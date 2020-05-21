Versie 18.7 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

You may have noticed that we've adopted a RERO approach to Kodi - release early, release often. Our aim is to fix problems more quickly, and then get those fixes out into the wild equally as quickly. This might mean some issues escape alongside the bug fixes, but, overall, it should mean better software, sooner, and without the disruption of a major version bump.

So, with no further fanfare: another release in the Kodi 18.x "Leia" cycle. The usual rules apply: bug fixes, not new features or functionality; most will be invisible, but will be much-appreciated if you're been suffering from a problem we've managed to address.

You can find full details of closed pull requests on GitHub, so explore that if you want the details, but TL;DR...

Fix to not reset user-set volume (Android)

Fixes around multi-channel audio track support

Fixes to Bluray subtitle language recognition

Fix playback of bus-encrypted bluray discs

Improved library handing for plugins if media source is removed

Use JNI instead of NDK for MediaCodec (Android)

Further work on maximum width and height/vertical-shift (Android)

Fixes around realtime handling of TS streams

Fix for watch icons not showing when content type is not set (Estouchy)

Fix navigation in skinsettings (Estuary)

Fix crash in favourites dialog

Apply safe area insets to Kodi GUI (iOS)

Fixes around focus after touch action

Improvements around dialog/toast handling

Fixed behaviour when accessing locked media sources

Fixes around library handling of "isalbumartist" field

Fixes around expansion of .ISO images to avoid GUI freezes

Ensure album artist isn't blanked out when scraping

Fix downloading dependencies from mirrors (Windows)

Library updates - bump gnutls (3.6.11.1) and nettle(3.5.1)

Fix EPG corruption when new channels are added during startup

Improvements around handling of proxy credentials

Fix for proxy empty fields (proxy, username, password)

Fix crash if an incompatible VFS addon is present

Fix display of title for compressed package directories

Fixes around addon settings folder naming

Fixes around decoding of HTML escape characters

Fix around SMI (SAMI) subtitles and quoted start tags

Fixes for issues related to switching profile

Fixes to saving of lock preferences (master lock, lock video windows, etc.)