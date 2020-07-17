Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 84.0.522.40

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 84 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Nieuw in versie 84, die verspreid over meerdere dagen wordt uitgerold, treffen we onder meer de mogelijkheid aan om in de browser in te loggen wanneer deze met administrator-privileges wordt gestart en treffen we verbeteringen aan in de muisbesturing in volledigschermmodus, de ingebakken pdf-reader en bij het maken van collecties. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • This version of Microsoft Edge provides improved site list download times for Internet Explorer mode. We've reduced download delay for the Internet Explorer mode site list to 0 seconds (down from a 60-second wait) in the absence of a cached site list. We've also added group policy support for cases when Internet Explorer mode home page navigations need to be delayed until the site list is downloaded. For more information, see the DelayNavigationsForInitialSiteListDownload policy.
  • Microsoft Edge now allows users to sign-into the browser when it's "run as administrator" on Windows 10. This will help customers running Microsoft Edge on Windows server or in remote-desktop and sandbox scenarios.
  • Microsoft Edge now provides full mouse support when in full screen mode. Now you can use your mouse to access tabs, the address bar, and other items without having to exit full screen mode.
  • Online purchase improvement. Add custom nicknames to saved debit or credit cards. Now you can distinguish and differentiate your credit cards when making online purchases. Nicknaming your debit or credit cards lets you choose the correct card when using autofill to select a payment method.
  • TLS/1.0 and TLS/1.1 are disabled by default. To help discover impacted sites, you can set the edge://flags/#display-legacy-tls-warnings flag to cause Microsoft Edge to display a non-blocking "Not Secure" notice when loading pages that require legacy TLS protocols. The SSLVersionMin policy permits re-enabling of TLS/1.0 and TLS/1.1. This policy will remain available until at least Microsoft Edge version 88. For more information, see Site compatibility-impacting changes coming to Microsoft Edge.
  • Collections improvements:
    • A note capability is added that lets you add a note or comment to an item in a collection. Notes are grouped together and stay attached to an item even if you sort the items in a collection. To try this new feature, right-click on an item and select "Add note".
    • You can change the background color of notes in collections. You can use color coding to help you organize information and increase productivity.
    • There are noticeable performance improvements, which lets you export your collections to Excel in less time than in previous versions of Microsoft Edge.
  • Additional Microsoft Edge API support:
    • The Storage Access API. This API allows access to first-party storage in a third-party context when a user provides a direct intent to allow storage that would otherwise be blocked by the browser's current configuration.
      As privacy is becoming increasingly important to users, requests for stricter browser defaults and user opt-in settings like blocking all third-party storage access are increasingly common. While these settings help improve privacy and block unwanted access by unknown or untrusted parties, they can have unwanted side effects such as blocking access to content the user may want to view (for example, social media and embedded media content.)
    • The Native File System API, which means you can give sites permissions to edit files or folders via the Native File System API.
  • PDF improvements:
    • Read Aloud for PDF lets users listen to PDF content while carrying out other tasks that may be important for them. It also helps audio visual learners focus on reading the content, making learning easier.
    • PDF file editing is improved. Now you can save an edit made to a PDF back to the file instead of saving a copy each time you edit the PDF.
  • Microsoft Edge now enables Translation in the Immersive Reader. When a user opens the Immersive Reader view, they get the option to translate the page to their desired language.
  • Several DevTools updates, including support for customizing keyboard shortcuts to match VS Code and viewing the DevTools in high contrast. For more details, see What's New In DevTools (Microsoft Edge 84).
New policies

Seven new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added:

Deprecated policies Obsoleted policy

Versienummer 84.0.522.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

17-07-2020 • 08:40

17-07-2020 • 08:40

37 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (37)

-Moderatie-faq
-137037+133+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1linksquest

17 juli 2020 08:45
Ben sinds een paar dagen overgestapt naar deze browser, ik moet zeggen ik ben onder de indruk. De oude EDGE vond ik maar niks, maar deze werkt echt fijn. Niet alleen op de PC maar ook op de Telefoon.
+1lenwar

@linksquest17 juli 2020 08:53
Ik ben zelf sinds een paar weken van Firefox naar Edge overgestapt. Het enige dat ik vervelend vind aan Edge, is de diepe integratie met Bing (en het advertentieplatform er omheen. Je hebt daadwerkelijk addons nodig om je startpagina van Bing af te halen. (ik heb nu een volledig lokale pagina met wat favorieten als 'nieuwe tab' pagina)

Maar voor de rest is ie snel en overzichtelijk.

