MikroTik heeft versie 6.47 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Major changes in v6.47: dns - added client side support for DNS over HTTPS (DoH) (RFC8484)

socks - added support for SOCKS5 (RFC 1928)

user - enable "winbox" policy for groups with "dude" policy automatically on upgrade Changes in this release: api - added ECDHE cipher support for "api-ssl" service

bonding - improved slave interface MAC address handling

bonding - prefer primary slave MAC address for bonding interface

branding - do not ask to confirm configuration applied from branding package

branding - fixed identity setting from branding package

branding - improved branding package installation process when another branding package is already installed

bridge - added logging debug message when a host MAC address is learned on a different bridge port

bridge - added warning message when a bridge port gets dynamically added to VLAN range

bridge - correctly remove disabled MSTI

bridge - improved hardware offloading enabling/disabling

certificate - added "skid" and "akid" values for detailed print

certificate - allow dynamic CRL removal

certificate - disabled CRL usage by default

certificate - do not use SSL for first CRL update

chr - added support for file system quiescing

chr - added support for hardware watchdog on ESXI

chr - enabled support for VMBus protocol version 4.1

chr - improved system stability when running CHR on Hyper-V

crs3xx - correctly remove switch rules on CRS317-1G-16S+ and CRS309-1G-8S+ devices

crs3xx - fixed "ingress-rate" property on CRS309-1G-8S+, CRS312-4C+8XG, CRS326-24S+2Q+ devices

crs3xx - fixed hardware offloaded bonding on Ethernet interfaces for CRS354 devices

crs3xx - improved 10G interface initialization on CRS312 devices

crs3xx - improved switch host table updating

crs3xx - show correct switch model for netPower 15FR device

defconf - fixed default configuration initialization if power loss occurred during the process

dhcpv4 - added end option (255) validation for both server and client

dhcpv4-client - improved stability when changing client while still receiving advertisements

dhcpv4-server - disallow zero lease-time setting

dhcpv6-client - improved error logging when when renewed address differs

dhcpv6-server - do not require "server" parameter for bindings

dhcpv6-server - fixed MAC address retrieving from DUID when timestamp is present

discovery - do not send discovery packets on inactive bonding slave interfaces

discovery - do not send discovery packets on interfaces that are blocked by STP

disk - improved disk management service stability when receiving bogus packets

disk - improved recently created file survival after reboots

dns - added support for exclusive dynamic DNS server usage from IPsec

dns - added support for forwarding DNS queries of static entries to specific server

dns - added support for multiple type static entries

dot1x - added "radius-mac-format" parameter

dot1x - added hex value support for RADIUS switch rules

dot1x - added range "dst-port" support for RADIUS switch rules

dot1x - added support for lower case "mac-auth" RADIUS formats

dot1x - fixed "reject-vlan-id" value range

dot1x - fixed dynamically created switch rule removal when client disconnects

dot1x - fixed port blocking when interface changes state from disabled to enabled

dot1x - improved Dot1X service stability when receiving bogus packets

dot1x - improved debug logging output to "dot1x" topic

dot1x - improved value validation for dynamically created switch rules

email - added support for multiple "to" recipients

ethernet - fixed interface stopping responding after blink command execution on CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS

fetch - fixed "User-Agent" usage if provided by "http-header-field"

graphing - improved graphing service stability when receiving bogus packets

health - added "gauges" submenu with SNMP OID reporting

health - improved stability for system health monitor on CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS

hotspot - updated splash page design ('/ip hotspot reset-html' required)

ike1 - added error message when specifying "my-id" for XAuth identity

ike1 - added support for "UNITY_DEF_DOMAIN" and "UNITY_SPLITDNS_NAME" payload attributes

ike1 - do not try to keep phase 2 when purging phase 1

ike1 - improved policy lookup with specific protocol

ike1 - improved stability when performing policy lookup on non-existant peer

ike2 - added support for "INTERNAL_DNS_DOMAIN" payload attribute

ike2 - added support for RADIUS Disconnect-Request message handling

ike2 - added support for RFC8598

ike2 - allow initiator address change before authentication

ike2 - fixed authentication handling when initiator disconnects before RADIUS response

