Software-update: LibreOffice 6.4.5

LibreOffice 6.0 logo (80 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de compatibiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 6.4.5 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 106 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in 6.4.5 (rc1):
  • deb#961473 set A4 in extras/source/shellnew templates
  • rhbz#1844263 unchecked nullptr return from SfxViewFrame::Current()
  • tdf#37268 Data Pilot and sheet local defined named range insert menu entry inactive
  • tdf#64690 EDITING: Process hang on find/replace in Basic code involving "\&"
  • tdf#78352 FILEOPEN: DOCX - Incorrect space between bullet and first line text due to wrong tab stop at value
  • tdf#79082 FILESAVE: Tab positions not being retained in PPT and being lost in PPTX
  • tdf#79998 FILESAVE: XLSX export breaks or some sheet names (sheet name length >31 characters)
  • tdf#94628 Fileopen: Docx custom numbering triangle symbol incorrectly displayed as a dot
  • tdf#95189 Paragraph numbering on one paragraph resets when it shouldn't
  • tdf#97416 Editing: Database password properties in ODB file not re-settable via UI
  • tdf#97694 Base macros cannot be digitally signed
  • tdf#101856 MAILMERGE Add conditional to expand / collapse bookmarks
  • tdf#102625 Formula editor breaks surrogate pairs
  • tdf#103602 new documents fail ODF validation with Error: unexpected attribute "draw:fill"
  • tdf#104017 FILESAVE: DOC: New rows are displayed on table after RT
  • tdf#106181 FILESAVE: Check boxes get lost when saving as .XLSX
  • tdf#108496 FILEOPEN: DOCX file numbered list restarted from 1 following section break assumes previous numbered list sequence after 1
  • tdf#114258 BASIC: Bad select after scrolling in Object Catalog
  • tdf#116883 FILEOPEN DOCX Numbering format shown as "1.1.1-" even though it should be "1-1-1-"
  • tdf#120394 FILEOPEN: Numbers appear in numbered list MSO created in attached DOC without visible number format
  • tdf#122408 linked subform shows empty when slave field is a function call
  • tdf#122461 SQL parser doesn't accept identifiers containing newlines
  • tdf#123801 Small caps captions do not display the Figure/Illustration/etc. category label
  • tdf#124790 Mailmerge: Background image in printed address labels not visible
  • tdf#125609 radiobutton receives item status changed event after listbox value selection
  • tdf#125981 The "Default" button for quotes in AutoCorrect options doesn't reset the display of replacement
  • tdf#126025 Extrusion on/off is faulty in saving for Fontwork favorite 40
  • tdf#126468 Unable to deselect 'Visible' flags in Base query, if field is set for "sorting"
  • tdf#127778 FILEOPEN DOCX Margin setting is not considered if smaller than heading size
  • tdf#127889 Can't unmerge cells using tabbed user interface
  • tdf#128665 EDITING: Undo takes action on another shape
  • tdf#128689 Request to Localize More Formatting Icons into Korean UI
  • tdf#129620 Crash when I press down arrow in edit header dialog using e.g, Japanese keyboard
  • tdf#129702 [UI] Smart tags wrongly listed in AutoCorrect options dialog
  • tdf#130354 Cannot sign existing PDF, ' .tmp does not exist' from 6.4
  • tdf#130479 Inlined BMP fills do not render
  • tdf#130770 Autofilter not updated on data change (automatically or manually)
  • tdf#130792 Draw crashes when trying to add a point in a multiline ( steps in comment 8 )
  • tdf#131076 UI: Text import dialogue default focus is 'Character set' instead of 'OK'
  • tdf#131333 Cannot change data point icons in Calc's XY or points and lines chart
  • tdf#131366 Crash when I type the letter "i" after the letter "f" in a paragraph with style "emphasis" and font "Linux Biolinum G"
  • tdf#131423 Function Wizard in Calc allows too many parameters
  • tdf#131684 Crash when doing undoing
  • tdf#132169 Drawing line width changes randomly while changing
  • tdf#132173 Function Wizard does not enter array formulas with inline arrays correctly
  • tdf#132187 For every repeated paste the page count (incl. content) doubles
  • tdf#132236 Crash in: swlo.dll ( steps in comment 12)
  • tdf#132267 Scrollers for long menus are not shown / black
  • tdf#132514 FILEOPEN DOCX Table character direct formatting not applied with another table in footer
