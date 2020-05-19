De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. Uitgebreide releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

General improvements and bugfixes: Reduced the minimum allowed number of chunks in a CONCAT volume from 2 to 1, increasing the number of volumes which can be created on a single disk with bioctl(8) from 7 to 15. This can be used to create more partitions than previously.

Rewrote the cron(8) flag-parsing code to be getopt-like, allowing tight formations like -ns and flag repetition. Renamed the "options" field in crontab(5) to "flags".

Added crontab(5) -s flag to the command field, indicating that only a single instance of the job should run concurrently.

Added cron(8) support for random time values using the ~ operator.

Allowed cwm(1) configuration of window size based on percentage of the master window during horizontal and vertical tiling actions.

Allowed use of window-htile and window-vtile with the "empty" group clients in cwm(1).

Switched powerpc to a machine-independent mplock implementation, allowing use of witness(4).

Added acpi(4) support for the _CCA method, indicating whether DMA is cache-coherent.

Switched the default compiler on powerpc to clang.

Bumped nvme(4) max physio() i/o size to 128K.

Improved apmd(8) support for automatic suspend/hibernate (-z/-Z). The daemon now reacts to power changes messages sent by the battery driver. Those messages are ignored for 60 seconds after a resume, so that the user can take control before the machine goes back to sleep.

Prevented a kernel hang when no unlocked ffs_softdep worklist items could be processed.

Stopped counting pages mapped as PROT_NONE against the RLIMIT_DATA limit, helping code which reserves large chunks of address space but populates it sparsely.

Added the $REQUEST_SCHEME variable to httpd.conf(5), allowing preservation of the original connection type (http or https) for redirect locations

Implemented "strip" option in httpd.conf(5) for fastcgi to be able to have multiple chroots under /var/www for FastCGI servers.

Changed httpd(8) to send a 408 response when a timeout happens while headers are being received, but close the connection if no request is received.

Updated en_US.UTF-8.src to Unicode 12.1.

Added a new __tmpfd system call which creates a new, unnamed file in /tmp, intended for shm/fd passing, but in programs that may otherwise lack filesystem access (due to restrictions imposed by unveil(2) or pledge(2)).

Imported dt(4), a driver and framework for Dynamic Profiling, and an accompanying bug tracer that speaks the dt(5) language.

Added a human-readable mode (-h) to systat(1).

Implemented scrolling in top(1) using the 9 and 0 keys.

Added timeout_set_flags(9) and TIMEOUT_INITIALIZER_FLAGS(9) to the timeout API, allowing the caller to initialize timeouts with arbitrary flags.

Introduced TIMEOUT_SCHEDULED flag and tos_scheduled statistic to timeout(9).

Switched to tickless backend in timeout(9), adding new interface timeout_add_ts(9) to avoid backwardly compatible behavior.

Added the system clock interface nanoboottime(9), returning the UTC time at which the system booted in seconds and nanoseconds.

Introduced efficient page freeing in reverse order from uvm, greatly improving cases of massive page freeing.

Added uvm_objfree to uvm to efficiently free all pages from a uvm object, used in the buffer cache for considerable speedup when freeing pages.

Modified buffer cache to use individual uvm_objs per buffer to speed page lookups.

Speed up sort(1) by not performing a top-level sort when -c is used with a -k field.

Modified -z mode verification in signify(1) to save the header and output it, so signify -zV >saved.tgz will keep the signature for later checks.

Enabled DNSSEC validation in unbound(8) by default.

ntpd(8) now does constraint validation against 9.9.9.9 and 2620:fe::fe by default.

Fixed arp(4) issues created by dhclient(8) modifying existing routes.

Fixed resolv.conf(5) handling by dhclient(8) when an interface loses link.

Restored previous dhclient(8) behaviour of rejecting leases that lack a subnet mask.

Enabled dhclient(8) to configure carp(4) interfaces.

Fixed dhclient(8) releasing leases without a server identifier.

Improved dhclient(8) NAK handling in various corner cases.

Fixed dhclient(8) endlessly sending REQUEST messages when an ACK is never received.

Prevented dhcpd(8) from referencing freed memory when releasing a lease with an unusually long uid.

Corrected parsing of classless static default route "0/0" in dhcpd.conf(5).

Increased to 15 the number of softraid(4) CONCAT volumes that can be created on a single disk.

Fixed softraid(4) CRYPTO volumes on 4K-sector disks.