Apple heeft versie 13.5 van iOS uitgebracht. Vanaf versie 13 is iOS alleen nog geschikt voor de iPhone en hebben de iPads een eigen OS gekregen, met voornaamste verschil de extra mogelijkheden om het grotere scherm te benutten. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Versie 13.5 zou onder meer sneller de telefoon moeten ontgrendelen wanneer je en mondkapje draagt en bevat de Covid-19 tracker-api.
iOS 13.5
iOS 13.5 speeds up access to the passcode field on devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask and introduces the Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. This update also introduces an option to control automatic prominence of video tiles on Group FaceTime calls and includes bug fixes and other improvements.Face ID and Passcode
Exposure Notification
- Simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask
- Passcode field automatically presented after swiping up from the bottom of the Lock screen when you are wearing a face mask
- Also works when authenticating with the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other apps that support signing in with Face ID
FaceTime
- Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities
Emergency Services
- Option to control automatic prominence on Group FaceTime calls so video tiles do not change size when a participant speaks
This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.
- Option to automatically share health and other essential information from your Medical ID with emergency services when you place an emergency call (US only)
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.
- Fixes an issue where users may see a black screen when trying to play streaming video from some websites
- Addresses an issue in the share sheet where suggestions and actions may not load