  • tdf#132594 No display of labels in pie charts if xlsx created with Excel 2007 (regression in 6.4 vs 6.0 and 5.2)
  • tdf#132596 Crash in: SwPosition::SwPosition(SwPosition const &)
  • tdf#132623 Custom properties dialog contents don't expand to fill the dialog when resized
  • tdf#132626 CAPTION DIALOG: Can't type dot in caption category
  • tdf#132678 Crash running mail merge wizard for doc from tdf#119942
  • tdf#132730 Assertion if apply Ctrl+Shift+M on group
  • tdf#132732 Restart Numbering in Paragraph with chosen Number impossible (GTK3)
  • tdf#132735 Colibre: Wrong Icons for Smooth Graphic Filter
  • tdf#132749 Colibre: Missing Localized Icons for Extra Large Size
  • tdf#132766 FILESAVE DOCX Bulleting symbol changes after RT
  • tdf#132788 assigning a custom theme will redraw it only, if it is the first try
  • tdf#132814 EDITING: Impossible to change an existing Integer primarykey in MySQL/MariaDB to AutoValue in GUI
  • tdf#132832 XLayoutConstrains.calcAdjustedSize doesn't return proper size for multiline checkbox and hyperlink
  • tdf#132939 Calc: Crash for uninitialized FilterDescriptor in macro
  • tdf#132968 Breeze, Colibre, elementary, Sifr, Sukapura: Wrong folder action icons in open dialog with gen backend
  • tdf#133012 elementary: The gripper icon looks like a “More Options” menu
  • tdf#133036 CRASH: customizing notebookbar (gen)
  • tdf#133053 Crash in: x11::SelectionManager::handleDragEvent
  • tdf#133250 Colibre: Inconsistent Icon for Red, Blue and Green
  • tdf#133267 Undo inserting a row above extremely slow
  • tdf#133270 MAILMERGE progress is not updated during export of many files
  • tdf#133271 FILESAVE: Vertical text saves as horizontal to ODT (but OK to DOCX)
  • tdf#133348 Crash when using undo 3 times in comment reply
  • tdf#133411 Replacing lots of cell styles consumes too much memory/CPU
  • tdf#133426 Crash attempting to save mail merge to file multiple times in parallel
  • tdf#133474 FILEOPEN: DOC: Images are not loaded
  • tdf#133595 FILESAVE XLSX Excel gives invalid content error when opening file with shape
  • tdf#133604 FILESAVE: DOCX: fields are not displayed in MSO after RT
  • tdf#133633 LO crashes with SuperNova Magnifier & ScreenReader
Bugs fixed in 6.4.5 (rc2):
  • ofz#20904 check bounds
  • tdf#83309 FILEOPEN: NUMBERING: text paragraph indentation/tab stops in .DOCX displayed incorrectly with tab
  • tdf#120394 FILEOPEN: Numbers appear in numbered list MSO created in attached DOC without visible number format
  • tdf#121384 Crash of Writer opening any document with "invalid" python file in home directory (linux)
  • tdf#130999 Greek dictionary cannot be loaded on Collabora Online (4.2.0.4)
  • tdf#131353 Core build fails with poppler >= 0.86.0
  • tdf#131357 Help files lack syntax definition for some Calc functions
  • tdf#132093 Editing snap lines: dialog decreases entered values when drawing scale is 1:many
  • tdf#132254 When copying a block/rectangle, the pasted lines are in reverse order
  • tdf#132321 Deleting a paragraph at start or end of section deletes the object anchored to it
  • tdf#132326 CRASH: undoing paste of frames
  • tdf#132431 Crash: "vector::_M_fill_insert" with large sumifs
  • tdf#132597 Crash in: swlo.dll
  • tdf#132725 Crash in: BigPtrArray::Index2Block(unsigned __int64) anchor to paragraph
  • tdf#132744 Images anchored to character in table not pasted
  • tdf#132754 DOCX import: invalid list start numbering with 0.0.0.
  • tdf#133326 Crash after redo (steps in comment 5)
  • tdf#133629 FORMATTING: Calc crashes on setting borders to all cells on more than one sheet simultaneously
  • tdf#133641 CRASH: after clicking on a drop-down form
  • tdf#133862 Crash when trying to customize toolbar during embedded Equation editing
  • tdf#133981 CRASH: Undoing deletion of selection
  • tdf#133982 CRASH: copying content in nested table
  • tdf#133985 "Merge and Center Cells" dialog: default (active) button is "Cancel"
  • tdf#133990 CRASH: Undoing table deletion
  • tdf#134019 Calc FILEOPEN Crash in: sclo.dll
  • tdf#134021 Crash swlo!SwFrame::CheckPageDescs+0x12d6:
  • tdf#134023 Select the table by dragging over the columns become harder
  • tdf#134243 Hang launching mailmerge wizard with a specific file

