Versie 5.17.7 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.

Changes in version 5.17.7:
  • WebDAV core upgraded to neon 0.31.2.
  • Security fix from PuTTY 0.74: If an SSH server accepted an offer of a public key and then rejected the signature, WinSCP could access freed memory, if the key had come from an SSH agent. vuln-agent-keylist-used-after-free
  • Displaying progress of synchronization in Keep local directory up to date extension. 1887
  • Displaying session name and operation status in console title of Keep local directory up to date extension. 1888
  • Translation updated: German.
  • Removed workaround for lack of support for max-keys parameter in Backblaze S3 API, as it is supported now. 1871
  • Bug fix: Failure while changing path using path label while another command was executing already. 1877
  • Bug fix: Failure when system settings change during synchronization. 1879
  • Bug fix: Failure when trying to close WinSCP while reading a remote directory. 1880
  • Bug fix: Failure after using files from a disconnected session (for example saving an edited file). 1881
  • Bug fix: Directory reading cannot be cancelled for SFTP servers that provide optional end-of-list field. 1883
  • Bug fix: Going to root folder in the local panel does not update selection in the directory tree.

Versienummer 5.17.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 25-07-2020 09:427

25-07-2020 • 09:42

7 Linkedin

Bron: WinSCP

Reacties (7)

+1Lonnni
25 juli 2020 10:17
Jammer dat er geen MacOS versie van is
+1N3rd0107
@Lonnni25 juli 2020 10:28
Op MacOS gewoon Transmit gebruiken, zga dezelfde functionaliteiten en misschien nog wel stabieler.
+1KiefDelicious
@N3rd010725 juli 2020 13:58
Volgens mij geen SCP, wat ik juist zo krachtig vind van WinSCP. Ondanks het oude protocol super easy (lokaal)
+1Zidane007nl
@N3rd010725 juli 2020 23:29
Gewoon? Kost wel $45.
0Niosus
@Lonnni26 juli 2020 11:34
Je kan heel makkelijk via de terminal scp of rsync (vaak een heel stuk sneller!) gebruiken. Voor sommige use-cases natuurlijk minder praktisch dan een GUI programma, maar dat is vaak een kwestie van wennen.
+1Orion64
25 juli 2020 09:57
Nog altijd mijn persoonlijke Nr. 1 FTP cliënt!