interface - improved system stability when receiving bogus packets

interface - increased loopback interface MTU to 65536

ipsec - added "split-dns" parameter support for mode configuration

ipsec - added "use-responder-dns" parameter support

ipsec - allow specifying two peers for a single policy for failover

ipsec - control CRL validation with global "use-crl" setting

ipsec - do full certificate validation for identities with explicit certificate

ipsec - fixed minor spelling mistake in logs

ipsec - improved IPsec service stability when receiving bogus packets

ipsec - place dynamically created IPsec policies by L2TP client at the begining of the table

kidcontrol - ignore IPv6 multicast MAC addresses

l2tp - added "src-address" parameter for L2TP client

l2tp - added "use-peer-dns" parameter for L2TP client

l2tp - improved dynamically created IPsec configuration updating

l2tp - use L2TP interface when adding dynamic IPsec peer

lcd - fixed LCD service becoming unavailable on devices without LCD screen

lcd - improved general system stability when LCD is not present

led - fixed minor typo in LED warning message

log - added logging entry when changing user's password

log - added tunnel endpoint address to establishment and disconnect logging entries

log - made startup script failures log as critical errors

lte - added support for Huawei K5161 modem

lte - added support for NEOWAY N720

lte - added support for multiple passthrough APN configuration

lte - do not allow running "scan" on R11e-4G

lte - fixed "allow-roaming" setting when using LTE network mode on R11e-LTE

lte - fixed "band" parameter persistence after disable/enable

lte - fixed "ecno" and "rscp" value reporting on R11e-LTE6

lte - fixed VLAN interface passthrough support

lte - fixed multiple APN reactivation after deactivation by operator

lte - improved stability during firmware upgrade

lte - made "mac-address" parameter read-only

lte - show "phy-cellid" value only in LTE mode

netinstall - removed "Flashfig" from Netinstall

netinstall - removed "Make Floppy" from Netinstall

netinstall - signed netinstall.exe with Digital Signature

netwatch - improved Netwatch service stability when invalid configuration values are passed

ovpn - added "use-peer-dns" parameter for OVPN client

port - removed serial console port on hEX S

ppp - added "Acct-Session-Id" attribute to "Access-Request" messages

ppp - added support for ZTE MF90

ppp - fixed minor typo when running "info" command

ppp - removed "comment", "set" and "edit" commands from "PPP->Active" menu

pptp - added "use-peer-dns" parameter for PPTP client

profile - added support for CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS

proxy - increased minimal free RAM that can not be used for proxy services

qsfp - added support for FEC mode (fec74), with the FEC mode disabled by default

quickset - do not show "SINR" field in Quick Set when there is no data

quickset - fixed invalid configuration applying when performing changes during LTE modem initialization process

quickset - removed "EARFCN" field from Quick Set

quickset - removed "LTE band" setting from Quick Set

quickset - show "Antenna Gain" setting on devices without built-in antennas

quickset - use "station-wds" mode when connecting to AP with RouterOS flag

route - improved system stability after reboot with large amount of VLAN interfaces with PPPoE servers attached

routerboard - added "hold-time" parameter to mode-button menu

routerboard - added "reset-button" menu - custom command execution with reset button

routing - improved IGMP-Proxy service stability when receiving bogus packets

routing - improved routing service stability when receiving bogus packets

sfp28 - added support for FEC modes (fec74 and fec91), with fec91 mode already enabled by default

sniffer - allow setting port for "streaming-server"

snmp - added "dot1qTpFdbTable" OID reporting for Q-BRIDGE-MIB

snmp - changed "upsEstimatedMinutesRemaining" reported value from seconds to minutes

snmp - fixed "dot1dBasePort" index offset for BRIDGE-MIB

snmp - improved OID policy checking and error reporting on "set" command

snmp - improved stability when polling MAC address related OID

ssh - improved SSH service stability when receiving bogus packets

supout - added "dot1x" section to supout files

supout - improved UPS information reporting

switch - correctly display switch statistics when all switch ports are disabled on RTL8367 switch chip