Versienummer 6.4.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=6.4.5&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 298,66MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: The Document Foundation

+1_Pussycat_
3 juli 2020 05:34
Ik blijf het frappant vinden dat ze nog steeds geen bruikbare updater hebben. Misschien dat ze meer aan Linux met zijn package management denken, maar onder Windows is het niet prettig.
+2sebati

@_Pussycat_3 juli 2020 06:53
Ik denk dat de reden daarvan is dat het plan is om later dit jaar een officiële LibreOffice App(licatie) in de verschillende App Stores te gaan plaatsen (Windows Store, Apple MacOS/IOS Store, en Android Play) en daarmee het Store mechanisme te gaan gebruiken voor het installatie en update proces. Deze keuze heeft met onder andere de eis voor ondertekenen van de applicaties te maken wat steeds vaker vereist is en daarnaast de zichtbaarheid, installatie- en update gemak voor "de gewone gebruiker". Omdat de App Stores op de verschillende platformen reeds in de update functionaliteit voorzien is het onnodig dit in LO in te bouwen.

https://fosdem.org/2020/s...ce_open_document_editors/
+1_Pussycat_
@sebati3 juli 2020 08:11
Ah, fijn! Ik had al eens in de Windows Store gekeken, maar op moment moet je voor LibreOffice nog betalen aldaar.

De Windows Store vind ik zo slecht nog niet, en hij is zeker beter dan 100 verschillende updaters naast elkaar.
+2sebati

@_Pussycat_3 juli 2020 09:12
Je kunt in de verschillende App Stores wel "Collabora Office" al vinden, dit is een commerciële versie van LibreOffice (eventueel met (enterprise) ondersteuning) die door Collabora wordt gemaakt. Er is een ook een App voor IOS en Android onder die naam, die zijn gratis te gebruiken. Collabora is de grootste drijver achter LibreOffice Online, waarop ook de IOS en Android Apps zijn gebaseerd. Collabora Office is een Stable/Still versie (6.3.x) met backports van features en paches uit de vanilla-versie (6.4.x en 7.x); omdat het "enterprise level" is is stabiliteit en veiligheid het belangrijkst.

Belangrijkste reden dat er nu nog geen LibreOffice in de App Stores staat is dat het een tijdrovend (aanbieden App, proces monitoren, aanpassingen maken in geval deze niet wordt geaccepteerd, etc) en kostbaar (certificaten, build tools etc) proces is. Zie ook de eerder genoemde presentatie. De versie in de App Stores zal om die reden waarschijnlijk ook niet gratis worden aangeboden, dat is in ieder geval wat op dit moment het plan is. Dat kan natuurlijk veranderen wanneer er "sponsoren" o.i.d. voor zijn, maar dit voorkomt dat er bijvoorbeeld reclame in de App zou moeten komen. Reclame of gebruik data zou natuurlijk onacceptabel zijn, maar wel een gevolg om de kosten te kunnen dekken. Idee is dat je voor de lifecycle van een versie betaald en dus alle updates binnen die versie automatisch geïnstalleerd krijgt. Belangrijkste uitgangspunt hier is eenvoud en toegankelijkheid voor (niet technische) gebruikers, zonder in te leveren op privacy e.d. Belang van App Stores wordt groter, is al een vrijwel dichtgetimmerd systeem voor IOS en Android maar ook MacOS en Windows gaan hier vanuit veiligheidsoverwegingen langzaam naar toe. Wordt dus steeds lastiger om LO zonder technische kennis te installeren.