De android app ondersteund geen addons, en daarmee dus niets voor mij.
+1Carlos0_0
@lenwar17 juli 2020 09:03
Je heb geen addons nodig om je startpagina te veranderen of je zoekmachine, kan gewoon in de settings van Edge.
+18mile13
@Carlos0_017 juli 2020 15:10
Maar dan opent de tweede pagina nog altijd met Bing..wat je niet in settings kan veranderen.
+1Carlos0_0
@8mile1317 juli 2020 16:17
Hoe bedoel je ik kan gewoon een nieuwe tab openen, in de adressenbalk typen en dan zoekt die het gewoon met google.
+18mile13
@Carlos0_017 juli 2020 17:47
Edge bij mij is up to date. Bij meer dan een open Edge pagina opent Edge standaard met Bing. Daar veranderd het feit dat je op die Bing pagina kunt zoeken met Google verder niks aan. Je moet een extensie erop zetten, bijvoorbeeld New Tab Redirect, om die (tweede en meer) Bing pagina'('s) ook te veranderen in Google.
+1Carlos0_0
@8mile1318 juli 2020 08:35
Ik heb nu 4 tabs open in elke wezen zoeken en hij ging in allemaal naar google, en ik gebruik geen extensies.
+18mile13
@Carlos0_018 juli 2020 15:07
Ik heb Versie 84.0.522.40 (Officiële build) (64-bits). Als ik New Tab Redirect extensie uitzet dan krijg ik tweede pagina met ''Microsoft '' met logo boven zoekbalk midden op pagina..wat gewoon Bing is (MS searchbar noemen ze het). Zoals te zien bij deze link maar dan zonder Bing logo of enig ander logo..
https://answers.microsoft...10-488d-92c4-091759c83475

Ik heb de nieuwe Edge Chromium gedownload/installeerd na 15 januari 2020.

..is ook al langer onderwerp van discussie.
https://answers.microsoft...35-44f2-86ec-efd9e7ccc4a1

[Reactie gewijzigd door 8mile13 op 18 juli 2020 20:34]

0Carlos0_0
@8mile1319 juli 2020 17:42
Ik heb de zelfde versie en als ik een nieuw tab doe met Microsoft ja, maar lekker boeiend zo erg is dat toch niet (Waarom perse een zoekbalk ?).
Je kan al sinds jaar en dag zoeken in de adressenbalk in een zoekmachine, dus ik typ dan in de adressenbalk boven wat ik zoek en dan gaat die gewoon naar google.
08mile13
@Carlos0_019 juli 2020 19:43
Als ik een tweede pagina open in Edge met extensie dan heb ik Google en dat vind ik prima zo..
0Carlos0_0
@8mile1320 juli 2020 06:56
Dat kan uiteraard als ik een 2de pagina open zonder extensie heb ik dat ook, aangezien ik gewoon de adressenbalk bovenaan intik wat ik wil gaan zoeken.

Lijkt een beetje het zelfde op Firefox en veel nog steeds die aparte zoekbalk willen, waarom eigenlijk adressenbalk kan ook zoeken ?.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 20 juli 2020 07:22]

+1lenwar

@Carlos0_017 juli 2020 09:14
Klopt. Ik beschreef het een beetje rot. Ik wil graag als startpagina een 'lokale pagina met wat favorieten' (In elk geval niets op internet). Misschien had ik ook iets van file://<ergens-op-mn-hardeschijf>index.html kunnen gebruiken. (bedenk ik me nu pas). Maar wat ik zocht was gewoon een lokaal overzichtje van bijvoorbeeld m'n favorieten. Alles wat ik probeerde deed dingen op Bing.
Zoals ik schreef kwam ik van Firefox af, en die had dat als standaardoptie, en heb dit altijd prettig gevonden. Edge had dit niet (of ik zocht niet goed genoeg, wat ook kan natuurlijk). Ik heb uiteindelijk Nellitab - New Page geïnstalleerd. Deze laadt een lokale pagina met (in mijn geval) een overzichtje van een paar Favorieten en de 'meestbezochte pagina's'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 17 juli 2020 09:15]

