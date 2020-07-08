KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De release notes voor versie 2.6.0 zien er als volgt uit:

Today we have released the long awaited KeePassXC 2.6.0. This release is the culmination of a year’s worth of effort from across our development team and dedicated contributors. With 2.6.0 comes a complete overhaul of the user interface with custom themes (both light and dark), icons, and exciting features. We now have comprehensive password reports, including Have I Been Pwned password checks to find breached passwords. In addition, the YubiKey and OnlyKey integration is vastly improved with support for up to four keys plugged in simultaneously.

Custom Light and Dark themes [#4110, #4769, #4791, #4892, #4915]

Compact mode to use classic Group and Entry line height [#4910]

New monochrome tray icons [#4796, #4803]

View menu to quickly switch themes, compact mode, and toggle UI elements [#4910]

Search for groups and scope search to matched groups [#4705]

Save Database Backup feature [#4550]

Sort entries by “natural order” and move lines up/down [#4357]

Option to launch KeePassXC on system startup/login [#4675]

Caps Lock warning on password input fields [#3646]

Add “Size” column to entry view [#4588]

Browser-like tab experience using Ctrl+[Num] (Alt+[Num] on Linux) [#4063, #4305]

Password Generator: Define additional characters to choose from [#3876]

Reports: Database password health check (offline) [#3993]

Reports: HIBP online service to check for breached passwords [#4438]

Auto-Type: DateTime placeholders [#4409]

Browser: Show group name in results sent to browser extension [#4111]

Browser: Ability to define a custom browser location (macOS and Linux only) [#4148]

Browser: Ability to change root group UUID and inline edit connection ID [#4315, #4591]

CLI: db-info command [#4231]

CLI: Use wl-clipboard if xclip is not available (Linux) [#4323]

CLI: Incorporate xclip into snap builds [#4697]

SSH Agent: Key file path env substitution, SSH_AUTH_SOCK override, and connection test [#3769, #3801, #4545]

SSH Agent: Context menu actions to add/remove keys [#4290]

Complete replacement of default database icons [#4699]

Complete replacement of application icons [#4066, #4161, #4203, #4411]

Complete rewrite of documentation and manpages using Asciidoctor [#4937]

Complete refactor of config files; separate between local and roaming [#4665]

Complete refactor of browser integration and proxy code [#4680]

Complete refactor of hardware key integration (YubiKey and OnlyKey) [#4584, #4843]

Significantly improve performance when saving and opening databases [#4309, #4833]

Remove read-only detection for database files [#4508]

Overhaul of password fields and password generator [#4367]

Replace instances of “Master Key” with “Database Credentials” [#4929]

Change settings checkboxes to positive phrasing for consistency [#4715]

Improve UX of using entry actions (focus fix) [#3893]

Set expiration time to Now when enabling entry expiration [#4406]

Always show “New Entry” in context menu [#4617]

Issue warning before adding large attachments [#4651]

Improve importing OPVault [#4630]

Improve AutoOpen capability [#3901, #4752]

Check for updates every 7 days even while still running [#4752]

Improve Windows installer UI/UX [#4675]

Improve config file handling of portable distribution [#4131, #4752]

macOS: Hide dock icon when application is hidden to tray [#4782]

Browser: Use unlock dialog to improve UX of opening a locked database [#3698]

Browser: Improve database and entry settings experience [#4392, #4591]

Browser: Improve confirm access dialog [#2143, #4660]

KeeShare: Improve monitoring file changes of shares [#4720]

CLI: Rename create command to db-create [#4231]

CLI: Cleanup db-create options (--set-key-file and --set-password) [#4313]

CLI: Use stderr for help text and password prompts [#4086, #4623]

FdoSecrets: Display existing secret service process [#4128]