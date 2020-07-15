Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Joomla! 3.9.20

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 3.9.19 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.9 is onder meer een Privacy Tool Suite toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer zes beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

Security Issues Fixed
  • Low Priority - Core - CSRF in com_installer ajax_install endpoint (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
  • Moderate Priority - Core - Missing checks can lead to a broken usergroups table record (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - CSRF in com_privacy remove-request feature (affecting Joomla! 3.9.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - Variable tampering via user table class (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - Escape mod_random_image link (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - System Information screen could expose redis or proxy credentials (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Upload & Update tab of Joomla Update Component: Fix to allow upload of ZIP filetype only #29877
  • Local database server: Allow optional port numbers #29567
  • Beez3 Template: Markup fix for the Tabs layout of com_contact #29636
  • Beez3 Template: Allow custom field editing on frontend #29577
  • Backend cache cleared when purging updates #29603

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Versienummer 3.9.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL

By Bart van Klaveren

15-07-2020 11:44
submitter: laurens-b

15-07-2020 • 11:44

Submitter: laurens-b

Source: Joomla!

Update-historie

01-04 Joomla! 3.10.8 / 4.1.2 0
20-01 Joomla! 3.10.5 / 4.0.6 0
18-12 Joomla! 3.10.4 / 4.0.5 14
27-10 Joomla! 3.10.3 / 4.0.4 3
15-09 Joomla! 3.10.2 / 4.0.3 2
24-08 Joomla! 3.10.1 / 4.0.1 2
08-'21 Joomla! 3.10 / 4.0 17
05-'21 Joomla! 3.9.27 4
04-'21 Joomla! 3.9.26 0
03-'21 Joomla! 3.9.25 2
Meer historie

Joomla!

Reacties (3)

+1Tazzios
15 juli 2020 11:52
http://joomlacode.org/ lijkt offline te zijn het update van de talen werkt momenteel dus niet.
+1Xaverius

@Tazzios15 juli 2020 12:01
Dat is een oude server die jaren geleden eigenlijk al uitgefaseerd had moeten zijn. In ieder geval is de hosting er al mee bezig en wordt er ook aan gewerkt om een nieuwe server daarvoor te regelen.
+1Tazzios
@Xaverius15 juli 2020 12:15
De zips worden volgens het update xml nog steeds van die server gedownload.
https://update.joomla.org...etails3/nl-NL_details.xml

edit: hij werkt weer. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tazzios op 15 juli 2020 12:17]

