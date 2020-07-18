Er is met versienummer 5.13 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.238 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.13 (total 22):
- Re-mapping of INI files to the registry.
- System call thunks in NTDLL.
- Reimplementation of floating point numbers printing.
- Beginnings of a restructuration of the console support.
- 4096: IniFileMapping not Implemented (ini on win9x => Registry on NT)
- 18072: Core Media Player crashes on missing CLSID_DvdGraphBuilder {fcc152b7-f372-11d0-8e00-00c04fd7c08b} (qdvd.dll)
- 27298: The Witcher 2 Slow Performance on any setting.
- 28109: winmm capture tests fail on some machines
- 31023: CuteFTP 8.3.4 - "Encountered an improper argument." Error boxes after most actions.
- 32215: 11game platform crashes at start
- 36546: Please remove `tmpfs` special treatment in ntdll / MSI packages cannot be installed from `tmpfs`
- 42874: Battle.net App is unable to update games
- 44127: Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes doesn't launch
- 45701: Warframe: Launcher.exe does not update, keeps relaunching itself
- 45876: Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Call of Duty: WWII have no mouse input when using native mfplat
- 47587: Call to Power II: Screen doesn't repaint after selecting main menu option
- 49092: Blindwrite 7 crashes with a stack overflow
- 49103: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered mouse input is missing
- 49422: Dungeon Siege 1 & 2 weapons are misplaced
- 49438: Wine on ARM64 fails with "could not exec the wine loader" unless --enable-win64 is used
- 49489: Incorrect rendering in Warframe with nvidia
- 49496: sprintf uses locale specific decimal point when it should not.
- 49513: Battle.net fails to install World of Warcraft or Starcraft II
- 49522: Mass Effect: Andromeda doesn't recognize keyboard input since 5.12
- 49570: LVM_FINDITEM should do case-insensitive test for item text
- 49573: Sporadic page fault on 64bit prefix creation on macOS