Versie 5.17.7 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.
Changes in version 5.17.7:
- WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.2.
- Security fix from PuTTY 0.74: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free
- Displaying progress of synchronization in Keep local directory up to date extension. 1887
- Displaying session name and operation status in console title of Keep local directory up to date extension. 1888
- Translation updated: German.
- Removed workaround for lack of support for
max-keysparameter in Backblaze S3 API, as it is supported now. 1871
- Bug fix: Failure while changing path using path label while another command was executing already. 1877
- Bug fix: Failure when system settings change during synchronization. 1879
- Bug fix: Failure when trying to close WinSCP while reading a remote directory. 1880
- Bug fix: Failure after using files from a disconnected session (for example saving an edited file). 1881
- Bug fix: Directory reading cannot be cancelled for SFTP servers that provide optional
end-of-listfield. 1883
- Bug fix: Going to root folder in the local panel does not update selection in the directory tree.