kan ik updaten naar 2020 maar heb nog even gewacht. Ik vind Camtasia een mooi programma maar het wordt wel echt heel langzaam als de timeline begint te vullen met effecten, teksten, toetsen shortcuts.

Hun eigen forum staat vol met deze klachten en is er niet veel veranderd in de 2020 versie. Ik denk dat ik hem deze week toch eens ga updaten voor de volgende cursus die in de pipeline staat (digitaal tekenen)
Rukapul
24 juli 2020 23:02
Goed stuk software, maar in de loop van de tijd wel (flink) duur geworden. Daardoor minder geschikt voor privé of licht incidenteel gebruik.

@Drobanir 'shareware' is m.i. geen correcte aanduiding van de licentie. Het is puur een commerciële licentie. De in tijd beperkte trial voegt een watermerk toe wat elk daadwerkelijk gebruik buiten testen verhindert. (Vroegere versies hadden met de free trial afaik geen watermerk.)

Door de prijs heb ik laatst voor een recording maar OpenShot gebruikt, text overlays in PowerPoint voorbereid en met Paint.net als transparent PNGs opgeslagen om met OpenShot aan de video toe te voegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rukapul op 24 juli 2020 23:08]

IrBaboon79
24 juli 2020 23:47
Fijne tool - heb er indertijd een 25u durende video cursus mee in elkaar gestoken voor werk om nieuwe engineers een beetje introductie te geven. Erg makkelijk te gebruiken, editen via tijdlijn werkt ook prettig, erg intuïtief geheel. Prijstechnisch weet ik niet hoe dit in de markt staat maar voor privé en incidenteel gebruik lijkt het mij wat prijzig, maar voor professioneler gebruik lijkt het mij een redelijke prijsstelling.
DirtyBird
25 juli 2020 00:30
Camtasia, GOM player, ..., Trip down memory lane hier. Ben benieuwd of NERO burning rom nog een update krijgt binnenkort :Y)

Edit: even gekeken, laatste versie is nu een klein jaartje oud.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DirtyBird op 25 juli 2020 00:32]

Hariama
25 juli 2020 08:59
'NERO burning rom', dat is echt jaren geleden dat ik daar nog eens van gehoord heb, merci voor de nostalgietrip! :)
Yanik
25 juli 2020 08:52
Ik gebruik zelf de versie(9) die circa 2 jaar geleden op Humble Bundle stond voor een aantrekkelijke prijs.
Ik vind het heel makkelijk in gebruik en gebruik het vaak om videotutorials mee op te nemen en te bewerken.

Als er weer een deal komt op Humble Bundle zal ik het zeker weer aanschaffen. De normale prijs is helaas veel te hoog voor mijn gevoel.
i-chat
25 juli 2020 13:55
offtopic:
Nero burning rom; grappig ik heb al meer dan 2 jaar geen enkel apparaat meer in huis dat cd/dvd/blueray afspeeld, behalve dan misschien de USB-dvd drive die ergens op zolder zou moeten liggen, ik heb destijds al mijn cd's en dvd geript en op een hddgezet, nu staat er een map op stack en op mijn lokale nas en moet die hdd nog steds in de kast liggen als ofline backup.

in de praktijd gebruik ik 65% youtube/spotify/en andere streaming diensten 25% eigen rips en 5% anders waaronder online radio en andere bronnen.


maar goed, even naar dat camtasia gekeken en pff. dat is wel heel erg duur voor die ene presentatie of dat ene leuke filmpje. zijn er wellicht nog goede alternatieven voor zuiver hobby-gebruik?
Ik zat zelf naar iets als camstudio te kijken maar toen ik naar downloaden ging kreeg ik een super vage site url en een website-blocked-error van mijn antivir. kennelijk abandonware,

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 25 juli 2020 14:18]

hans_debruin
27 juli 2020 13:52
Ik gebruik tegenwoordig Screen to Gif. Werkt ook goed.
DiedX
26 juli 2020 10:43
Voor de Mac kan ik screenium van harte aanraden.
sDad
26 juli 2020 20:12
Als instructional designer gebruik ik Camtasia dagelijks, onwijs fijne applicatie om mee te werken maar voor custom animations toch wel iets te beperkt - maar goed gelukkig vergoed m'n baas ook een Adobe CC pakket.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

