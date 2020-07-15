Versie 3.9.19 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.9 is onder meer een Privacy Tool Suite toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer zes beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.
Security Issues Fixed
Bug fixes and Improvements
- Low Priority - Core - CSRF in com_installer ajax_install endpoint (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
- Moderate Priority - Core - Missing checks can lead to a broken usergroups table record (affecting Joomla! 2.5.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - CSRF in com_privacy remove-request feature (affecting Joomla! 3.9.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - Variable tampering via user table class (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - Escape mod_random_image link (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - System Information screen could expose redis or proxy credentials (affecting Joomla! 3.0.0 through 3.9.19) More information »
- Upload & Update tab of Joomla Update Component: Fix to allow upload of ZIP filetype only #29877
- Local database server: Allow optional port numbers #29567
- Beez3 Template: Markup fix for the Tabs layout of com_contact #29636
- Beez3 Template: Allow custom field editing on frontend #29577
- Backend cache cleared when purging updates #29603
Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.