Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 9.13

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden, en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 9.0, die als codenaam 'Stretch' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. Versie 9.13 is de laatste update die zal verschijnen, de komende twee jaar zullen er alleen nog beveiligingsupdates worden uitgebracht. Versie 10 is ook alweer meer dan een jaar geleden verschenen. De release notes voor deze update kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 9: 9.13 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the thirteenth (and final) update of its oldstable distribution Debian 9 (codename stretch). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "stretch" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 9.0 (620 pix)

Versienummer 9.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/oldstable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-07-2020 08:22
19-07-2020 • 08:22

Bron: Debian

