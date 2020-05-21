Versie 18.7 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kodi "Leia" 18.7 Release
You may have noticed that we've adopted a RERO approach to Kodi - release early, release often. Our aim is to fix problems more quickly, and then get those fixes out into the wild equally as quickly. This might mean some issues escape alongside the bug fixes, but, overall, it should mean better software, sooner, and without the disruption of a major version bump.
So, with no further fanfare: another release in the Kodi 18.x "Leia" cycle. The usual rules apply: bug fixes, not new features or functionality; most will be invisible, but will be much-appreciated if you're been suffering from a problem we've managed to address.
You can find full details of closed pull requests on GitHub, so explore that if you want the details, but TL;DR...Audio
Playback/Display
- Fix to not reset user-set volume (Android)
- Fixes around multi-channel audio track support
Interface/Look-and-feel
- Fixes to Bluray subtitle language recognition
- Fix playback of bus-encrypted bluray discs
- Improved library handing for plugins if media source is removed
- Use JNI instead of NDK for MediaCodec (Android)
- Further work on maximum width and height/vertical-shift (Android)
- Fixes around realtime handling of TS streams
Music
- Fix for watch icons not showing when content type is not set (Estouchy)
- Fix navigation in skinsettings (Estuary)
- Fix crash in favourites dialog
- Apply safe area insets to Kodi GUI (iOS)
- Fixes around focus after touch action
- Improvements around dialog/toast handling
- Fixed behaviour when accessing locked media sources
Build System
- Fixes around library handling of "isalbumartist" field
- Fixes around expansion of .ISO images to avoid GUI freezes
- Ensure album artist isn't blanked out when scraping
PVR
- Fix downloading dependencies from mirrors (Windows)
- Library updates - bump gnutls (3.6.11.1) and nettle(3.5.1)
Network
- Fix EPG corruption when new channels are added during startup
Addons
- Improvements around handling of proxy credentials
- Fix for proxy empty fields (proxy, username, password)
Subtitles
- Fix crash if an incompatible VFS addon is present
- Fix display of title for compressed package directories
- Fixes around addon settings folder naming
Profiles
- Fixes around decoding of HTML escape characters
- Fix around SMI (SAMI) subtitles and quoted start tags
Other/General
- Fixes for issues related to switching profile
- Fixes to saving of lock preferences (master lock, lock video windows, etc.)
- Add "Swiss German" and "Portuguese (Brazil)" to language codes
- Fix to guard against assert in tinyxml
- Fix stack overflow when trying to find NFO files in a RAR file
- Implement range checking in URIUtils::resolvePath
- Implement support for extended local headers in ZIP files used by some scrapers