+1willempjuh
@lenwar17 juli 2020 09:46
Dank voor de tip, wij zijn nog op zoek naar zoiets binnen onze organisatie.
+1-DEVON-
@willempjuh17 juli 2020 11:52
Binnen een organisatie zou ik juist de standaard pagina adviseren.
Deze heeft diepe integratie met Office 365/Sharepoint, wat ten gunste komt voor de eindgebruiker.
Ach en hoe erg is het om bing te krijgen als je daar ook iets zoekt? De meeste mensen denken dat het gewoon Google is 😉

Trouwens, mocht je de standaard zoekmachine willen aanpassen, is hier een policy voor beschikbaar.
+1SMGGM
@Carlos0_017 juli 2020 09:14
Denk dat het hier niet gaat om enkel over de zoek en startpagina.
De algemene fouten ("can't reach this page" ofzo) geven dan zoek suggesties naar Bing ookal staat er een andere seach engine als default.
+1P_Tingen
@linksquest17 juli 2020 09:22
Op mijn telefoon ben ik deze week ook overgestapt (vanaf de samsung browser). Het was even zoeken naar de dark-mode, maar daarna was het gelijk perfect. Snel, synchroniseert met je windows-edge. Prima browser
+1MOmax
17 juli 2020 08:49
Google Chrome 84.x release date: 14/7/2020
MS Edge 84.x release date: 17/7/2020

Héél netjes...
+1fapkonijntje
@MOmax17 juli 2020 09:19
Ja je kunt van MS zeggen wat je wilt, maar ze nemen de boel wel heel serieus met de nieuwe Edge. Geen half werk en reageren rap op feature requests en issues. Zeker goed te merken op de develop of beta branches.

Daarbij hebben ze ook de veelgehoorde klachten over Chrome op weten te lossen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fapkonijntje op 17 juli 2020 09:20]

+1Martinus
@fapkonijntje17 juli 2020 09:26
ja bizar, langzaam weer beetje ms fan aant worden, goede sw en goede hw.
0amigob2
@Martinus17 juli 2020 09:34
Nou ik niet, na update, Edge Icon op desktop, direct gepint in de taskbar, direct bestand types koppelen.
Blijkbaar geloven ze zelf niet in hun kwaliteit, is ook niet verwonderlijk.

Brave bied nog steeds veel meer privacy, en gebruikt ook Chromium.
+2mrmrmr
@amigob217 juli 2020 10:19
Het klopt dat Edge Chromium weinig privacy biedt. Dat geldt ook voor Google Chrome en ook in iets mindere mate voor Chromium.

Brave is niet daadwerkelijk privacy-vriendelijk, de makers gebruiken het als platform om geld te verdienen.

Er zijn wel varianten van Chromium die privacy vriendelijk zijn, maar de beschikbaarheid van binaries is slecht. Ze lopen vaak achter en missen gedurende een bepaalde periode security patches. Ungoogled is de bekendste variant.

Firefox is wel privacyvriendelijk te maken, zoals met de ghacks instellingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrmrmr op 17 juli 2020 19:52]

+1LongBowNL
@mrmrmr17 juli 2020 15:36
Ik gebruikte in het verleden ook Iron Browser. Ik zie dat ze nog op versie 83 zitten.
+1amigob2
@mrmrmr18 juli 2020 09:49
Brave is simpel privacy vriendelijk te maken, je kunt heel makkelijk zonder Brave Rewards brouwsen.
Weet niet hoelang dat nog blijft natuurlijk.
En Brave vind ook niet dat ze bij updates je settings naar default terug moeten zetten.

Ik ben een hele tijd geleden van Firefox afgestapt, omdat ze mij behoorlijk aan het irriteren waren met opt out opties.
En zolang Brave mij niet irriteert blijf ik waar ik ben
+1zordaz
@amigob217 juli 2020 12:01
De browser zelf vind ik best okee, maar het is inderdaad nogal jammer hoe dat dan weer opgedrongen wordt in Win10. Sowieso is Win10 op dat vlak een veredeld Microsoft promo-platform aan het worden, ook de duurdere Pro versie. Kwalijk dat je dat niet uit kunt zetten zonder third party tools te gebruiken...
+1willempjuh
@fapkonijntje17 juli 2020 14:03
Helemaal mee eens! Echt blij met Edge Chromium. Google Chrome is al van al mijn apparaten af. Alleen op mn mobiel staat ie nog, daar moet ik nog even wennen aan de andere vormgeving.
+1Urk
17 juli 2020 08:53
Wat ik alleen irritant vind is dat net zoals bij de.oude Edge ik hem niet helemaal kan customizen zoals ik dat wil (sorry nog niet gekeken naar gpo's, dan kan 't misschien wel) maar ik wil een nieuw tabblad laten openen met about:blank. :)
+1lenwar

