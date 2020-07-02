De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.4.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 6.4 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Impress en Calc bij het openen en opslaan van documenten en is de compatibiliteit van Microsoft Office-documenten verder verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 6.4.5 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 106 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed in 6.4.5 (rc1):
Bugs fixed in 6.4.5 (rc2):
- deb#961473 set A4 in extras/source/shellnew templates
- rhbz#1844263 unchecked nullptr return from SfxViewFrame::Current()
- tdf#37268 Data Pilot and sheet local defined named range insert menu entry inactive
- tdf#64690 EDITING: Process hang on find/replace in Basic code involving "\&"
- tdf#78352 FILEOPEN: DOCX - Incorrect space between bullet and first line text due to wrong tab stop at value
- tdf#79082 FILESAVE: Tab positions not being retained in PPT and being lost in PPTX
- tdf#79998 FILESAVE: XLSX export breaks or some sheet names (sheet name length >31 characters)
- tdf#94628 Fileopen: Docx custom numbering triangle symbol incorrectly displayed as a dot
- tdf#95189 Paragraph numbering on one paragraph resets when it shouldn't
- tdf#97416 Editing: Database password properties in ODB file not re-settable via UI
- tdf#97694 Base macros cannot be digitally signed
- tdf#101856 MAILMERGE Add conditional to expand / collapse bookmarks
- tdf#102625 Formula editor breaks surrogate pairs
- tdf#103602 new documents fail ODF validation with Error: unexpected attribute "draw:fill"
- tdf#104017 FILESAVE: DOC: New rows are displayed on table after RT
- tdf#106181 FILESAVE: Check boxes get lost when saving as .XLSX
- tdf#108496 FILEOPEN: DOCX file numbered list restarted from 1 following section break assumes previous numbered list sequence after 1
- tdf#114258 BASIC: Bad select after scrolling in Object Catalog
- tdf#116883 FILEOPEN DOCX Numbering format shown as "1.1.1-" even though it should be "1-1-1-"
- tdf#120394 FILEOPEN: Numbers appear in numbered list MSO created in attached DOC without visible number format
- tdf#122408 linked subform shows empty when slave field is a function call
- tdf#122461 SQL parser doesn't accept identifiers containing newlines
- tdf#123801 Small caps captions do not display the Figure/Illustration/etc. category label
- tdf#124790 Mailmerge: Background image in printed address labels not visible
- tdf#125609 radiobutton receives item status changed event after listbox value selection
- tdf#125981 The "Default" button for quotes in AutoCorrect options doesn't reset the display of replacement
- tdf#126025 Extrusion on/off is faulty in saving for Fontwork favorite 40
- tdf#126468 Unable to deselect 'Visible' flags in Base query, if field is set for "sorting"
- tdf#127778 FILEOPEN DOCX Margin setting is not considered if smaller than heading size
- tdf#127889 Can't unmerge cells using tabbed user interface
- tdf#128665 EDITING: Undo takes action on another shape
- tdf#128689 Request to Localize More Formatting Icons into Korean UI
- tdf#129620 Crash when I press down arrow in edit header dialog using e.g, Japanese keyboard
- tdf#129702 [UI] Smart tags wrongly listed in AutoCorrect options dialog
- tdf#130354 Cannot sign existing PDF, ' .tmp does not exist' from 6.4
- tdf#130479 Inlined BMP fills do not render
- tdf#130770 Autofilter not updated on data change (automatically or manually)
- tdf#130792 Draw crashes when trying to add a point in a multiline ( steps in comment 8 )
- tdf#131076 UI: Text import dialogue default focus is 'Character set' instead of 'OK'
- tdf#131333 Cannot change data point icons in Calc's XY or points and lines chart
- tdf#131366 Crash when I type the letter "i" after the letter "f" in a paragraph with style "emphasis" and font "Linux Biolinum G"
- tdf#131423 Function Wizard in Calc allows too many parameters
- tdf#131684 Crash when doing undoing
- tdf#132169 Drawing line width changes randomly while changing
- tdf#132173 Function Wizard does not enter array formulas with inline arrays correctly
