Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Wine 5.13

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 5.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.238 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Re-mapping of INI files to the registry.
  • System call thunks in NTDLL.
  • Reimplementation of floating point numbers printing.
  • Beginnings of a restructuration of the console support.
Bugs fixed in 5.13 (total 22):
  • 4096: IniFileMapping not Implemented (ini on win9x => Registry on NT)
  • 18072: Core Media Player crashes on missing CLSID_DvdGraphBuilder {fcc152b7-f372-11d0-8e00-00c04fd7c08b} (qdvd.dll)
  • 27298: The Witcher 2 Slow Performance on any setting.
  • 28109: winmm capture tests fail on some machines
  • 31023: CuteFTP 8.3.4 - "Encountered an improper argument." Error boxes after most actions.
  • 32215: 11game platform crashes at start
  • 36546: Please remove `tmpfs` special treatment in ntdll / MSI packages cannot be installed from `tmpfs`
  • 42874: Battle.net App is unable to update games
  • 44127: Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes doesn't launch
  • 45701: Warframe: Launcher.exe does not update, keeps relaunching itself
  • 45876: Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Call of Duty: WWII have no mouse input when using native mfplat
  • 47587: Call to Power II: Screen doesn't repaint after selecting main menu option
  • 49092: Blindwrite 7 crashes with a stack overflow
  • 49103: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered mouse input is missing
  • 49422: Dungeon Siege 1 & 2 weapons are misplaced
  • 49438: Wine on ARM64 fails with "could not exec the wine loader" unless --enable-win64 is used
  • 49489: Incorrect rendering in Warframe with nvidia
  • 49496: sprintf uses locale specific decimal point when it should not.
  • 49513: Battle.net fails to install World of Warcraft or Starcraft II
  • 49522: Mass Effect: Andromeda doesn't recognize keyboard input since 5.12
  • 49570: LVM_FINDITEM should do case-insensitive test for item text
  • 49573: Sporadic page fault on 64bit prefix creation on macOS

Versienummer 5.13
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-07-2020 16:370

18-07-2020 • 16:37

0 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Update-historie

21-05 Wine 7.9 18
07-05 Wine 7.8 5
23-04 Wine 7.7 20
26-03 Wine 7.5 0
12-03 Wine 7.4 10
26-02 Wine 7.3 7
12-02 Wine 7.2 33
29-01 Wine 7.1 14
20-01 Wine 7.0 1
15-01 Wine 7.0-rc6 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True