Wil je niet betalen dan kun je LibreOffice blijven gebruiken zoals je dat nu ook al doet. In ieder geval op Linux zal het gratis blijven omdat de update kanalen, Flatpak e.d. je van de laatste versie voorzien en het zelf installeren vooralsnog geen probleem is.

EDIT: typo's

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 3 juli 2020 10:25]

+1:murb:
@sebati3 juli 2020 12:08
Hey dank voor de info. Ik zie dat Collabora ook LibreOffice Vanilla aanbiedt in de Mac App store. Dat is mij de €2,29 wel waard!
0beerse

@_Pussycat_6 juli 2020 17:30
Voor de diverse linux implementaties zijn er de pakket managers, die houden het allemaal redelijk bij.

Voor msWindows zou ik je graag naar chocolatey.org willen wijzen. Maar daar is het versie beleid naar mijn idee niet helemaal bij. Ze bieden daar 2 varianten waarvan ik zou zeggen dat die op 1 of andere manier overeen zouden moeten komen met de versies die Libre Office zelf bied. Maar helaas, waar ze bij chocolatey met veel tools gewoon bij zijn met de standaard distributie, hooguit 1 versie achter, lopen ze juist bij LibreOffice meerdere versies achter. En bij navraag, om de zelfde reden als waarom er 2 versies zijn... Ik kan daar met mijn pet niet bij.
+1brabbelaar
3 juli 2020 00:18
Ik ben nieuwsgierig naar een uitgebreide vergelijking van open source office varianten. Ik heb geen idee hoe ze zich tot elkaar verhouden en tot online varianten. Belangrijkste criteria integratie met /cloud functies. Collaboratie. Compatibiliteit met O365. En hoe hard er nog aan gewerkt wordt.
+2sebati

@brabbelaar3 juli 2020 13:01
Zijn eigenlijk maar twee echt open source Office varianten die op meerder platformen worden ondersteund; LibreOffice en (Apache) OpenOffice. AOO wordt nauwelijks meer verder ontwikkeld dus is in mijn optiek niet echt een goed alternatief. LibreOffice daarentegen wordt volop ontwikkeld en heeft een gezonde gemeenschap van (commerciële) ontwikkelaars en ondersteuners; LibreOffice 7 komt medio augustus al beschikbaar met ODF 1.3 ondersteuning, ~iedere 6 weken is er een LO support pack release en iedere ~6 maanden een major release. Vrijwel iedere Linux distributie maakt van LibreOffice gebruik; dat was overigens al zo voor de splitsing van OO naar AOO en LO, gezien LO op de schaduwbuild OO-GO is gebaseerd en in de praktijk onder de naam OO destijds al in alle distributies werd meegeleverd. Vandaar dat al snel alle ontwikkelaars zich na de splitsing daarbij aansloten. Achter LO zit ook echt een (The Document) Foundation waarbij duidelijke doelen zijn gesteld. Natuurlijk is er ook KDE Calligra, maar deze is enkel voor Linux beschikbaar.

Als je naar "gratis" i.p.v. open source kijkt, dan zijn er meer alternatieven; zijn online eenvoudig verschillende vergelijkingen te vinden (zoals https://www.thepcinsider....-suites-software-windows/).
Over het algemeen zijn de vergelijkingen allemaal vrij oppervlakkig of het soort artikel waarvan je de uitkomst bij voorbaat al weet. IMO weet de schrijver vaak maar weinig echt van de oplossingen. Daarentegen is het ook maar net waar je de nadruk op legt.

Zaken welke LibreOffice wel heeft en OpenOffice niet zijn Apps voor IOS en Android (nu nog enkel als "Collabora Office"), een LibreOfice/Collabora Online versie voor cloud-integratie (Nextcloud, Owncloud, Sharepoint, GMX, eGroupWare, Pidio, Mattermost, etc.) en binnenkort alle apps ook onder de LibreOffice naam in de verschillende App Stores (planning is in tweede helft van 2020) zodat het eenvoudig is te installeren. Daarnaast kun je longterm/enterprise support afnemen van bijvoorbeeld Collabora of CIB.

