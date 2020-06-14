Versie 3.63 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download nog geen 5MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release 3.63 System: Force downloading Autoupdater if new version is available.

System: The Autoupdater is downloaded if needed but not present.

Added option to show/hide title in poster view

Added poster view slideshow with screensaver mode.

Fix poster display on Secondary Monitor.

System: Added context menu option to move file(s).

Media Files: Made the feature to store the drive labels of external disks along with the path name optional.

User Interface: Small improvements in drawing DVD and 4K cases with and without cover.

User Interface: Improved displaying file and network traffic sizes.

User Interface: Fixed a scrollbar issue in the Groups Selection Screen.

Database: Improved Adding and Editing Actors including ability to edit the Actor IMDb ID.

Batch Update: Added options to only update missing Thumbnails and/or Posters.

MediaInfo: Fixed some more undetected Audio streams.

User Interface: Fixed position Options Screen on Secondary Monitor.

Database: Added addition of a ghost movie when only one or more changes were made in the Edit Movie screen.

Translations: Updated the Arabic, German, Slovenian, Catalan, Simplified Chinese and Dutch translations.