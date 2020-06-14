Versie 1.3.3 van HandBrake is kort geleden verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmmateriaal omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. Er zijn presets aanwezig voor veelgebruikte apparatuur, zoals een iPad, AppleTV of Android tablet en er kan ook met zaken als hoofdstukindeling en ondertiteling rekening gehouden worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:.

General Fixed ISO 639-2/B language codes not set correctly in MKV (affects Hebrew, Indonesian, Javanese, and Yiddish) (#2903)

Improved support for sources where pixel format cannot be quickly identified, e.g. due to delayed video track start (#2893)

Added logging to identify where hardware support is disabled

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements Video Improved Intel QSV memory footprint by eliminating a buffer pool (#2675)

Improved Intel QSV H.265 memory buffer size as required by newer Intel Media SDK (#2862)

Fixed and improved Intel QSV in various situations, especially hardware decoding (#873, #2660, #2661, #2829)

Fixed full range video being not being identified as limited range after conversion where filters are used (#2859) Subtitles Fixed handling of overlapping SSA import subtitles ( 791adba )

) Improved support for out-of-order SSA subtitles as allowed by specification (#2906) Command line interface Fixed --preset failure unless full path is specified, e.g. --preset="Category Name/Preset Name" (#2838) Build system Improved Flatpak to better conform to freedesktop metainfo standards

Improved Intel QSV Flatpak plugin build effiency using cmake-ninja

Added a patch to fix cross compiling libdav1d using GCC 10.x (quality of life improvement) Official HandBrake 1.3.3 Windows release is built using GCC 9.x and is not directly affected by this issue

Third-party libraries Updated FFmpeg 4.2.3 (decoding and filters) Mac Fixed preview layout not displaying properly on OS X 10.11 El Capitan

Fixed incorrect copyright year on About dialog (#2830) Windows Fixed a crash related to the dark theme (#2816)

Fixed a potential crash related to preview image memory allocation (#2871)

Fixed a potential crash due to certain actions causing no preset being selected (#2875)

Fixed missing E-AC-3 encoder option (#2855)

Fixed hardware encoder support unavailable in portable build (#2832)

Miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements