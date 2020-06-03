Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine uitgebracht, een update voor de eind januari verschenen versie 5.0. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.167 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Fix compilation with gcc 10

Add some timezones Bugs fixed in 5.0.1 (total 37): 36059: Multiple Steam games fail to install DirectX runtime prerequisite, resulting in repeated install attempt on startup ('xinput1_3.dll' locked by client)

42038: Cannot scroll documents being compared in winmerge (Followup to bug 20695)

42585: Final Fantasy V Corrupt Fonts

45049: Multiple programs need d2d1 CreateRoundedRectangleGeometry (playchessV7, Paint.Net 4.*)

45481: Spintires: MudRunner crashes at launch

46005: Multiple games and applications fail due to missing interface proxy information in registry (oleautomation/dual interfaces referenced in coclass section inside of library block)

46735: Multiple applications need Direct3DShaderValidatorCreate9() implementation (The Sims 2 demo, Armed Assault)

47288: Gaea 1.0.19 (.NET 4.7 WPF app) diagnostic tool 'Watson.exe' crashes due to 'kernel32.SetConsoleScreenBufferInfoEx' stub

47668: Logos 8 (.NET/WPF 4.7.2 application) fails to download resources (needs ReOpenFile implementation)

48018: QuickTime 7.0.x installer fails, 'rundll32.exe "C:\Program Files (x86)\QuickTime\QTSystem\QTJava.dll,QTPostInstallProc"' crashes due to invalid cdecl dll entry

48338: DIB images with bpp <= 8 get wrong palette when converted to GpBitmap

48371: Home Designer Suite 21.3.1.1x64 reports "Error #272000009 A serious error occurred (SEH)."

48386: Some CPU features are not reported for Intel CPU (Detroit: Become Human is affected)

48387: User shared data area should have NumberOfPhysicalPages field filled in (used by Detroit: Become Human)

48480: dlls/krnl386.exe16 - thunk.c argument logic incorrect for CallProcEx32W16

48484: winecfg doesn't allow disabling Desktop Integration for Downloads

48491: _searchenv & co do not understand quoted directories

48510: Lotus Organizer 97 crashes when selecting a Backup folder using 'Browse' button

48549: Arma Cold War Assault: Cursor stuck at low fps since Wine 5.0-rc6

48557: Multiple installers crash (Hot Wired, Croc installer) : Setup is unable to initialize the language dialogbox: Error 106

48561: Cadence Allegro Professional 16.6 crashes at startup

48569: Infinite drag & drop loop crashes WinSCP

48571: Firefox 72.0.* crashes on every tab (unless dwrite is disabled)

48577: DISPLAYCONFIG_VIDEO_OUTPUT_TECHNOLOGY and other enums are the wrong size

48580: Discord connecting to voice needs unimplemented function qwave.dll.QOSAddSocketToFlow

48594: AnyDesk crashes directly on startup (low WORD of instance handle must be ignored when looking up window classes)

48635: Asuka 120% Return BURNING Fest: Crashes after character selection.

48639: Shrew Soft VPN client needs setupapi.dll.SetupDiGetSelectedDriverA()

48646: QQMusicAgent crashes when started after installation

48648: Gothic II Night of the Raven:unhandled exception in Wine 5.2

48664: kernel32:process - Intermittent test_Toolhelp() failure

48669: iphlpapi.NotifyUnicastIpAddressChange() should call the callback initially if requested (required for Far Cry 5 online mode)

48694: The Bat! (64bit) crashes right after start

48706: Wineconsole freezes when restoring from minimized to maximized window

48723: Torchlight - Loading times are excessively long

48735: Wine builtin services.exe process_send_command: OVERLAPPED struct for control pipe has uninitialized Offset and OffsetHigh fields

48846: msvcr90/tests/msvcr90.c: error: variadic functions must use the base AAPCS variant