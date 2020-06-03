Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgebracht, een update voor de eind januari verschenen versie 5.0. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.167 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.0.1 (total 37):
- Fix compilation with gcc 10
- Add some timezones
- 36059: Multiple Steam games fail to install DirectX runtime prerequisite, resulting in repeated install attempt on startup ('xinput1_3.dll' locked by client)
- 42038: Cannot scroll documents being compared in winmerge (Followup to bug 20695)
- 42585: Final Fantasy V Corrupt Fonts
- 45049: Multiple programs need d2d1 CreateRoundedRectangleGeometry (playchessV7, Paint.Net 4.*)
- 45481: Spintires: MudRunner crashes at launch
- 46005: Multiple games and applications fail due to missing interface proxy information in registry (oleautomation/dual interfaces referenced in coclass section inside of library block)
- 46735: Multiple applications need Direct3DShaderValidatorCreate9() implementation (The Sims 2 demo, Armed Assault)
- 47288: Gaea 1.0.19 (.NET 4.7 WPF app) diagnostic tool 'Watson.exe' crashes due to 'kernel32.SetConsoleScreenBufferInfoEx' stub
- 47668: Logos 8 (.NET/WPF 4.7.2 application) fails to download resources (needs ReOpenFile implementation)
- 48018: QuickTime 7.0.x installer fails, 'rundll32.exe "C:\Program Files (x86)\QuickTime\QTSystem\QTJava.dll,QTPostInstallProc"' crashes due to invalid cdecl dll entry
- 48338: DIB images with bpp <= 8 get wrong palette when converted to GpBitmap
- 48371: Home Designer Suite 21.3.1.1x64 reports "Error #272000009 A serious error occurred (SEH)."
- 48386: Some CPU features are not reported for Intel CPU (Detroit: Become Human is affected)
- 48387: User shared data area should have NumberOfPhysicalPages field filled in (used by Detroit: Become Human)
- 48480: dlls/krnl386.exe16 - thunk.c argument logic incorrect for CallProcEx32W16
- 48484: winecfg doesn't allow disabling Desktop Integration for Downloads
- 48491: _searchenv & co do not understand quoted directories
- 48510: Lotus Organizer 97 crashes when selecting a Backup folder using 'Browse' button
- 48549: Arma Cold War Assault: Cursor stuck at low fps since Wine 5.0-rc6
- 48557: Multiple installers crash (Hot Wired, Croc installer) : Setup is unable to initialize the language dialogbox: Error 106
- 48561: Cadence Allegro Professional 16.6 crashes at startup
- 48569: Infinite drag & drop loop crashes WinSCP
- 48571: Firefox 72.0.* crashes on every tab (unless dwrite is disabled)
- 48577: DISPLAYCONFIG_VIDEO_OUTPUT_TECHNOLOGY and other enums are the wrong size
- 48580: Discord connecting to voice needs unimplemented function qwave.dll.QOSAddSocketToFlow
- 48594: AnyDesk crashes directly on startup (low WORD of instance handle must be ignored when looking up window classes)
- 48635: Asuka 120% Return BURNING Fest: Crashes after character selection.
- 48639: Shrew Soft VPN client needs setupapi.dll.SetupDiGetSelectedDriverA()
- 48646: QQMusicAgent crashes when started after installation
- 48648: Gothic II Night of the Raven:unhandled exception in Wine 5.2
- 48664: kernel32:process - Intermittent test_Toolhelp() failure
- 48669: iphlpapi.NotifyUnicastIpAddressChange() should call the callback initially if requested (required for Far Cry 5 online mode)
- 48694: The Bat! (64bit) crashes right after start
- 48706: Wineconsole freezes when restoring from minimized to maximized window
- 48723: Torchlight - Loading times are excessively long
- 48735: Wine builtin services.exe process_send_command: OVERLAPPED struct for control pipe has uninitialized Offset and OffsetHigh fields
- 48846: msvcr90/tests/msvcr90.c: error: variadic functions must use the base AAPCS variant