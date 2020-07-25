Versie 5.17.7 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.

Changes in version 5.17.7: WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.2.

Security fix from PuTTY 0.74: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free

Displaying progress of synchronization in Keep local directory up to date extension. 1887

Displaying session name and operation status in console title of Keep local directory up to date extension. 1888

Translation updated: German.

Removed workaround for lack of support for max-keys parameter in Backblaze S3 API , as it is supported now. 1871

Bug fix: Failure while changing path using path label while another command was executing already. 1877

Bug fix: Failure when system settings change during synchronization. 1879

Bug fix: Failure when trying to close WinSCP while reading a remote directory. 1880

Bug fix: Failure after using files from a disconnected session (for example saving an edited file). 1881

Bug fix: Directory reading cannot be cancelled for SFTP servers that provide optional end-of-list field. 1883

Bug fix: Going to root folder in the local panel does not update selection in the directory tree.