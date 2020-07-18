Er is met versienummer 5.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.238 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Re-mapping of INI files to the registry.

System call thunks in NTDLL.

Reimplementation of floating point numbers printing.

Beginnings of a restructuration of the console support. Bugs fixed in 5.13 (total 22): 4096: IniFileMapping not Implemented (ini on win9x => Registry on NT)

18072: Core Media Player crashes on missing CLSID_DvdGraphBuilder {fcc152b7-f372-11d0-8e00-00c04fd7c08b} (qdvd.dll)

27298: The Witcher 2 Slow Performance on any setting.

28109: winmm capture tests fail on some machines

31023: CuteFTP 8.3.4 - "Encountered an improper argument." Error boxes after most actions.

32215: 11game platform crashes at start

36546: Please remove `tmpfs` special treatment in ntdll / MSI packages cannot be installed from `tmpfs`

42874: Battle.net App is unable to update games

44127: Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes doesn't launch

45701: Warframe: Launcher.exe does not update, keeps relaunching itself

45876: Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Call of Duty: WWII have no mouse input when using native mfplat

47587: Call to Power II: Screen doesn't repaint after selecting main menu option

49092: Blindwrite 7 crashes with a stack overflow

49103: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered mouse input is missing

49422: Dungeon Siege 1 & 2 weapons are misplaced

49438: Wine on ARM64 fails with "could not exec the wine loader" unless --enable-win64 is used

49489: Incorrect rendering in Warframe with nvidia

49496: sprintf uses locale specific decimal point when it should not.

49513: Battle.net fails to install World of Warcraft or Starcraft II

49522: Mass Effect: Andromeda doesn't recognize keyboard input since 5.12

49570: LVM_FINDITEM should do case-insensitive test for item text

49573: Sporadic page fault on 64bit prefix creation on macOS