Wanneer je kijkt naar comptabiliteit dan kun je dat niet los zien van (open)standaarden. Het doel van LO is promotie van ODF (Open Document Format) en het voor zover mogelijk leesbaar en beschrijfbaar houden van (gesloten) document formaten; er worden honderden formaten ondersteund. MS Office maakt standaard gebruik van een gesloten document formaat OOXML Transitional (bindery strings binnen XML tags) terwijl het ook het wel ISO gestandaardiseerde OOXML Strict ondersteund; deze ISO standaard wordt in de prartijk nauwelijks gebruik en is in Office terug te vinden als Opslaan Als "Strict Open XML-document", zodat de gemiddelde gebruiker in ieder geval wordt afgeschikt om dat te gebruiken. Ook de first time wizard in MS Office laat enkel de keuze zien tussen "Microsoft Office Document (DOCX)" (dit is dus geen ISO standaard...) of opslaan in "Open Document Format (ODT)" waarbij DOCX onder optie netjes "Word-document" in plaats van "Transitional Open XML-document" wat net zo afschrikwekkend klikt als "Stict Open XML-document" maar zet je in ieder geval aan denken. Daarnaast zou de first time wizard dan toch ook de keuze voor het open formaat moeten geven indien Microsoft er Trots op was geweest dit formaat gestandaardiseerd te hebben gekregen (/sarcasme). Hierom is destijds veel te doen geweest, online veel over te vinden.

Microsoft heeft veel bijgedragen aan de totstandkoming van ODF 1.3 en zich gecommitteerd standaarden snel te implementeren na acceptatie. ODF 1.3 wordt verwacht binnenkort door ISO te worden geaccepteerd.

Voor een goede uitwisseling van documenten is het van belang dat iedereen zich aan standaarden houd. Dit voorkomt ook uitwissel problemen. ODF 1.2 bevatte nog een aantal zaken die op meerdere manieren te interpreteren waren en door MS natuurlijk precies anders zijn geïmplementeerd dan Open-/LibreOffice dat hebben gedaan. De meeste van deze problemen zijn in de specs van 1.3 opgelost.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenDocument

Beste wat je dus kunt doen om comptabiliteit te waarborgen is door er gebruik van te maken en gebruikers/bedrijven te blijven stimuleren deze in te zetten. Overheid is bijvoorbeeld verplicht ("of leg uit") van ODF gebruik te maken, zie https://www.forumstandaardisatie.nl/open-standaarden/odf
Ik zien in de praktijk dat zij nauwelijks hierom vragen, of wel vragen maar niet toepassen.
Microsoft houd deze impasse natuurlijk graag in stand; wanneer je office online of de apps op een mobiel device gebruikt worden documenten van oudere DOC formaten of ODT gewoon geconverteerd naar DOCX om ze te kunnen bewerken en dan moet je ze op die manier weer opslaan. Deze praktijk draag natuurlijk niet bij aan het doel dat de overheid destijds had gesteld en de bijdrage die ze destijds hebben geleverd aan de totstandkoming van ODF. Immers wilden ze af van de vendor lock-in van documenten en nu doen ze precies hetzelfde.


EDIT: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 3 juli 2020 17:21]

+1WOteB2
2 juli 2020 20:50
Ik ben een fervent gebruiker van Libreoffice en werk er veel mee. Zowel op Debian als op Windows 10. Wat ik wel mis is de touchscreen ondersteuning. Ik werk nu op dit moment via een tablet/netbook en moet nu nog steeds via de rand scrollen.

Verder is de ondersteuning met MS Office steeds beter aan het worden. Prima programma.
+1Wouterie
@WOteB22 juli 2020 22:14
Hoe goed werkt het samen met Office 365 of OneDrive?
+2sebati

@Wouterie3 juli 2020 10:20
OneDrive:
Je kunt bestanden openen en opslaan vanuit LO op OneDrive, net als met iedere andere "drive".

