Er is met versienummer 5.10 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.186 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: More progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend.

Beginnings of a separate Unix library for NTDLL.

Better support for anti-cheat kernel drivers.

More glyph substitutions in DirectWrite.

Support for DSS private keys.

ARM64 exception handling fixes. Bugs fixed in 5.10 (total 47): 7102: Microsoft Word 6.0 for Windows: copy/paste causes crash on unimplemented function ole2.dll16.OLEISCURRENTCLIPBOARD

26171: BVRP classic phone tools installer reports error 'Insufficient buffer' when trying to install print processor (AddPrintProcessorA stub should be symmetric to AddPrintProcessorW)

26489: GetKeyState does not work correctly with toggle keys (VK_CAPITAL, VK_NUMLOCK, VK_SCROLL)

32483: Windows Sysinternals 'PsInfo' tool fails to retrieve video driver description due to missing registry data for 'Video' device class '{4D36E968-E325-11CE-BFC1-08002BE10318}'

33194: Multiple applications ported to WinRT/ARM using MSVCR110.dll require msvcrt.__C_specific_handler

34842: Multiple .NET 3.5 apps occasionally fail to run when late-bound 'riched20.dll' prelink address is already occupied and PE mapped into >2 GiB address range (Garmin BaseCamp 4.1.2, GZDoom Builder 2.3)

38020: Foxit Reader 6.12 crashes on unimplemented function msasn1.dll.ASN1_CreateModule during validation of digital signatures

38587: RF:G is Incredibly Laggy, Then Crashes

44115: vcrun2012's vcredist_arm.exe crashes in riched20::isurlneutral()

44432: AArch64: assertion fail in alloc_pages_vprot with qemu_aarch64 Ubuntu 16.04

44925: Multiple kernel drivers require 'ntoskrnl.exe.ExCreateCallback' stub to return STATUS_SUCCESS (StarForce v3, TrackMania Nations ESWC. Denuvo Anti-Cheat)

45536: Total Commander 9.x crashes on unimplemented function usp10.dll.ScriptGetFontAlternateGlyphs when Wine is not detected via named export 'ntdll.wine_get_version'

46788: RtlIpv6AddressToStringA is not supported

49045: Japanese eroge called Koikatsu crashes after upgrading to Wine 5.7

49117: Virtual memory allocation gets slower when large number of views are allocated (We Happy Few)

49160: Unity: SystemInfo.deviceUniqueIdentifier always the same under Wine

49178: Spitfire Audio 3.x crashes on start due to 'WTSQuerySessionInformationA' stub not initializing out parameters

49179: winetest.exe fails to run on windows arm (surface rt / armv7): procedure entry point NtCurrentTeb could not be located in the dynamic link library C:\Users\User\Desktop\winetest.exe

49189: Auslogics Registry Cleaner 8.x crashes and shows "OLE error 80004001" (SetCurrentProcessExplicitAppUserModelID stub needs to return S_OK)

49194: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' fails to load, needs 'netio.sys' stub driver (Winsock Kernel Sockets API / WSK)

49198: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes in entry point (incorrect page protection restored during relocation processing)

49208: Wine fails to load explorer.exe or wineboot.exe with status c0000018 (kernelbase.dll mapping exceeds 4 MiB and is loaded in main executable address space)

49211: Multiple games and applications crash due to NULL device notification handle passed to 'user32.UnregisterDeviceNotification' (BandLab Cakewalk 2020.04, Glorious Model O control software)

49216: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.KdRefreshDebuggerNotPresent

49217: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.KeQueryActiveProcessorCountEx

49219: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.KeSetSystemAffinityThreadEx

49221: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes due to unhandled emulation of MSR register reads related to CPU / virtualization features (returning zero value is sufficient)

49222: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.KeRevertToUserAffinityThreadEx

49224: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.{KeGenericCallDpc,KeSignalCallDpcSynchronize,KeSignalCallDpcDone}

49228: Mouse movements are reversed/erratic for multiple games (Gothic 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim SE; Oblivion, Machinarium)

49230: Multiple kernel drivers crash on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.KeSetTimer (Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys')

49235: Multiple .NET 4.x applications crash with stack overflow in IDWriteTextAnalyzer::GetGdiCompatibleGlyphPlacements (Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 Express, Win10 SDK installer)

49251: Mouse cursor leaves a trail when anti-aliasing enabled (Secret Files 1-2, Fahrenheit, Ufo:Extraterrestrials)

49257: Avast Free Antivirus 20.3 crashes before installing due to unimplemented function rpcrt4.dll.RpcIfInqId

49262: Heap debugging (WINEDEBUG=+heap) broken since wine-5.7-30-gba1495f7c2

49264: MultiSync installation crashes (needs _Command::get/put_CommandText)

49267: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' needs support for CustomTimerDpc via ntoskrnl.exe.KeSetTimer{Ex}

49272: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs {b196b284-bab4-101a-b69c-00aa00341d07} IConnectionPointContainer)

49281: FinanceExplorer crashes inside msado15.dll

49283: Some win10 run into : err:module:import_dll Library api-ms-win-core-libraryloader-l2-1-0.dll not found

49289: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExRegisterCallback

49291: Denuvo Anti-Cheat 'denuvo-anti-cheat.sys' crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.ExUnregisterCallback when unloading

49295: Prefix creation freezes

49299: PowerToys for Windows 10 crashes on unimplemented function KERNEL32.dll.GetPackageFamilyName

49300: Multiple debuggers/tools from Windows 10 SDK want api-ms-win-downlevel-kernel32-l2-1-0.dll

49303: MultiSync installation crashes (msado15.dll needs IConnectionPointContainer::FindConnectionPoint)

49305: Sniper Elite V2 (Sniper Elite 3, Zombie Army Trilogy) fails to start on Steam