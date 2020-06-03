Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 19.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 19 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Nextcloud Hub brings productivity to home office

Over the last months, tens of thousands of companies have introduced home office policies. Remote work has been facilitated by a patchwork of solutions, causing an explosion in complexity at IT departments. Our community has taken on the challenge and focused on delivering, in Nextcloud Hub, the best possible remote team collaboration technology on the market. Today’s release, code name “home office”, brings document collaboration to video chats, introduces password-less login and improves performance.

The 19th release of Nextcloud, coming out just 1 day after our 4 year anniversary, introduces:
  • Password-less authentication and many other security measures
  • Talk 9 with built-in office document editing courtesy of Collabora, a grid view & more
  • MUCH improved performance
  • Deck integration in Calendar
  • Guest account groups and more!

Versienummer 19.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype Freeware

+1NEO256
3 juni 2020 17:27
In mijn beleving is de web implementatie traag, vooral vanaf binnekomst, inloggen en dan eerste handelingen proberen te doen.

Verdere ergerde ik me aan dat als er conflicterende handelingen op een systeem worden uitgevoerd zoals het open houden van een bestand, dat dan de sync stil valt.
Ik als een wat meer ervaren gebruiker ben dan snel geneigd om alle applicaties te sluiten of te herstarten aan het einde van de dag en de machine een tijd lang te laten draaien om alles weer bij te laten komen.
Maar een doorsnee gebruiker dot dit niet.
+1pirania
3 juni 2020 17:34
Superchill, deck en calendar-integratie!
