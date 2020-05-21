Apple heeft versie 13.5 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.5 zou onder meer sneller de telefoon moeten ontgrendelen wanneer je en mondkapje draagt en bevat de Covid-19 tracker-api.

iOS 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements.

Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask

Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask

Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID

Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities

Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks

Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only)