Wanneer je in Sharepoint of Teams niet "Online" werkt in de browser versie van (Libre)Office, maar een bestand wil openen in de desktop applicatie van (Libre)Office gebeurd dat over een WebDAV koppeling. Je kunt deze in Windows ook onder je netwerkmappen koppelen (Netwerk> Netwerk verbindingen) of binnen LibreOffice (Bestand> Extern Opslaan) instellen.

Collabora Online (LibreOffice Online) heeft sinds deze week ondersteuning voor Sharepoint 2016, het is daarmee mogelijk om vanuit Sharepoint documenten in je browser te openen en eenzelfde wijze als met MS Office Online. Nog geen idee of dit met Teams werk, maar als Teams ook WOPI ondersteund zal dit t.z.t. wel beschikbaar komen.

Als alternatief voor de MS Office Apps op IOS en Android kun je "Collabora Office" (later dit jaar zijn ook "LibreOffice" Apps gepland) gebruiken. Wanneer je de MS Office Apps niet kunt deinstalleren, dan kun je ze uitschakelen en dan worden documenten automatisch in Collabora Office geopend.

Office 365/Microsoft 365 is niet een enkele applicatie maar een pakket diensten. Het is dus niet 1-1 te vergelijken met LibreOffice. Het doel van LibreOffice en The Document Foundation is "document vrijheid" en gaat dus enkel om ontsluiten van gesloten document formaten en promotie van open standaarden (Open Document Format). O/M365 is een one-stop-shop principe (en daarmee ook een vendor lockin als je het zo wilt bekijken). Als je al een soort vergelijking wilt maken, de wordt al snel open- vs closed source/standaarden omdat 1) er closed source vele alternatieven voor onderdelen van O365 zijn en 2) de reden voor gebruik van LO meestal "vrijheid" (of gratis) is en dus het inzetten van open alternatieven voor O365 onderdelen in zo'n vergelijking voor de hand liggen. LibreOffice integratie in een Microsoft wereld blijft lastig gezien er enkel kan worden gedaan wat haalbaar is maar Microsoft altijd een voordeel van integratie heeft boven derde partijen.

Wanneer je meer vrijheid wilt en een betere integratie met LibreOffice (Online) dan kun je beter naar alternatieven kijken zoals Nextcloud voor delen bestanden/kalender/contacten/chat/videobellen. Naast zelf hosten zijn er verschillende partijen die deze dienst gehost aanbieden.
+1Wouterie
@sebati3 juli 2020 10:25
Dank voor je uitgebreide reactie! Er zijn bij ons aardig wat medewerkers die het liefst van Microsoft en Apple af willen, maar zoverre vinden we het best lastig om ze goed op weg te helpen met de alternatieven. Ze moeten natuurlijk wel 'gewoon' mee kunnen doen met de rest.
+2sebati

@Wouterie3 juli 2020 10:54
Bedank! Er zijn verschillende alternatieven en gaat natuurlijk om wat je doel is. Als je doel is "minder afhankelijkheid" dan zou je kunnen kijken naar integraties je deze afhankelijkheid langzaam verkleinen tot het punt je de dienst door een alternatief kunt vervangen. Kort lijstje:

* Windows, MacOS
MS Office desktop Word/Excel/Powerpoint/Access/... = LibreOffice (ook Linux desktop)

* Browser
MS Office Online = LibreOffice Online, Collabora Online. LOOL/COOL is (tot op zekere hoogte net als MS Office Online) geen zelfstandig te gebruiken applicatie, maar gebruik je in combinatie met een file online sharing oplossing zoals NextCloud, OwnCloud, eGroupware, Pydio, Microfocus Filr/Teamworks, Moodle, Mattermost, .. of Microsoft Sharepoint.

* App IOS, Android
MS Office Apps = Collabora Office (later dit jaar zijn ook "LibreOffice" Apps gepland).

* Teams/Sharepoint documenten, samenwerken,...
NextCloud, OwnCloud, eGroupware, Pydio, Microfocus Filr/Teamworks, Moodle Mattermost,...