- tdf#132187 For every repeated paste the page count (incl. content) doubles
- tdf#132236 Crash in: swlo.dll ( steps in comment 12)
- tdf#132267 Scrollers for long menus are not shown / black
- tdf#132514 FILEOPEN DOCX Table character direct formatting not applied with another table in footer
- tdf#132594 No display of labels in pie charts if xlsx created with Excel 2007 (regression in 6.4 vs 6.0 and 5.2)
- tdf#132596 Crash in: SwPosition::SwPosition(SwPosition const &)
- tdf#132623 Custom properties dialog contents don't expand to fill the dialog when resized
- tdf#132626 CAPTION DIALOG: Can't type dot in caption category
- tdf#132678 Crash running mail merge wizard for doc from tdf#119942
- tdf#132730 Assertion if apply Ctrl+Shift+M on group
- tdf#132732 Restart Numbering in Paragraph with chosen Number impossible (GTK3)
- tdf#132735 Colibre: Wrong Icons for Smooth Graphic Filter
- tdf#132749 Colibre: Missing Localized Icons for Extra Large Size
- tdf#132766 FILESAVE DOCX Bulleting symbol changes after RT
- tdf#132788 assigning a custom theme will redraw it only, if it is the first try
- tdf#132814 EDITING: Impossible to change an existing Integer primarykey in MySQL/MariaDB to AutoValue in GUI
- tdf#132832 XLayoutConstrains.calcAdjustedSize doesn't return proper size for multiline checkbox and hyperlink
- tdf#132939 Calc: Crash for uninitialized FilterDescriptor in macro
- tdf#132968 Breeze, Colibre, elementary, Sifr, Sukapura: Wrong folder action icons in open dialog with gen backend
- tdf#133012 elementary: The gripper icon looks like a “More Options” menu
- tdf#133036 CRASH: customizing notebookbar (gen)
- tdf#133053 Crash in: x11::SelectionManager::handleDragEvent
- tdf#133250 Colibre: Inconsistent Icon for Red, Blue and Green
- tdf#133267 Undo inserting a row above extremely slow
- tdf#133270 MAILMERGE progress is not updated during export of many files
- tdf#133271 FILESAVE: Vertical text saves as horizontal to ODT (but OK to DOCX)
- tdf#133348 Crash when using undo 3 times in comment reply
- tdf#133411 Replacing lots of cell styles consumes too much memory/CPU
- tdf#133426 Crash attempting to save mail merge to file multiple times in parallel
- tdf#133474 FILEOPEN: DOC: Images are not loaded
- tdf#133595 FILESAVE XLSX Excel gives invalid content error when opening file with shape
- tdf#133604 FILESAVE: DOCX: fields are not displayed in MSO after RT
- tdf#133633 LO crashes with SuperNova Magnifier & ScreenReader
- ofz#20904 check bounds
- tdf#83309 FILEOPEN: NUMBERING: text paragraph indentation/tab stops in .DOCX displayed incorrectly with tab
- tdf#121384 Crash of Writer opening any document with "invalid" python file in home directory (linux)
- tdf#130999 Greek dictionary cannot be loaded on Collabora Online (4.2.0.4)
- tdf#131353 Core build fails with poppler >= 0.86.0
- tdf#131357 Help files lack syntax definition for some Calc functions
- tdf#132093 Editing snap lines: dialog decreases entered values when drawing scale is 1:many
- tdf#132254 When copying a block/rectangle, the pasted lines are in reverse order
- tdf#132321 Deleting a paragraph at start or end of section deletes the object anchored to it
- tdf#132326 CRASH: undoing paste of frames
- tdf#132431 Crash: "vector::_M_fill_insert" with large sumifs
- tdf#132597 Crash in: swlo.dll
- tdf#132725 Crash in: BigPtrArray::Index2Block(unsigned __int64) anchor to paragraph
- tdf#132744 Images anchored to character in table not pasted
- tdf#132754 DOCX import: invalid list start numbering with 0.0.0.
- tdf#133326 Crash after redo (steps in comment 5)
- tdf#133629 FORMATTING: Calc crashes on setting borders to all cells on more than one sheet simultaneously
- tdf#133641 CRASH: after clicking on a drop-down form
- tdf#133862 Crash when trying to customize toolbar during embedded Equation editing
- tdf#133981 CRASH: Undoing deletion of selection
- tdf#133982 CRASH: copying content in nested table
- tdf#133985 "Merge and Center Cells" dialog: default (active) button is "Cancel"
- tdf#133990 CRASH: Undoing table deletion
- tdf#134019 Calc FILEOPEN Crash in: sclo.dll
- tdf#134021 Crash swlo!SwFrame::CheckPageDescs+0x12d6:
- tdf#134023 Select the table by dragging over the columns become harder
- tdf#134243 Hang launching mailmerge wizard with a specific file