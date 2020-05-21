Versie 4.2.11 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New: XMP metadata is now preserved for supported file types (PDN, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, JPEG XR, HEIC, AVIF, WEBP)

Belarusian (be) translation

Greek (el) translation

Slovenian (sl) translation

Added a right-click context menu to the image thumbnail/tab. It contains commands for Copy Path, Open Containing Folder, Save, Save As, and Close.

The items in the File -> Open Recent menu now have a tooltip with the full file path for the image

Added /openCrashLogFolder command-line argument. This is intended for simplifying troubleshooting workflows.

Added /forceUpdateCheck command-line argument. This is intended for troubleshooting scenarios to simplify acquiring the latest version, e.g. "just run paintdotnet:/forceUpdateCheck" instead giving a longer list of buttons to click on. Changed: The selection outline animation is now smoother (2x the framerate)

Removed the use of NTFS Transactions, which was causing trouble with OneDrive. Microsoft has also deprecated this technology.

Updated WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.4.0, which adds XMP metadata support.

plugin to version 1.3.4.0, which adds XMP metadata support. Updated DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.10.3. This fixes an issue with saving in the A1R5G5B5, A4R4G4B4, and R5G6B5 formats, and adds support for reading files that use a ‘BC7\0’ FourCC. Fixed: Saving with the HEIC file type is no longer limited to a max Quality value of 90. This limitation was in place because of a crash due to heap corruption, which no longer happens.

The NVIDIA sharpening setting will no longer cause trippy distortions in the canvas area

An issue with loading very small TGA images, first reported here.

Error dialogs when opening images now consistently show the file path

A PropertyNotFoundException error message when saving JPEG images with a particular ordering of metadata. This was due to a bug in Windows 7’s WIC JPEG codec. First reported here.

Clipped text rendering in the Curves adjustment dialog in some non-English translations.

A crash when running the app with a DPI scaling setting of 500%

A crash that would sometimes happen when running effects with very small selections

Some IndirectUI controls not honoring their default values if also initialized in read only (disabled) mode.

A memory leak in the effect system that was causing 1 orphaned thread per effect invocation