switch - correctly enable and disable CPU Flow Control on RB3011UiAS

switch - made "auto" the default value for "vlan-id" parameter when creating a new static host entry

system - correctly handle Generic Receive Offloading (GRO) for MPLS traffic

system - improved driver loading speed on startup

tr069-client - added LTE firmware update functionality support

tr069-client - added additional LTE information parameters

tr069-client - added additional wireless registration table parameters

tr069-client - added interface type parameter support

tr069-client - added multiple simultaneous session support for diagnostics test

tr069-client - added total connection tracking entries parameter

tr069-client - removed warning log message when not using HTTPS

traffic-flow - added "postDestinationMacAddress" parameter support for IPFIX and NetFlow v9

upgrade - fixed space handling in package file names

ups - added battery info for APC SmartUPS 2200

ups - improved compatibility with APC Smart UPS 1000 and 1500

user - improved user management service stability when receiving bogus packets

w60g - fixed link status logging

w60g - improved rate selection in low traffic conditions

w60g - use "arp" and "mtu" parameters from master interface when creating a new station

webfig - fixed 5 GHz wireless interface "frequency" parameter value list on Audience

webfig - fixed WinBox download link

webfig - fixed skin usage from branding package

webfig - updated icon design

winbox - added "Rate" parameter for switch ACL rules

winbox - added "auth-info" parameter under "Dot1X->Active" menu

winbox - added "auth-types", "comment", "mac-auth-mode" and "reject-vlan-id" parameters for Dot1X server

winbox - added "auto-erase" option to "Tool/SMS" menu

winbox - added "bus" parameter for "USB Power Reset" command on NetMetal ac^2

winbox - added "bus" parameter for "USB Power Reset" command on RBM33G

winbox - added "comment" parameter and "dynamic" flag support under "Switch->Rule" table

winbox - added "comment" parameter for Dot1X client

winbox - added "region" parameter for W60G interfaces

winbox - added "skip-dfs-channels" parameter to wireless interface menu

winbox - added comment support for "Switch->VLAN" menu

winbox - added enable and disable buttons for "MPLS->MPLS Interface" table

winbox - added support for inline bar graphs for LTE signal values

winbox - aligned all "IP->Traffic Flow->IPFIX" check boxes in single line (WinBox v3.22 required)

winbox - allow setting "Primary" parameter for "balance-tlb" bonding interfaces

winbox - allow to specify any Ethernet like interface under "Tool/WoL" menu

winbox - do not allow to enter empty strings in "caps-man-names" and "common-name" parameters

winbox - fixed "BGP Origin" value display under "IPv6->Routes" menu

winbox - fixed "Data Rate" checkbox alignment (WinBox v3.22 required)

winbox - fixed "Tx/Rx Signal Strength" value presence for 4 chain interfaces

winbox - fixed WDS usage when connecting to RouterOS access point using QuickSet

winbox - fixed bonding type interface support for "Switch->Host" table

winbox - fixed dates and times in interface link up/down properties (WinBox v3.24 required)

winbox - fixed wireless interface "HT" tab setting presence when "band=5ghz-n/ac"

winbox - fixed wireless sniffer parameter setting

winbox - limit number of simultaneous WinBox sessions to 5 for users without "write" permission

winbox - made "yes" the default value for "Inject Summary LSAs" parameter when creating a new NSSA or STUB area

winbox - removed duplicate "join-eui", "dev-eui", "counter", "chain", "size" and "payload" parameters under "LoRa/Traffic"

winbox - renamed "Routerboard" to "RouterBOARD" under "System/RouterBOARD" menu

winbox - show "Hardware Offload" parameter for bonding interfaces

winbox - updated icon design

wireless - added "russia 6ghz" regulatory domain information

wireless - enabled unicast flood for DHCP traffic on ARM architecture access points

wireless - fixed Nstreme wireless protocol performance decrease

wireless - improved management service stability when receiving bogus packets

wireless - updated "egypt" regulatory domain information

wireless - updated "russia4" regulatory domain information

www - added "tls-version" parameter in "IP->Services" menu