* (team)chat, videobellen
Nextcloud Talk, Jitsi, Matrix/Riot Apps (werken met Jitsi aan e-2-e encrypted videobel integratie, zijn ook plannen voor Nextcloud integratie (Riot app voor NC is al beschikaar in early beta)).

* email/calender (hangt af van persoonlijk of team/werk omgeving)
Outlook desktop = veel alternatieven, bijvoorbeeld Mozilla Thunderbird (LO heeft geen email client)
Outlook web = veel online alternatieven, bijvoorbeeld Protonmail, GMX (gebruikt ook LO Online voor document bewerken in email), eGroupWare, Nextcloud, openXchange, Zimbra
Zelf ervaar ik email altijd als een van de lastigste in een discussie omdat een driver om naar Exchange/O365 meestal een "ik wil Outlook"-gebruiker (manager) is. Als dit de spil van je O/M365 is en blijft dan zijn ook alternatieven zoals Thunderbird lastig omdat het geen team gedreven maar individu gedreven tool is.

* OneDrive
Ook hier veel opties en keuze hangt vooral af van de centrale oplossing die je hebt of kiest: Nextcloud Drive, of wanneer je OneDrive nog gebruikt dan kun je vanuit een platform waarvoor nog geen OneDrive-client is, zoals de Linux desktop, een WebDAV koppeling maken. MS Teams is bijvoorbeeld wel al beschikbaar voor Linux.

Denk dat veel afhangt van wat je kiest als spil voor de communicatie in je organisatie en wat je daarnaast gebruikt om met de buitenwereld te communiceren. Een valkuil kan ook zijn dat je als uitgangspunt "goedkoper" of "gratis" neemt. Alternatieven zoeken kan een puzzel zijn maar geeft uiteindelijk wel meer (keuze) vrijheid (op de lange termijn).
+1YoMarK
@sebati3 juli 2020 14:19
Tnx, fijne opsomming. Kopano(nederlands bedrijf, vroeger Zarafa) is als pakket ook interessant.
Mail(met Activesync support), groupware, integratie met Nextcloud, en een goede videoconference tool.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YoMarK op 3 juli 2020 14:20]

0sebati

@YoMarK3 juli 2020 14:54
Zeker, dat is er ook nog eentje om mee te nemen!
+1WOteB2
@Wouterie3 juli 2020 08:49
Odt bestanden in Libreoffice aangemaakt gaan redelijk goed met MS Word, omgekeerd, docx bestanden aangemaakt in MS Word gaan ook (over het algemeen) goed met Libreoffice Writer.
Docx aangemaakt in LO wil weleens niet helemaal goed gaan met MS Word en omgekeerd ook niet altijd. Zo gebruik in in Libreoffice de mogelijkheid om tekstframes en afbeeldingen te 'locken' op de pagina. Dat kent MS Word niet. Omdat ik vaak met nieuwsbrieven werk waar een en ander per se op een bepaalde plaats moet staan gebruik in dan liever Libreoffice Writer. Bij MS Office kan dat ook wel, maar dan moet je Publisher gebruiken. Publisher bestanden kan ik dan weer niet openen met Libreoffice Writer, maar wel met Draw.
Al met al gaat het tegenwoordig best wel goed samen en bijten ze elkaar niet meer zoveel als vroeger.

Op mijn Debian systemen heb ik uiteraard alleen Libreoffice (werk dan via Pcloud en Mega), en op mijn Windows 10 systemen (waaronder een virtuele op mijn Debian laptop) zowel Libreoffice als MS Office 365.
De bestanden op mijn Debian systemen kan ik dan zowel op Pcloud en Mega ook via mijn Windows 10 laptop benaderen.

Met Onedrive en SharePoint gaat de samenwerking prima. Maar dat geldt ook voor Pcloud, Mega, Dropbox enzovoort.
+1Elefant

@WOteB23 juli 2020 17:01
Tip: Wissel anders uit in MSO97 formaten, die geven een betere compatibiliteit en voldoen voor de meeste documenten prima tenzij je hele nieuwe features gebruikt. Voor export uit LO gebruik je liever PDF, ziet er veel beter uit op alle platforms. Voordeel is ook dat anderen er niet mee kunnen rommelen of terugsturen waardoor er verwarring over versies ontstaat. Wissel je uit met andere LO gebruikers en wil je ze eventueel aanpassingen laten doen, dan kan je ook een hybride PDF sturen. Dat is een PDF en ODF in één, en kan je in Writer laden en aanpassen. Omdat ODF vaak een stuk kleiner is dan DOCX of DOC is hij niet groter dan de MS formaten.