@Urk17 juli 2020 09:00
Dat had ik dus ook (De diepe Bing-integratie vind ik maar niks)
Ik heb dan ook een plugin hiervoor gevonden: NelliTab - New Tab Page
+1Pagman
@Urk17 juli 2020 09:01
Dat kun je als het goed is aanpassen in de settings door naar On Startup ->Open a specific page or pages en deze aan te passen naar about:blank.
Als je het via policies of het register wilt doen dan staat het hier beschreven
https://docs.microsoft.co...policies#homepagelocation
+1Till Wura
17 juli 2020 08:50
Ik ben sinds 3 weken overgestapt op Edge op al mijn devices, heel nette browser.
Als ik die vergelijk met Firefox vind ik de extra ruimte tussen alle objecten meer rustgevend voor de ogen, een cleanere look.
+1mutley69
@Till Wura17 juli 2020 09:52
Een bug in die chrome-engine - en je bent geschoren. Dan mag de look van Edge beter zijn, of Chrome meer extensies hebben. Het risico wordt mij echt te groot om over te stappen. Ik blijf tot ik erbij neerval op firefox. Jammer dat ik die classic-look niet meer kan hebben. Ik heb wat tegen die menu's die rechts staan - ook een uitvinding van chrome en mee gepushed door die onweerstaanbare imitatiedrang. Er is niks mis met die oude standaarden waar IBM miljarden heeft in gepompt. Die studie was zo goed - dat het jaren lang zijn vruchten heeft afgeworpen. Nu is't elk weer z'n eigen gui - met een torenhoge frustratieberg tot gevolg.
+1Alex3
@mutley6917 juli 2020 10:36
Het hoofdmenu kun je bij Firefox weer zichtbaar maken, de statusbalk helaas niet.
+1Trommelrem
17 juli 2020 08:50
Ik gebruik Edge 77+ sinds januari. Sinds de overstap van Chrome naar Edge 77+ kan ik een hele dag op de accu werken. Google Chrome trok de accu meestal binnen enkele uurtjes leeg.

Wat helaas nog niet is opgelost is SSO settings per profiel. Je kunt niet aangeven dat je alleen SSO wilt in je hoofdprofiel, en in de andere profielen niet.
+1Henk Poley
@Trommelrem17 juli 2020 13:51
Dat is waarschijnlijk (een experiment met) about://flags/#intensive-wake-up-throttling en eventueel about://flags/#enable-heavy-ad-intervention

Zitten ook in Chrome. Nu denk ik, kijkend naar de oude Spartan Edge, Microsoft waarschijnlijk de drijvende kracht is bij deze batterijduur verbeteringen.
+1Simkin
17 juli 2020 09:13
Ben overgestapt van chrome naar Edge op al mijn apparaten en dit bevalt me goed. De trigger voor mij was dat bepaalde extensions niet meer ingeladen konden worden, ook niet in DEV modus.

Offtopic: De irritante pop-up die je te zien krijgt als je in DEV modus draait kan je gelukkig eenvoudig weg patchen: https://github.com/Ceirid...Extension-Warning-Patcher
+1Patrick
17 juli 2020 09:51
Enige wat ik eigenlijk mis, en wat Firefox wel standaard doet, is het 'locken' van en pinned tab. Bloed irritant dat een gepinde tab weer hergebruikt word als je op een link in die tab klikt. In firefox word er dan gewoon een nieuwe tab geopend.
+1DutchKevv
17 juli 2020 09:52
Hier ook overgestapt met alle devices op Edge, wacht alleen nog op de Linux versie.

Account beheer werkt soms wel een beetje raar lijkt het. Met wisselen tussen privé en werk gaan niet alle MS producten mee in het nieuwe account.

Had het niet verwacht, maar begin echt weer MS fan te worden. WSL 2 werkt ook als een trein

[Reactie gewijzigd door DutchKevv op 17 juli 2020 09:53]

+1WOteB2
17 juli 2020 21:46
Ik heb ook Edge Chromium, maar omdat de organisatie waar ik werk addons blokkeert kan ik geen uBlock Origin installeren. Dan blijft het een no-go voor mij om het te gebruiken. Zou het best wel eens willen proberen.