Mijn grootste probleem met DOCX importeren in LO is dat briefhoofden een zootje worden, waarbij elementen alle kanten op vliegen. Dat kan het lezen behoorlijk hinderen als ze over de tekst heen komen staan. Tip: gebruik LO om ze om te zetten naar PDF. Ik gebruik een scriptje: libreoffice --convert-to pdf <filename>, dat ik vanuit Double Commander (Total commander) op een geslecteerd bestand los laat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 3 juli 2020 17:12]

+1Ablaze
@Wouterie2 juli 2020 23:08
LibreOffice ondersteunt de office bestandsformaten en uiteraard kun je bestanden openen of opslaan in je onedrive folder als je die synchroniseert. Maar bedoel je collaboratie? Daar heeft iedereen weer iets anders voor. Microsoft heeft Office 365 collaboratie, wat volgens mij proprietary is. LibreOffice heeft een webservice die op een on-premise server geïnstalleerd kan worden. WPS Office heeft WPS Cloud. Google heeft G Suite.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ablaze op 2 juli 2020 23:09]

0Wouterie
@Ablaze3 juli 2020 09:42
Bij LibreOffice denk ik meteen aan Linux en Linux en OneDrive ging in elk geval niet zo goed samen. Dat is een denkfoutje van mij vrees ik.
+1Spast
2 juli 2020 21:06
Hoe het eigenlijk qua beveiliging bij dit kantoorpakket? Van Microsoft Office weet ik dat er regelmatig security fixes uitgebracht worden.

Is dit ook zo voor dit kantoorpakket?
+1WOteB2
@Spast2 juli 2020 21:18
Zowel MS Office als Windows zijn beide van Microsoft. Dus dan is het logisch dat daar security updates van binnen komen. Op Debian krijg ik regelmatig updates van Libreoffice, ik heb dan wel de backports installatie van LO uitgevoerd. Op Window krijg ik ook regelmatig updates, maar minder vaak dan bij Debian.
+1Eonfge
@Spast2 juli 2020 21:29
Ja, hier een overzicht:
https://www.libreoffice.org/about-us/security/advisories/

Het probleem is voor beide applicaties het zelfde: Ze bevatten beide een volledig turing-complete programmeer omgeving. Beide applicaties ondersteunen Visual Basic, en Libre Office ondersteund ook nog Python en Javascript.

Nu is het probleem groter bij MS Office om twee redenen:
- Koppelverkoop. Je kunt makkelijker MS Office aanvallen omdat je weet dat de gebruiker Windows draait.
- Marktaandeel. Als je toch op goed geluk een crypto locker gaat verspreiden, kun je maar beter een zo'n groot mogelijk doelwit kiezen
+1Waarnemer
3 juli 2020 11:44
Ik gebruik al een jaar of wat LibreOffice op mijn laptops en desktops.
Ooit begonnen met OpenOffice omdat het een stuk vriendelijker en handiger is om grote handleidingen te schrijven (slepen, knippen, plakken, notities, links enzovoorts) dan MSOffice.

Ik draai mijn self hosted cloud omgeving met Nextcloud en Collabora (CODE - LOOL, libre office online)>
En gewoon de versie direct van Collabora zonder docker. Ik hou niet zo van docker.
Dus ook in de browser gebruik ik LibreOffice.
Nextcloud heeft ook een aantal sync apps voor documents maar ook voor de calender en contacts.
Synct met mijn documenten op mijn computers... altijd en overal overal bij. Maar ook mijn agenda en contactenlijstje is overal gesynct.

Geen geld voor een exchange omgeving en dure ms office spul... of gewoon geen zin in... dan is dit wel aan te raden.

Wekt ook goed samen met MSOffice local installs.. nooit problemen mee gehad.

